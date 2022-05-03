CHAMPAIGN — Alexa Sutton plans to major in creative writing at the University of Illinois when she sets foot on her hometown campus next school year.
The Champaign Central senior will have quite the story to share.
One of overcoming adversity.
Staying persistent.
And finally, after years of losing, actually winning some softball games.
Central isn’t the area’s top softball program this spring. But the Maroons are far from a laughingstock, carrying an 11-12 record into Tuesday’s Big 12 rivalry game at Centennial (3-11). First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Before Central takes the field on Tuesday afternoon, it’ll do so with the school’s first season of at least 10 wins since 2014.
The Maroons have won six of their last seven games to get within reach of a .500 record during the final two weeks of the regular season.
It may not seem like a big deal to some area programs, but for Sutton, the wins of late are worth it after Central finished 4-19 during her junior season. Her sophomore season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Maroons went 8-20 during her freshman season.
“There have been times where I’ve been frustrated and my teammates have been frustrated with how we’ve played in the past,” said Sutton, Central’s top pitcher who also plays first base. “This year, we’re finally getting it together and cheering each other on. We’re having that good attitude we’ve been striving to have.”
Well before Sutton and the rest of her teammates donned the Maroons’ uniforms, Central had a 56-game losing streak from 2010-12.
The glory days of Central softball — the Maroons advanced to the 1979 state tournament and won four regional titles from 1975-81 — are long gone. The program hasn’t had a winning a season since the mid-1990s, and a revolving door of coaches has followed in the subsequent seasons since Lou Sitch’s team went 15-11 in 1995.
“My biggest reason for taking the job was to provide some stability, and I knew I could do that,” said Mike Williams, who started as the Maroons’ coach before the ill-fated 2020 season was canceled. “I’m experienced and old enough to handle turbulence.”
This spring hasn’t been without its share of bumps. Double-digit losses to St. Joseph-Ogden, Mt. Zion, Mahomet-Seymour, Lincoln, Teutopolis and Bloomington have ensued.
Even with the current wins enveloping the program, Williams points to one-run road losses to Danville, Monticello and Peoria Notre Dame from April 19-21 as key.
“We got 10-runned by those teams last year. They blitzed us all,” Williams said. “It shows they have a belief in just doing the right thing and continuing to put in the work. We’ve really focused on attitude, preparation and effort, and we let the wins fall where they may.”
It’s a system Alison Williams is well aware of since the Central junior — who can play catcher, second base and outfield for the Maroons — is the daughter of the current Central coach.
“We do have better attitudes this year,” said Alison Williams, who is hitting .393 with seven RBI and has scored 22 runs. “We’re also more confident in hitting the ball. It’s a mixture of both of those items.”
Still, the current players realize more work is needed for Central to keep moving the program forward. Even within the Central hallways.
“We’re not school celebrities by any means,” Alison Williams said with a laugh.
Tayten Hunter, like Alison Williams, had an older sister play softball at Central. So the current Central sophomore outfielder/pitcher, who is hitting .389 with 14 RBI and sports a 4-1 record in throwing 42 2/3 innings this season, witnessed some of the struggles the Maroons endured on the field when Jasmine Hunter suited up for the Maroons in the mid-2010s.
“I came to a lot of her games, and I liked how it was, but a lot of the games, they didn’t really come together,” Tayten said. “I’ve always loved softball, so I really wanted to come here and see what it was going to be like when I was in high school.”
So, how is it?
“I’m actually having a lot of fun this year,” Tayten said. “A lot more fun than I had last year, I’m not going to lie.”
Winning has left the desired effect on the Central roster. And with two years left in the program once this season concludes, Tayten doesn’t want to see the progress the Maroons have made this spring slow down.
“I feel like we’ll have a lot more talent coming in during my final two years,” she said. “I really want to make it where we’re going to be a team that keeps building our record and make it better for the people that come after me.”
One of those players is infielder Kaitlyn Helm. The hard-hitting freshman third baseman and shortstop — she leads the Maroons with a .533 average to go along with a team-high five home runs, 27 RBI and 11 stolen bases — has family connections to Central softball, too. Her mom, Kara Gada Helm, played in the mid-1990s with the Maroons before graduating in 1994. Kaitlyn is sporting No. 14 this season, just like her mom did during her high school career.
“I knew last year, the tension was high on the team,” the younger Helm said. “This year, it hasn’t really been that way. I feel we’ve all blended and meshed very well. We always try and stay hyped in the dugout and have positivity all around. We’re enjoying ourselves.”
Now, the goal is for Mike Williams and his program to not get complacent.
Growing the sport in Champaign is one way. Tuesday’s game between Central and Centennial will also double as Champaign Softball Middle School night.
Softball at the middle schools in Champaign — Edison, Franklin and Jefferson — only started in 2017. This past fall, Edison reached a sectional title game, falling one win shy of the state tournament.
Having more girls play travel softball at an early age, an essential staple for lineups at schools like Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola and Unity, among others, is another aspect Williams would like to see happen.
“That allows them to see more elite pitching,” he said. “We have probably five or six girls on our team that play high-level travel ball. We’re getting there.”
They’re set to progress from a facility standpoint, too. After playing for years at Wisegarver Park, the Maroons have played the last two seasons at Zahnd Park in southwest Champaign. While it’s only a 5-mile drive from Central’s campus to Zahnd Park, it’s still another issue Central has to overcome that most other area softball programs don’t have to deal with.
But Central — which has also received contributions this season from junior outfielder/infielder Abby Boland (.268, nine RBI) and sophomore infielder Ryan Barrett (.228, 11 RBI, nine stolen bases) — is set to play the 2023 season and beyond at its new field that will be built right across the street from the high school, a stark difference for the program. It’s a change Mike Williams can’t wait to happen.
“I’m kind of salivating a little bit at the opportunity to have access to locker rooms, equipment storage and weight training,” he said. “In addition, it’ll be a place we can kind of call home. At Zahnd, we show up and leave. The park district, they’ve done what we’ve needed them to do, but it’s not quite home. I’m excited about it.”
So is Sutton, who carries a 6-6 record with a 3.50 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched and a .424 average to go along with one home run, 11 doubles and 27 RBI into Tuesday’s game at Centennial. Even if she won’t get the chance to play for Central next spring.
“I’m definitely jealous of the girls next year that will get to play at the new field,” Sutton said with a laugh. “But I’m going to look back on my high school career and think about all the wonderful people I’ve met, from my teammates to my coaches. We’ve had a lot of fun experiences, whether it was bus rides or even games we’ve lost by a lot. I’m really grateful for it all.”
Perhaps the best part for Sutton and her teammates? The story of Champaign Central softball in 2022 is still being written.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.