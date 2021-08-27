CHAMPAIGN — Before his first game coaching his first Illinois football team gets dissected by armchair quarterbacks across the country come late Saturday afternoon, say this about Bret Bielema.
He’s accessible. And he hasn’t met a microphone he doesn’t like this week.
The 51-year-old Bielema is set to speak at Friday’s Quarterback Club Luncheon at the Holiday Inn in Champaign. A moment he likely eagerly embraced.
Much like the opportunity to make a six-minute appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday afternoon. Smart move.
Or when Bielema appeared via the phone for a radio spot on ESPN 101 in St. Louis on Wednesday morning.
And did the same Wednesday morning on SiriusXM Big Ten radio and then again early Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s popular sports-talk radio station 670 The Score.
He then capped it off Wednesday night by joining the Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart for his first in-person coaches radio show at Papa Del’s in Champaign.
Will all of this public goodwill Bielema has seemingly tried to basically, well, will his program’s way result in the program’s first winning season since 2011 and first winning regular season since 2007? Hard to tell.
Will it bring thousands of curious fans into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, even with high temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees and a decade of inconsistency attached to the Illini’s name? Possibly.
Bielema, his staff and his players have kept it closely guarded about what the 2021 Illinois football team will actually look like in 2021 when Illinois and Nebraska kick off the college football season at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
We know the helmets Illinois wears will look different.
We know Brandon Peters will start at quarterback. We know offensive coordinator Tony Petersen will call plays from the Memorial Stadium press box.
And that’s about it.
But there is one aspect of Saturday’s game we do know for certain: Fans are welcome back inside Memorial Stadium. Pregame entertainment is set to take place in Grange Grove. Tailgating will resume in parking lots near the stadium.
The anticipation will build for a college football kickoff in Champaign for the first time in almost 21 months.
Let’s face it: It was great to have college football distract us at times last year, but the 2020 season was just weird.
The last day Illinois played a game where more than coaches, players, staff members, media and a select few family members were let inside the building happened on a cold and rainy late November Saturday in 2019.
And it wasn’t exactly a ringing way to end the regular season, with Northwestern easily beating the Illini 29-10.
All of those aforementioned activities — tailgating, hanging out in Grange Grove, sitting next to a stranger at a sporting event — didn’t seem like a big deal on Nov. 30, 2019.
Masks were items kids wore at Halloween and doctors wore during surgery, not a polarizing topic like it is today.
Pandemics were events read about in history books, not lived through in the 21st century.
It’s still a strange world we’re living in approaching Saturday’s kickoff.
The virus is still rampant, even if Bielema’s team has done an exceptional job with nearly his entire 120-man roster vaccinated. Masks will be required indoors across the state starting this upcoming Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest decision on Thursday.
The anticipation for this Illini season opener, though, feels different than for previous first-year Illini coaches during Bielema’s life. Aside from all the other changing circumstances outlined above in our everyday lives.
Even if hardly anybody outside the Smith Center knows exactly what the Illini will bring to the field on Saturday.
Suffice to say, plenty of coaches (Bob Blackman in 1971, Gary Moeller in 1977, Mike White in 1980, John Mackovic in 1988, Lou Tepper in 1992, Ron Turner in 1997, Ron Zook in 2005, Tim Beckman in 2012, Bill Cubit in 2015 and Lovie Smith in 2016) have tried to steer Illinois towards consistent respectability in the Big Ten ahead of their first game in Bielema’s life.
Now, the Illinois native gets to add his name to the list. Saturday is the first chance to see how the Bielema Era at Illinois will unfold.
Embrace it.
Just like Bielema has done in front of all the cameras, recorders and microphones this week.