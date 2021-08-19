Somewhere between Champaign and Columbia, Janet Rayfield took a moment to reflect.
A chance to give a little thanks. Some appreciation. A sigh of relief perhaps.
For the 20th-year Illinois women’s soccer coach, Wednesday didn’t feature much excitement late in the morning or by mid-afternoon.
Just a charter bus full of her latest Illini team, making the nearly 300-mile trek to the University of Missouri campus.
Illinois opens its next season at 7 p.m. on Thursday against the rival Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Just a little more than four months since the first 2021 season (thanks COVID-19) ended in the spring.
“It’s your first bus ride of the year. Freshmen are doing karaoke and whatever else to stay entertained,” Rayfield said with a laugh through the phone. “I’m sure the bus driver is ready for us to be off the bus at this point.”
Rayfield wouldn’t have it any other way at this point on the calendar, though. She and the rest of the women’s college soccer programs in the Big Ten had to have their fall seasons take a backseat in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Training continued, and a few other conferences opted to go ahead with a fall season (like Missouri and the rest of the SEC) before the season officially wrapped in the spring.
Now, it’s back where Rayfield has gotten used to it since arriving in Champaign prior to the 2002 season.
“There are moments in this preseason and even on the bus ride where you just feel like you’re in what has been or was just a normal preseason and just getting ready to compete,” Rayfield said. “Our freshmen are having a more typical experience. When you catch yourselves in those moments, you forget that COVID is still here, but we’re at a place where you can function and do things somewhat normally. That’s been a huge piece of joy and the reason that we do this.”
In the 25th season of the program on the UI campus, Rayfield has seen nearly all of the Illini’s history up close. Thursday night’s match against Missouri marks the first athletic event of the new school year — not counting the two exhibition matches Illinois hosted against Eastern Illinois and Notre Dame since, well, they’re exhibitions.
But it’s a way to kick off the school year before most Illini fans get consumed with the latest happenings surrounding Bret Bielema’s football program and Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball program.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Rayfield said. “It wasn’t always that way with respect to the start of our season, but we talk to our players about being tone-setters. We have a privilege to set the tone for Illinois athletics.”
Rayfield said Wednesday afternoon she still gets the typical nerves and excitement she has always felt throughout her coaching career. The only Illinois coach who was part of the search committee that tabbed Josh Whitman as the school’s next athletic director in the winter of 2016 has seen plenty in her time on the sidelines in Champaign. She’s compiled a 208-149-35 record and has taken Illinois to 10 NCAA tournament appearances, yet is eager to get this Illinois team back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013 team reached the Sweet 16.
“There’s even more so this time around because it was tainted last year with fear and worry about different things,” Rayfield said. “Now, you’re just anticipating what your team is going to look like. If you ever stop feeling that, then maybe it’s time to move on to something else.”
This year’s Illini team will feature key returning veterans like senior defender Kendra Pasquale, senior forward Makena Silber and senior midfielder Hope Breslin. All playing in front of a newcomer in goal, with sophomore Julia Cili likely to make the start in net and appear in her first ever match with the Illini on Thursday night. All in an effort to improve upon the winter/spring record of 6-5-1, with all those matches coming against Big Ten foes.
Rayfield and the Illini will spend Thursday night in Columbia before traveling back to Champaign on Friday morning to begin preparations for Sunday’s 6 p.m. match at Illinois State. Another bus trip awaits on Sunday, albeit a quicker one to Normal.
All in a buildup to a potentially memorable night in Champaign next Thursday when powerhouse North Carolina comes to town (more on that next week).
Illinois has played each of the past two seasons at Demirjian Park, the new home for the program. But the 2019 season only featured a handful of matches at the still-under-construction facility that fall, while the condensed season last school year didn’t include any fans.
So when the Tar Heels and their record 21 NCAA championships visit, Rayfield won’t need to say much to motivate her players.
“There are benefits to being at home and being in your comfort zone, and then there are benefits to being on the bus and being together,” Rayfield said. “With all the separation that COVID brought to the table, it’s just really nice to be on the road and in this together before classes start and everybody really has their own things going on. We get to focus on just us coming together and competing.”
Until then, it’s life on the bus. And Rayfield is more than OK with that.
Even if karaoke is involved.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.