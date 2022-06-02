TOLONO — Hitting ground balls and fly balls to the Unity softball team filled up some time for Matt Reed on Wednesday afternoon.
So did throwing pitches to the Rockets’ hitters, too, in batting practice.
Dave Ellars had batting practice pitching duties among his to-do items at some point during Unity’s last full official workout before the team departs Thursday morning for this weekend’s Class 2A state tournament in Peoria and a 5:30 p.m. state semifinal game against Freeburg on Friday.
The two Unity assistant softball coaches know how to run a high school sports program. They both do during the winter for Unity, with Reed the Rockets’ boys’ basketball coach and Ellars the Rockets’ girls’ basketball coach.
But they understand their roles with Unity softball. It’s Aimee Davis’ program to run. And they’re just there to help however they can.
“I always call myself the Rod Cardinal of coaching,” Ellars said with a laugh in reference to the long-time athletic trainer and administrator with the Illinois men’s basketball program who calls Tolono home. “Rod and I are real good friends. Whatever needs to be done, I’ll do.”
Davis appreciates the unselfishness both Reed and Ellars bring to their roles with the Unity softball program.
“It’s a great feeling to have them,” said Davis, in her eighth season leading the Rockets and who has Unity back in the state tournament for the second straight season. “They both do whatever I want them to do. They’re just an awesome asset to us, and honestly, we probably wouldn’t be here without them.”
Reed, an assistant to Davis since 2017, coaches first base for the Rockets and helps with defensive positioning. Ellars, an assistant coach with the Rockets since 2020 after he served as the Rockets’ softball head coach from 2000 to 2012, provides support and encouragement from the dugout.
“I’m the good guy more now than in basketball,” Ellars joked.
Ellars has coached the Unity girls’ basketball team since the 2018-19 season, with Reed in charge of the Unity boys’ basketball program since the 2016-17 season. Their winters are, obviously, filled with basketball. But the duo prioritizes softball in the spring for the Rockets.
“This is a game that you don’t coach the same way,” Reed said. “If you’re real intense and want to scream and yell, kids don’t make plays. They play tight. This is just fun for me. I just show up, I give where I can and have fun.”
Even though coaching high school boys’ basketball at Springfield and Unity is where Reed has made his name known in central Illinois, he grew up around softball. His dad, Clint, was a long-time coach at Washington High School, guiding the Panthers to three consecutive Class AA state tournament appearances from 1989-91 under the old two-class system and winning more than 450 games in charge at Washington.
“It was just always a part of our lives,” Matt Reed said. “I followed my dad to all the games. It was a big deal for our family, and I was taught how to coach softball just by watching my dad.”
The Reed family connections continue on this current Unity softball team since Reed’s two daughters play for the Rockets. Maddie is a senior who starts in center field and has been a four-year varsity contributor. Meredith is a sophomore reserve.
Maddie Reed said the father-daughter and coach-athlete dynamic between the two has improved through the years.
“It’s made our relationship a lot better in many ways,” she said. “If I ever want to go hit in the summer, he’ll immediately go with me. He tries to do everything he can to help me, and he enjoys spending time with me.”
Winning and making history helps, of course. But talk with any player in the Unity softball program, and the bonds they’re creating as a byproduct of the success are mentioned frequently. The same aspect applies to both of Davis’ assistant coaches.
“Matt and I know each other well because we’re in the gym a lot,” Ellars said. “He’s always very well-prepared. His scouting reports are as thorough as any you’ll ever see. It’s an enjoyment for me to coach with him.”
Getting more opportunities for Unity to practice and compete this week on the softball field isn’t lost on Matt Reed. Especially with the Rockets still in contention for a state championship.
“As a parent, I get a first-row seat to this every day, but I know all these girls on the team,” he said. “They’ve all been over to our house. This has brought me a lot of joy.”
Then, with that sentiment, Matt Reed steps away from the first-base dugout fence at Unity’s field he was leaning on. Batting practice is next, and he can’t wait to assist.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.