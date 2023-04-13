CHAMPAIGN — Lindsay Aikman couldn’t sleep much on Tuesday night.
The Centennial junior varsity girls’ soccer coach likely didn’t figure to get much rest before Wednesday night arrived, either.
Aikman’s enthusiasm about the sport she loves is evident from just a brief conversation with her.
C-U Girls’ Soccer Night arrives on Thursday at Demirjian Park on the University of Illinois campus.
And Aikman can’t wait.
“I woke up at 4 a.m. Wednesday and sent over notes to one of the other organizers,” she said Wednesday, hunkered down inside the Centennial concession stand near the Chargers’ home field on a warm and sunny spring afternoon. “I re-read it later in the morning when I was really awake, and it sounded good. It’s just been on my mind for some time.”
Thursday night’s festivities at the home of the Illini are the culmination — and also hopefully the start — of a passion project for Aikman and others in the Champaign-Urbana soccer world these past few months.
Three high school matches will take place at the Illini’s home field located off St. Mary’s Road, with the Centennial and Champaign Central junior varsity teams playing at 4 p.m., followed by two varsity matches: Centennial (3-2-3) against St. Thomas More (4-4-2) at 5:30 p.m. and Central (2-2-3) against Urbana (5-6-1) at 7 p.m.
Centennial varsity coach Thair Al-Saqri said fan turnout was strong for the Chargers’ match against Central on Tuesday night that ended in a 1-1 tie between the two Big 12 Conference rivals. But one moment also stood out to Al-Saqri besides what transpired on the field between the two evenly-matched teams this spring.
“There’s such a big difference when people talk about boys’ sports and girls’ sports,” said Al-Saqri, a 2010 Centennial graduate who played boys’ soccer with the Chargers. “A fan on Tuesday night was like, ‘Oh, it’s $2 to come into this game? Why should I have to pay that to come into this girls’ soccer game?’ When you think about it, do they say that when they go to a boys’ football game, a boys’ basketball game or even the girls’ volleyball games?
“People just kind of expect, ‘Oh, it’s girls’ soccer. It should be free. You should just be able to walk in and go.’ But they’re missing the big picture. We use that money to help update our facilities, get our girls practice shirts and have a concession stand at our stadium. It’s one of those things where you hear things like that and you go, ‘What is it going to take for people to stop with this thought process?’”
Those are motivating words for key players on this season’s Centennial team, like junior midfielder Yameli Salinas and sophomore midfielder Payton Kaiser.
“It does fire me up,” Kaiser said. “Even during the summer when the boys were practicing, they said, ‘Hey, girls can go.’ I’d show up. Competing with guys helps my skill level a lot, and it gets me fired up to even work harder.”
“I know Payton and Yameli could compete at a high level and stand out against some of these varsity boys’ players,” Al-Saqri added. “We’re still fighting to bridge that gap.”
Thursday night is a chance for people to see what the C-U girls’ soccer community is like. Aikman and Al-Saqri said younger girls’ soccer players from the Illini Futbol Club will gather with the starters underneath Demirjian Park and walk out with those starters before each varsity match, similar to World Cup matches.
The excitement was palpable in chatting with Aikman, Al-Saqri, Kaiser and Salinas on Wednesday afternoon during The News-Gazette’s latest ‘Extra Prep,’ podcast that is available at our website and anywhere you listen to podcasts.
But the truth is C-U has lagged behind communities in central Illinois like Bloomington-Normal, the Springfield suburbs and Peoria.
Centennial has three IHSA state tournament appearances in its program’s history, but all three trips resulted in Class AA state quarterfinal losses under the old two-class system in 2000, 2001 and 2003. Central has made it to state once, doing so in 2003 in Class A. Same for STM, which placed fourth in 2015 in Class 1A. Urbana is still vying for its state tournament debut and last won a regional title in 2009.
Since Centennial and Central both made the state tournament in 2003, Rochester and Chatham Glenwood have made a combined 13 state tournament appearances, resulting in four state championships (Rochester in 2008, 2015 and 2016 and Chatham Glenwood in 2013) for the Springfield-area schools. Normal U-High and Normal West have reached the state tournament a combined 10 times in the last 20 years, with Peoria Notre Dame making five state tournament runs in the same span.
Al-Saqri was just ending his time as a Centennial student when the Chargers won the first of four straight regional titles from 2010-13 and is now tasked with trying to get his alma mater their first piece of IHSA hardware since 2017.
“Girls really enjoyed playing soccer. During spring break, a lot of programs don’t have practice,” Al-Saqri said. “These girls were like, ‘What time is practice during spring break? Can we have practice on Saturdays?’ That passion you saw back 10-15 years ago ... is starting to shift slowly back into that. We have girls who love the sport and are starting to get that buzz back.”
Thursday night is one step in the process. But Aikman and Co. don’t want to be just satisfied with what happens under the lights at Demirjian Park on Thursday. No matter how special the first-time event is.
“What I want people to see is that Champaign-Urbana is a beacon of soccer,” Aikman said. “We should be a downstate beacon that just shines out. I’m not going to stop until we get there.”
Or sleep much, either.