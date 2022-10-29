TUSCOLA — The fall foliage overlooking Memorial Field in Tuscola this week seems straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
The town’s white water tower with a gold T outlined in black trim stands near the visiting set of bleachers.
Space isn’t abundant for fans to sit on those bleachers, but plenty of space exists for fans to line up next to the chain-link fence surrounding the field.
This setup is just behind Tuscola High School. Where, when you enter through the main doors, a framed collage of newspaper articles highlighting the Warriors’ various accomplishments is one of the first items to catch one’s eyes.
The next one is an overwhelming amount of IHSA trophies, plaques and medals celebrating some of Tuscola’s past success just outside the doors to the main gymnasium.
The chance to add more hardware in those glass cases for Tuscola’s tradition-rich football program begins in earnest on Saturday afternoon. Coach Andy Romine and his fourth-seeded Warriors (7-2) host 13th-seeded Brown County (5-4) at 2 p.m. in a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
After Tuscola missed out on the playoffs last fall for only the second time since the mid-1990s, Romine and his players are savoring this opportunity. Especially the 11 seniors on his roster who helped Tuscola grind through the regular season and get the Warriors back into the playoffs for the first time since they were freshmen in 2019.
“It’s a little different,” said John Claxon, a senior who starts on the offensive line and defensive line. “Everybody knows the energy that’s going to be in the air around 2 o’clock on Saturday. It’s a great feeling.”
The feeling is even sweeter considering Tuscola won’t have to make the nearly three-hour drive out to western Illinois to play Brown County. The Warriors and Hornets have met four previous times in playoff games — Tuscola has won all four since 2009 — but all have happened on the Hornets’ home field in Mt. Sterling.
“I told them the last time we were over there in 2017, ‘If we have to do this again, could you guys please come to our place? This is a terrible drive,’” Romine joked. “To have them here, and I know their fans will travel well, but our town will show up in droves and be excited.”
Brown County will bring a run-first approach to Douglas County, while Tuscola will rely on a balanced offensive approach that has come to define the Warriors.
Injuries have hindered Tuscola at times this season, with senior running back Ben Hornaday and his team-high 614 rushing yards out because of a knee injury. Freshman Dylan Graves emerged during Tuscola’s 55-17 win at Meridian in Week 9, and his first carry resulted in a 55-yard touchdown run en route to 227 rushing yards.
But it was more than just what Graves accomplished on his first varsity carry that has stayed with Romine this week.
“It was a well-blocked and well-schemed run, but the thing I noticed on film more than anything is we had five or six veteran kids that were down there just mauling him in the end zone,” Romine said. “Over the years, we’ve had that happen a few times, so we’ve got a group of kids who are very unselfish. When you get a team like that, you’ve got a chance to play for a while.”
That’s music to the ears of players like Claxon, junior quarterback/linebacker Jordan Quinn and senior tight end/linebacker Jordan Sanchez. Even if it’s their first playoff game wearing a Tuscola uniform, it’s a moment they’ve thought about for some time.
“I never imagined me as a little seventh-grader being one of those big guys I used to look up to,” Sanchez said. “I would come to the games when I was in eighth grade and watch them and be like, ‘Dang, how am I going to be like them when I’m older?’”
He’s there now. Just like Quinn is. The younger brother of former Tuscola boys’ basketball standout Jalen Quinn, who begins his college career at Loyola Chicago on Nov. 7 with a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson, Jordan Quinn has made himself a household name, too.
“It used to be difficult for me when I was younger, with people comparing me to him,” said Quinn, who has thrown for 1,162 yards and rushed for 499 yards with a total of 18 touchdowns. “I’ve learned to just step back and whatever happens, happens. I’m the one responsible for my destiny, and I make a name for myself every Friday night and now Saturday.”
Quinn has dealt with injuries so far in his high school football career, and position changes, but Romine is pleased with the progress his first-year starting quarterback has shown this fall.
It’s all added up to another noteworthy football seasons for the Warriors. And it’s one Tuscola wants to continue well into November.
“We’re very fortunate to have a crazy supportive community,” Quinn said. “Tuscola football means a lot to everyone around here. All the fans that come out, you walk out on that path and you touch the rock before you get on the field. Everyone is on both sides wanting high-fives, yelling and cheering. It’s a surreal feeling. I just get goosebumps thinking about it.”
