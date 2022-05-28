John Staab didn’t know how he’d spend his Saturday morning until late Thursday night.
The veteran Champaign Central baseball coach, now in his 21st season guiding the Maroons, was watching his current Central team struggle to piece together quality at-bats in a Class 3A regional semifinal game against Normal West.
Blake Staab knew how he’d spend his Saturday morning while the fate of his dad’s baseball team was up in the air. The St. Thomas More senior would try to help his teammates win a 1A sectional title. Turns out, both Staabs will play vital roles this weekend in trying to add more postseason hardware to the two Champaign high schools they’re closely connected with.
The elder Staab was still having a hard time grasping what had happened late Thursday night after watching the Maroons rally past Normal West for a thrilling 6-5 victory at Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.
“Unbelievable,” Staab said. “What a day.”
Central trailed 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, three outs away from seeing its season end one win shy of the 30-win mark and in the team’s first postseason game. But with the lights shining brightly on the turf playing surface, the play of the Maroons shined even brighter.
Charlie Cekander started off the epic rally, doubling to left field to lead off the inning.
After a groundout by Jake Munroe advanced Cekander to third, the Maroons sent five straight batters to the plate. Without recording an out to secure the walk-off win. An RBI single by Carter Hall cut Central’s deficit to 5-3. T.J. Pipkins then reached on an error and Hall scored on an RBI single by Hobbs to trim Normal West’s lead to 5-4.
Central didn’t waste much time after Hobbs’ single, tying the game at 5 on an RBI single by Kendall Crawford on the next pitch. Then, Mitchell Crompton put the ball in play, causing an error by Normal West, and allowing Hobbs to slide safely across home plate with the winning run in a game that ended just before 11 p.m.
“We put together really good at-bats,” Staab said. “We put the ball in play, put the pressure on them and then it took off.”
Central (30-6) will now try to recapture some of the late-game magic when it plays Normal U-High at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional championship game at Normal West. The Maroons became awfully familiar with Bloomington-Normal on Thursday, showing up to Normal West’s field first before a thunderstorm caused the original 4:30 p.m. start to be moved.
“We were able to take our infield and outfield, and West started their infield and outfield,” Staab said. “There was a cloud coming in, and I just thought, ‘That thing’s going to hit us.’”
Normal West coach Chris Hawkins had a backup plan and was ready to move the game to Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. But that fell through at the last minute, forcing the two teams to reshuffle and head across to Horenberger Field in Bloomington. The Maroons spent some of the downtime at Buffalo Wild Wings before both teams had to wait for a 1A sectional semifinal game between LeRoy and Illini Bluffs to end, taking the field shortly after 8 p.m.
“We started the day with batting practice at 1 p.m.,” Staab said. “Then, I look up, it’s 10:30 and we’re in the bottom of the seventh trying to come back. It was a long day.”
The only downside Staab realized shortly after the game ended, which is arguably bittersweet. He would miss out on getting the chance to watch Blake and his STM teammates vie for the program’s first-ever sectional title on Saturday morning. The Sabers (13-11) will play St. Teresa at 10 a.m. on Saturday in a 1A sectional championship game at Spalding Park in Champaign.
No worries, though. Blake will have Staabs supporting him from the stands even as John gets his team ready to try and win Central’s fifth regional title since 2014.
“My folks are coming in from 10 hours away in Iowa,” John said. “My wife, Erin, and her folks are going to be there. He’s going to have plenty of people supporting him. Ian Anderson is my GameChanger guy, and he’s going to give me updates. I’ll be there in spirit, for sure.”
Blake was the winning pitcher for STM in its sectional semifinal win against Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday. He’ll figure to have a key role in STM coach Mike Alves’ lineup on Saturday, too, as the private school located off North Mattis looks to make history.
“He never pitched a lot for me in travel ball, and if you would have told me just two or three years ago that he would be pitching and hitting cleanup in a sectional win, I don’t know what my reaction would be,” John said. “I’m beyond proud of him. They grinded through this season. My hats off to coach Alves and those guys. I hope they can keep it rolling.”
The elder Staab hopes the same holds true for Central. Five years ago, the Maroons reached the state tournament and placed fourth in 3A. The postseason victory that started the run to Joliet was a come-from-behind 4-3 win against Mattoon in a regional semifinal game.
Could a similar fate await this group of Maroons coached by John Staab?
“That 2017 team, gosh, we fought the odds all the way through,” he said. “This team has got its own identity, but I’m telling you what, for us to grind through a season where we’ve played every regular-season game and now just beat a very good Normal West team that’s well-coached and had to come from behind, there’s so many things going through my mind, but just proud of the kids for grinding. They never gave up. In some respects, they’re a lot like the 2017 team because those kids were a lot like that.”
These same characteristics are the ones John has passed on down to Blake. The good news for the Staab family if both John’s Central team and Blake’s STM team win on Saturday? STM would play in a super-sectional game at 11 a.m. on Monday back at Horenberger Field in Bloomington. Central wouldn’t play again until a sectional semifinal game slated for 5 p.m. next Wednesday at Spalding Park.
Meaning John could relax a bit — well, as much as any father can watching his son play for a spot in the state tournament — on Memorial Day in Bloomington instead of trying to actively get his team to believe in an improbable comeback in Bloomington.
“This is all very gratifying,” John said.
The best-laid plans, especially when it involves a father, a son and the game of baseball, certainly are.
