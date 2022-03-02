ST. JOSEPH — A look to his players in front of his bench brought about a primal roar full of excitement from Kiel Duval last Friday night.
A look across the gym floor at the Rocket Center in Tolono brought about a quick three claps of appreciation from Duval to the Maroon Platoon, St. Joseph-Ogden’s student section.
A look behind the Spartans’ bench towards his family? Another smile firmly planted on the face of Duval, the fourth-year SJ-O boys’ basketball coach, after his Spartans beat Unity 58-50 to win a Class 2A regional championship.
Replaced by a lump in his throat a few minutes later.
“I wish he was here,” Duval said, choking back tears.
Moments after leading the program he used to play for to its first regional under his coaching tenure, Duval’s thoughts turned to his dad.
Six months have passed since Dick Duval died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 26, 2021. But Kiel doesn’t go a day without thinking about his best friend and his mentor.
The football field at SJ-O is named in the elder Duval’s honor after he guided SJ-O to 251 wins and five state runner-up finishes from 1988 to 2015.
His photo hangs in the hallway of the school devoted to members of the SJ-O Hall of Fame.
A school Kiel teaches math at and coaches one of the area’s most consistent boys’ basketball programs.
“It’s one of those things where you’re constantly reminded,” said Kiel, a 2005 SJ-O graduate who played football, basketball and baseball with the Spartans during his own athletic career.
“But it also shows how much success he had and what he meant to the school,” Kiel continued. “That’s a big part of it. You try not to be sad because you think of all the good things he did and what he brought to St. Joseph-Ogden. That will live on forever.”
His son is living proof of that.
Memories at every stopKiel Duval will get at least one more game to coach the SJ-O boys’ basketball team again this season. Possibly more. His Spartans (23-9) play El Paso-Gridley (27-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a 2A Clifton Central sectional semifinal game.
Kiel, pronounced like Kyle, is used to making the journey north on Interstate 57. Dick Duval was born and raised in Herscher, about a 15-minute drive from Clifton.
“We made that trip quite a few times with family being up there,” Kiel said. “Clifton is one of the places you talk about as you drive by.”
Kiel specifically remembers a 2A football state quarterfinal game SJ-O played at Clifton Central in 1997.
“It had to be about 5 degrees outside and there’s snow all over the place,” Kiel said of an eventual 27-9 win by the Spartans. “I was just a little kid in the stands. Every place we go, there’s memories of him, but that was definitely one of them.”
While his dad is most associated with football, Kiel is making his mark in basketball. It’s a sport he always gravitated back to early on in his coaching career after he graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2009 and became a teacher at SJ-O.
“Basketball was always my favorite sport,” Kiel said. “For some reason, I loved it. Watching it on TV. Going to games. Football was always Dad’s thing, but he loved basketball, too, so any chance he could take me to games or watch games together, we did that.”
Balancing family and coachingDick retired from coaching the SJ-O football team after the 2015 season.
Kiel noticed a change in his father right away.
“He missed coaching,” Kiel said, “but he was a much different person because he didn’t have all that stress.”
It’s a lesson Kiel has tried to apply to his life. He knows his presence and attention is required for the 14 players he has on his SJ-O roster when he’s in the gym with them, getting ready for a game.
He has also realized in the past six months he is needed in other ways for his family. His wife, Katie, his mom, Lynda, and his two sisters, Bobbi and Toni, were seated a few rows behind the SJ-O bench last Friday night. Kiel and Katie have two children, 4-year-old Jude and 9-month-old Myles. Both were in attendance at the Unity-SJ-O game, along with Bobbi’s 6-year-old daughter Cameron and Toni’s 2-year-old son Cohen.
Basketball games from late November to now early March are, in a way, a get-together and distraction for the entire Duval family.
“My mom stays as busy as possible,” Kiel said. “That is the easiest way for her to get through it. She is either shopping for the grandkids or she’s watching the grandkids or she’s supporting us, her own kids. That’s helped her through everything. That’s going to be a continuing theme as time goes on is spending time with them. That will always keep her busy, and that’s been the best thing for her.”
A clear message his dad passed along to him four years ago after Kiel coached his first game in charge of the SJ-O boys’ basketball program still resonates with Kiel. Don’t let the outcome of a game affect how he handles himself with his family.
“He said that to me because he did that at times,” Kiel said. “He had those struggles where he would let losses just drain him. It would affect how he was at home and paying attention to his own kids and his wife. He said that’s the one regret he had out of coaching is he would let that affect him so much is that it would affect every single part of his life, and that wasn’t fair to anybody else. That was one thing I made a conscious effort this year of working on is that when I’m home, I’m home. I need to be home. I need to be a dad, be a husband and be a brother.”
Building up the successKiel will pour every ounce of his coaching ability into the Spartans when they take the court at Clifton Central on Wednesday night.
El Paso-Gridley is likely the favorite, with the state-ranked Titans already owning a 60-36 win against SJ-O in late December at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
But SJ-O beat Unity two weeks after the Rockets cruised to a 67-44 win against the Spartans on Feb. 11. The Spartans will have the most talented player in Division I recruit Ty Pence on the floor at Clifton Central, whose gym has a bowl-like setup to it with seats surrounding the court on all sides.
By now, Kiel has gotten used to walking in to various gyms in the state this winter and not seeing his dad sitting there. Doesn’t mean it gets easier each time, though.
“Dad had been to every game that I’ve ever had: JV, varsity, whatever it was. He was at every game,” Kiel said. “My wife and my mom and my sisters, too, they try to go to as many games as they can as long as it’s not that far away for that support. They know that’s a big part of it. You look up in the stands and you know dad’s not there anymore, but the rest of the family is, and that’s huge.”
Much like it’s huge for Kiel to see the Spartans back on this stage in the postseason. He realizes the expectations placed upon SJ-O sports. A foundation his dad helped create. A legacy his son is now doing his best to carry on.
SJ-O opened its season against Denmark (Wis.) at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament in Washington, two days before Thanksgiving.
“I looked across the gym, and it was the first time I didn’t see him,” Kiel said. “That was a hard moment, along with Friday night. He would have loved that environment to win against a school in Unity that was one of his rivals and seeing how our kids fought. That would have been big for him to see.”
Don’t worry Kiel. He’s still watching.