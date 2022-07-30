CHAMPAIGN — Once the work week ended on Friday for Jay Scott in late July, he would grab his golf clubs, head out to a local course and tune up for one of his favorite events every year.
The Twin City golf tournament is back in full force again this weekend, with Saturday’s first round happening at Champaign Country Club before the action concludes on Sunday at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign.
Scott is in the field of 70 players, with the former Illini and Rantoul product hoping to produce three solid rounds that has him in contention for another Twin City title after winning one in 2015.
But Scott, who is part of the organizing committee for the Twin City tournament that first began in 1929 and has taken place every year except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t plan on picking apart his swing or his putting on Friday evening before he tees off at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.
“I used to always do that and get the clubs out and practice, but anymore, I’m just worn out from working,” Scott said with a laugh. “I just chill out, take it easy and rest up for the weekend.”
Scott, like many others in the field, know what a grind the weekend can turn into. The first round consists of 18 holes on Saturday before 18 more holes on Sunday in the second round. And then, for the top-12 golfers plus any ties, there’s 18 more holes on Sunday afternoon to determine who wins another Twin City title.
“It’s a lot tougher now than it used to be for me,” said Scott, who became eligible to play in the long-standing tournament in 2011 after he moved to Champaign. “As I get older, my body doesn’t handle it as well. Those final nine holes can be tough to get through because you’re dragging.”
A 1991 Rantoul graduate, Scott kept his golf game local in college, playing for Illinois and coach Ed Beard’s program. Scott received academic All-Big Ten honors three times in 1993, 1994 and 1995, but the consistent success the Illini have had for the last decade-plus under Mike Small wasn’t there when Scott played.
Illinois didn’t make an NCAA tournament appearance during Scott’s college career, with the program finishing no better than fifth at the Big Ten Championships.
And the facilities the Illini have now on the UI campus, from a renovated Atkins Golf Club in Urbana to the Demirjian Indoor and Lauritsen/Wohlers Outdoor practice venues, were not on the same level.
“Our indoor practice facility was two racquetball courts in the basement of Huff Hall,” Scott said with a laugh. “That is how we warmed up for the first tournament in the spring, and there were most of the years that I played, I think I was able to hit golf balls outside one time before our first tournament of the year. Those first couple tournaments, you were just trying to find your swing again. It was a little rough.”
Scott doesn’t regret going to Illinois. Far from it. Plus, he still keeps tabs on what Small’s program — which has won 11 Big Ten titles since 2009 and has played in the NCAA tournament every year since 2008 — is up to these days.
“I have gone out to watch them at several tournaments, and they are just amazing players,” Scott said. “College golf is so much stronger than it was when I played.”
Scott is one of seven past Twin City champions in this year’s field. Six-time champions Tim Hoss Jr. (2002, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2017) and Clayton Parkhill (2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2014) are aiming for a record-breaking seventh Twin City title. One-time champions David Keenan (2021), Josh Anderson (2019), Scott (2015), CG Facer (2013) and David Deschler (1999) are seeking their second Twin City championship.
“This is one of the strongest fields we have had in a while,” Scott said. “We have a lot of great players that are capable of shooting three low rounds to win the tournament. It is wide open this year.”
Add in younger golfers like recent Champaign Central graduate Justin McCoy and Champaign Central senior Wade Schacht, and Scott feels like the tournament is in a solid spot.
McCoy currently golfs at Webster University near St. Louis after winning The News-Gazette’s All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year award three times with the Maroons. Schacht has claimed the top accolade from The N-G each of the last two seasons.
“It’s great to see the younger golfers come out and play,” Scott said. “They should be very competitive.”
Much like Scott hopes he is. Even if, once he finished his work Friday as the director of business intelligence with Birkey’s Farm Store, he didn’t immediately start working on his game.
Having the Twin City tournament back to local prominence is good enough for him.
“It is wonderful to see the numbers back up and interest back up,” Scott said. “It’s a tournament that has a long tradition. We want to be able to continue that tradition well into the future.”