Sitting in Tony Romo’s suburban Dallas house a few years ago, when the Eastern Illinois product was still the quarterback of America’s Team, Tom Michael got a sneak peek into the future.
Michael, the former Illini sharp-shooting wing under Lou Henson in the early 1990s, is now the athletic director at Eastern Illinois. Has been since the summer of 2014.
So he and a small contingent traveled to Dallas a few months after Michael landed the job at EIU to watch Romo and the Cowboys play. Afterwards, the group was invited to Romo’s house.
Where the gregarious and football-obsessed Romo started talking.
“That was the first time I saw Tony as an analyst,” Michael said of the now CBS broadcaster who pairs with Jim Nantz each Sunday to bring insight viewers still rave about in his fourth season as a color commentator. “We sat in his living room and he went through the whole first half of what he did and what he was seeing. Every time I hear him on TV now, I feel like I’m sitting in his living room again.”
Michael recently sat next to Romo again. But for a much different reason. The 41-year-old Romo was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last week during a dinner and ceremony in Las Vegas, the only FCS player selected for the 2021 class.
Along with Michael, Romo had his offensive coordinator during his EIU career, Roy Wittke, sitting at his table for the event, along with a handful of former EIU teammates. Romo is now a household name and recognizable pretty much anywhere in the country.
Yet he doesn’t seem to have forgotten where his football odyssey really took off. At EIU and Charleston, 45 minutes south of Champaign.
“He’s at the top of the game as a color analyst for CBS, but his time of being a great quarterback at EIU is what provided him this accomplishment and enshrinement,” Michael said. “He understands where he came from.”
Romo, of course, isn’t the only former EIU product who is still relevant in the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starting quarterback and has kept San Francisco in contention for a playoff spot while approaching 3,000 passing yards this season going into Sunday’s game with the Falcons. Sean Payton is in his 15th season as the Saints coach and is one win away from his 150th regular-season victory in charge of New Orleans. Mike Shanahan isn’t coaching in the NFL anymore, but his influence is felt by his son, Kyle, the 49ers’ coach, and a handful of his former assistants (Sean McVay with the Rams and Matt LaFleur with the Packers) are coaching successful franchises.
“It gives us instant recognition,” Michael said. “We have some pretty incredible people with ties to EIU. You could argue that Shanahan’s offensive influence, Payton’s offensive influence and Romo’s knowledge give you three of the most incredible offensive minds in the history of the sport. And they all have unbelievably deep roots to this institution.”
Hoops talkLike many other men’s college basketball programs this week because of finals, EIU is off until Saturday’s 2 p.m. nonconference game at Western Illinois.
The Panthers’ first-year coach, Marty Simmons, is probably appreciative of the extra practice time. Because EIU has struggled so far under the former Lawrenceville preps star and former Evansville coach, with the Panthers taking a 2-9 record to Macomb this weekend.
EIU’s only two wins so far are against Division III in-state schools (96-64 against Rockford on Nov. 18 and 76-71 against North Park on Dec. 4). Far from ideal.
“Everybody would hope that we would have a better record,” said Michael, who fired Jay Spoonhour after nine seasons in early March before hiring the 56-year-old Simmons in late March. “Marty would be the first to say it, too.”
EIU’s nonconference schedule has included losses to Northwestern, St. Louis, Missouri and Butler.
“We’ve played some really tough teams,” Michael said. “My hope right now is that Marty continues to lay the foundation for what he wants this program to look like and to continue to get more and more buy-in from the guys and that we improve. We need guys to step up and make some plays, just like every program in the country does. Once we get comfortable in terms of the system, we’ll continue to get better. That’s what we have to do, particularly in this first year.”
Realignment chatterWhen Michael arrived at EIU, the Ohio Valley Conference that the Panthers have belonged to since 1996 featured 12 schools.
Now, the number is at 10 this school year. With more change coming.
Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State left the league prior to the start of this school year for the Atlantic Sun. Belmont is going to leave the OVC after this school year to join the Missouri Valley Conference. Same for Austin Peay, with the Governors taking their, ‘Let’s go, Peay’ chants to the A-Sun, as well.
And Arkansas Little Rock just announced last week it will depart the Sun Belt for the OVC.
Follow all that? Either way, what the nine-team league will look like once the 2022-23 school year arrives is much different than what it was like just eight years ago.
“It’s an absolute rollercoaster,” Michael said. “We’re working on stabilizing some things, but it’s been a crazy year, for sure. We’re confident in the group that we have that the OVC is a great fit. We’re not done expanding or adding, either. I think there needs to be a few more and the momentum we’ve got, we’ve got to capitalize on that.”
Of the nine schools right now that will make up the OVC next school year, three are in Tennessee (Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin), two are in Illinois (EIU and Southern Illinois Edwardsville), two are in Kentucky (Murray State and Morehead State) and one apiece in Missouri (Southeast Missouri State) and in Arkansas (Little Rock).
Of those nine, though, only six play football in the OVC — EIU, Murray State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri State and UT Martin. Morehead State has an FCS football program, but for some reason, the Eagles play in the Pioneer League. Strange.
Just like the realignment shuffle Michael and his colleagues in the conference have to operate with in the current landscape.
“There’s a piece you have to have to make sure there’s stability and that it has to make sense in terms of expansion,” Michael said. “When we have joint meetings with the presidents and the ADs, we all want to make sure we’re on the same page. We don’t want to make any crazy decisions.”
