TOLONO — The cold and snowy weather stands out in the mind of Grant Albaugh when he thinks back to the last state semifinal football game he was so intimately involved in.
Of course, he didn’t play during the 2015 Class 5A state semifinal game involving Champaign Central and Lincoln-Way West at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign. He was in sixth grade, after all.
But he holds fond memories of what those Maroons accomplished since his dad, Nate, was Central’s coach that season and led the program to only its second-ever state semifinal appearance six years ago.
“He grew up a Champaign Central kid,” Nate said. “That’s really the bulk of his childhood that he knew.”
Now, Grant is making football memories of his own. Albeit for another high school in Champaign County. And if Unity wants to add another chapter to its storied playoff history, the younger Albaugh will play a significant role on Saturday afternoon when the Rockets (12-0) host Mt. Carmel (12-0) in a Class 3A state semifinal game.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Hicks Field.
Grant is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior who starts at middle linebacker for Unity. He is third on the Rockets in tackles with 76 and is one of several key contributors for a defense that has allowed an average of 12 points per game this season.
“He moves side to side well, and he tackles well,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “He’s a really smart kid. You don’t have to tell him anything twice. It’s been a really good fit.”
A fit that didn’t seem likely four years ago when Grant started high school. That’s part of what has made his journey to where he’s at now with the Rockets so special.
From the beginning
A wrestler growing up, Grant didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school.
At Judah Christian.
The Tribe had just started an 8-man team for the 2018 season, with Nate serving as the program’s coach.
“People like to dis on 8-man football like it’s not real football and that it’s not a real Friday night experience, but when you’re out there on the field with your teammates and brothers, it’s the exact same feeling and exact same thing,” Grant said. “You’re hitting people just as hard. It was a good first experience and first foray into the sport.”
Except it didn’t last.
Nate stepped down as Judah Christian’s football coach following the 2018 season, and the Tribe haven’t had a football program since the 2019 season. Grant transferred to Unity ahead of his sophomore year of high school, and adjusted to not only a new school, but a new football program with such heightened expectations.
It took some time.
Even if Grant had grown up around the game given his dad’s various coaching stops, with Nate having assistant-coaching roles at Grant High School and Johnsburg before head-coaching gigs at Milford/Cissna Park (twice), Alton, Champaign Central and Judah Christian.
“At the very beginning, I felt a little out of place because I went from a program of about 15 kids to a program of about 80 kids,” Grant said. “That was definitely an interesting transition.”
Grant credits the advice and friendship from former Unity offensive lineman Clay Dailey, who was a year older than Grant.
“He showed me the ropes and what it’s like to be in a big program,” Grant said. “He helped me acclimate to the larger and higher stakes environment.”
Coach speakBut he wasn’t the only Albaugh involved with the Rockets’ program in 2019 and during the spring 2021 season. Nate was an assistant coach on Hamilton’s staff for two seasons, working with the wide receivers and the secondary.
“While I was around Unity, he and I did not work together,” Nate said. “I would say ‘hello’ to him when I got there for practice, but that was it. I quickly realized that he was flourishing under their staff.”
Still, Nate knew the day-to-day aspects of Grant’s high school football career for his first three seasons. But the opportunity changed this summer when Nate accepted the head-coaching position and athletic-director job at Heyworth, about 50 minutes away from Tolono.
Meaning he would miss out on Grant’s final Friday nights as a high school football player.
“I knew when I interviewed for this job that I would be coming without my boy,” Nate said. “But he’s a very mature kid. He understood why I wanted to take this opportunity, and he encouraged me to take it. He knows who I am and what I like to pursue to do for a career. He understood that I needed that.”
Heyworth missed out on the playoffs, going 1-8 this fall in Nate’s first season on the sidelines. So the first game he saw Grant play his senior season happened three weeks ago during Unity’s 46-6 win against Newton on Oct. 30 in a first-round playoff game.
He’s tried to soak in every moment of every game since.
“I get to be that crazy guy you see on NFL Sundays,” Nate said with a laugh. “I have my spot in the end zone next to a couple rowdy dads. I get there early and watch warmups. I don’t miss a minute now, and I’m loving every second of it.”
Grant appreciates the support of family members who have showed up for each of Unity’s first three playoff games, but especially getting the chance to see his dad. It’s a relationship that has required balance at times with Nate’s roles as coach and dad. But now, with Grant’s high school career about to wind down at some point in the next week, they’ve found their sweet spot.
“It was definitely rocky in the past and a struggle at first, because it’s hard to separate the two jobs of father and coach, but in more recent times, we’ve definitely been better about, ‘Hey, this is me saying this as your coach, and this is me encouraging you as your father,’” Grant said. “I think it’s easy to separate those two roles that he has in my mind and to love him for both of them.”
Future planningThe coaching background of Nate is still ongoing in the Albaugh household this week.
He said he’ll watch about 20 minutes of film with Grant each night, but doesn’t try to overdo it.
“My wife does a great job of staying over my shoulder,” Nate said with a laugh. “He does still have me as a dad, and I want him to be prepared as he can be. This is such a rare and huge opportunity to play in games of this magnitude. I feel like he owes it to his community to be prepared.”
Even with Grant prepping this week to slow down a Mt. Carmel offense that has scored at least 30 points in every game it’s played this season — the Golden Aces have won two games this season via forfeits — he already seems to have a firm grasp on what he wants out of a potential future career.
He plans to major in computer science in college in hopes of becoming a software developer, while also going through the ROTC program at the same time to join the military after college and possibly become a communications officer.
He’s unsure if he’ll play football in college as he’s weighing whether to attend the University of Illinois, Wheaton College or Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
“The brotherhood of being on a team is an unparalleled experience,” Grant said. “Sure, you can have roommates and you can have friends in college, but there is no greater camaraderie than the one built through blood, sweat and tears.”
Either way, he’s ruling out the possibility of becoming a football coach.
“I don’t think a football coach is ever on the table,” Grant said with a laugh. “I don’t have quite the same understanding of the sport as my dad where it’s just innate. Nor do I quite have the same passion. However, I like winning. I like making people proud, and football is certainly something I’m excited to be doing right now.”
Just like he was when he was on the sidelines growing up watching his dad coach. And just like he’ll be when he steps onto Hicks Field for the final time on Saturday, hoping to play a part in extending Unity’s season another week and to give the Rockets a shot at winning the 3A state championship the day after Thanksgiving in DeKalb.
“At some points, it definitely seems surreal,” Grant said. “I’ve just got to accept it and roll with the fact that it’s happening and it’s something that I did prepare and devote a lot of time to. Obviously, those earlier football memories seem so far away at the time, but it’s nice to be realizing that dream today.”
