CHAMPAIGN — This upcoming Illinois football season marks the 10-year anniversary of a notable event in program history. No, not to celebrate a Big Ten championship team, although it will be cool to see David Williams and Co. from the 1983 undefeated Big Ten title team honored during the season opener against Toledo on Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium.
No, a particular All-American didn’t suit up for the Illini a decade ago. Devon Witherspoon, after all, was only 12 years old when the 2013 season kicked off and had not picked up the sport that made him the fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.
But the 2013 season signaled the end of an era. Those orange helmets with an italicized and underlined Illinois that came to define nearly 25 seasons — from Jeff George in the late 1980s to Kurt Kittner in the late 1990s and early 2000s to Juice Williams in the mid-2000s and to Nathan Scheelhaase at the start of the 2010s, all sporting the same look on their heads in the fall — last showed up in 2012.
Since then, Illinois has gone through a variation of helmets, attires and looks. Some great (can’t go wrong with the classic orange helmet, navy blue jersey and orange pants for home games) and some not-so-great (two words: gray uniforms).
And with third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema teasing the possibility of new uniforms last week, along with what he calls an “awesome” new helmet, that got us to thinking.
How would you rate some of the uniform combinations the Illini have trotted out in the last decade under four coaches, a mixed bag of results and playing through a global pandemic?
Well, here’s one writer’s chance of a Top 10 list separating the different uniforms the Illini have worn during the past 10 years, with a total of 36 combinations used for the 119 games played since 2013.
Starting with the worst and ending with the best.
10. Gray meh
Starting in 2014, Illinois tried to honor Red Grange, also known as the Galloping Ghost, by wearing gray uniforms. On homecoming. Seriously. This was a thing.
Luckily, when Bielema took control of the program, he smartly abolished this getup that Illinois wore on seven straight homecoming games through 2020.
The first two years featured more of a light gray helmet with a white block I, along with gray jerseys and gray pants. In 2016, Illinois switched to navy blue helmets with a gray block I and stuck with the same gray jersey and pant duo.
Yes, James McCourt achieved Illini immortality in this uniform by kicking a game-winning field goal to beat Wisconsin 24-23 in 2019. But in 2069, hopefully someone wonders what in the heck McCourt and his teammates were wearing.
9. Orange out
Only once in the past decade has Illinois gone with this particular look. And the orange helmet with a navy blue block I, orange jersey and orange pants fell flat as Illinois did during a 56-32 loss against Wisconsin under the Memorial Stadium lights during the 2013 season.
Then-coach Tim Beckman touted it as an orange out, wanting Illini fans to essentially dress up like hunters on a chilly October evening.
Yeah, it just didn’t make sense.
8. Too much blue
Illinois has trotted out this almost all-navy look three times since 2013. Not saying Illinois would have gone 3-0 instead of 0-3 in these home games if they had a different ensemble than the navy blue helmet with the orange block I, navy blue jersey and navy blue pants.
But there’s a reason we haven’t seen this in play since Illinois lost 42-25 to Michigan in the 2019 season.
And they should have been retired before that considering Illinois had one of its most inept performances in recent memory wearing this look during a 63-0 drubbing Iowa put on the Illini in 2018.
7. Odd choice
Call it the Aaron Bailey game. The once-promising quarterback out of Bolingbrook who was supposed to become the next Nathan Scheelhaase had perhaps his best performance in this particular Illini uniform.
Illinois lost 38-28 at Wisconsin in 2014 despite Bailey’s late-game rushing efforts. And despite Illinois donning a navy blue helmet with an orange block I, white jersey and white pants.
It’s just … odd.
6. A hidden gem?
One would be hard-pressed to remember this assembly of uniform pieces.
A navy blue helmet with an orange block I, a navy blue jersey and white pants. Perhaps the closest resemblance to what UI graduate George Halas used when picking out the color scheme after he founded the Chicago Bears once they moved from their Decatur roots.
Illinois has only used this look once in the past decade, and pat yourself on the back if you recall this collection worn during the Illini’s 50-14 home win against Miami (Ohio) early on in the 2013 season.
5. Say Geronimo
Illinois fans can still thank former Nebraska coach Mike Riley for helping the Illini defeat the Cornhuskers for the first time since 1924 when Illinois won 14-13 in 2015. A last-second touchdown pass from Wes Lunt to Geronimo Allison secured the unlikely win at Memorial Stadium, vaulting interim coach Bill Cubit to a 4-1 start in what turned out to be his only season in charge of the Illini.
The orange helmet with a white block I, orange jersey and navy blue pants haven’t been replicated since by the Illinois, but the classic pose of Allison kneeling in the end zone with his arms outstretched and his head lifted towards the sky as evening set in on Champaign is one that is easily remembered.
4. White out
The white helmets debuted for Illinois in 2014, but were last worn in 2020. Some of the combinations weren’t bad, like white helmets with an orange block I, navy blue jerseys and white pants. Those seemed to paint a sleek picture.
The same argument could be made for the all white-look, from the helmets down to the jersey and the pants. One look that was hard on the eyes, though, was the white helmet with orange jersey and orange pants the Illini debuted during the 2019 RedBox Bowl, the lone bowl game Lovie Smith coached the Illini in.
Needless to say, the uniforms fared about as well as the Illini that day in Santa Clara, Calif., with the nearby Golden Bears defeating the Illini 35-20.
3. The Rocky Harvey ones
You know these, right? Picture the former Illini running back diving into the end zone at the Big House during their improbable 35-29 comeback win in 1999 against Michigan and Tom Brady, and the orange helmets, white jerseys and navy blue pants come to mind.Of course, it’s a look the Illini haven’t worn frequently in the last decade, with the last such occurrence (again, this is without those italicized, underlined orange Illinois helmets) happening a week before Christmas in 2020 when Illinois lost 56-21 at Penn State, with Bielema getting his first opportunity to watch his new program in front of an empty Beaver Stadium.
It’s unclear when Illinois will play at Michigan again — the Wolverines come to Champaign in 2024 in what seems to be set up as a perfect chance for Illinois to wear some throwback uniforms to honor the 100th anniversary of Red Grange’s famous game against Michigan — but when they do head back to Ann Arbor, Mich., these uniforms would fit the setting.
2. Familiarity on the road
Orange is an important hue when it comes to the Illini. Obviously.
And the cleanest look when Illinois is playing away from Champaign happens to be the patterned look of an orange helmet, white jersey and orange pants.
The orange pants make this attire pop, having it serve as a nice contrast between the orange helmet and white jerseys. Having a navy blue block I certainly adds to this look, along with some navy blue trim on the white jersey in recent years.
Which leads us to ...
1. The classic choice
Bielema hasn’t strayed too far into a variety of uniform choices during his first 25 games at Illinois. All told, the Illini have worn five, and this one of orange helmets, navy blue jerseys and orange pants epitomize what Illinois should wear all the time when it plays at Memorial Stadium.
That’s what Bielema wants, too, is an established look for the Illini where people aren’t guessing when they turn on their TV or mobile devices to an Illinois game and wonder exactly what team they are watching.
This particular palette of colors and the way it looks is what Illinois is associated with and it’s a distinct, traditional choice that is easily recognizable.
And easily the best.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.