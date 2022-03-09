CHAMPAIGN — The party likely could have raged on inside State Farm Center until the wee hours on Monday morning.
Clinching a share of a Big Ten championship has that effect.
Especially when, after the Illinois men’s basketball team trudged off Lou Henson Court the night of Feb. 24 following a disappointing 86-83 loss to Ohio State, the court-storming and cutting down of nets didn’t seem possible.
Or when Chucky Hepburn banked in an improbable three-pointer late to close out Wisconsin’s 70-67 home win against Purdue on March 1, giving the Badgers a seemingly insurmountable 11/2-game lead on the Illini with only two games left in the regular season for Illinois.
Illinois had to win out in order to keep a celebration like what transpired on Sunday night a fleeting thought. The Illini did. But just barely going into this past weekend, defeating Penn State 60-55 in an otherwise forgettable victory other than the scoring efforts from unlikely scorer Da’Monte Williams.
Then, every Illinois fan became huge supporters of Fred Hoiberg and his Nebraska team for two hours on Sunday afternoon.
Thanks to the efforts of Alonzo Verge Jr., a 23-year-old former Illinois resident and prep star at Thornton on his third college, and some questionable officiating calls, the Cornhuskers pulled off a 74-73 win at Wisconsin.
Setting the stage for one of the all-time memorable atmospheres inside State Farm Center. Beat Iowa and those pesky Hawkeyes, led by the easily provoked Fran McCaffery, and Illinois would celebrate its first Big Ten title, albeit a shared one with the Badgers, since 2005.
Illinois accomplished the task with a nail-biting, blood-pressure raising 74-72 victory. Not only did it solidify the program riding the highs and lows of a 20-game Big Ten schedule, from early December to early March, it gave the Illini the top seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.
It’s the only the fourth time the Illini have claimed the top seed at the Big Ten tournament since the event started in 1998. Illinois won last year’s tournament as the No. 2 seed, but Illini fans should keep their Sunday afternoon plans open. Illinois won the 2005 tournament as the No. 1 seed and played in the 2004 title game as the No. 1 seed, only failing to reach the tournament championship as a No. 1 seed when Indiana edged Bill Self’s first Illinois team in the 2001 semifinals.
Having the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten tournament, however, doesn’t automatically guarantee a team a spot into the semifinals on Saturday. Six No. 1 seeds — Purdue in 2017, Indiana in 2016, Wisconsin in 2003, Wisconsin in 2002, Ohio State in 2000 and Michigan State in 1998 — all lost their opening quarterfinal games.
Illinois has already defeated Indiana once and Michigan twice (yes, Juwan Howard would be on the sidelines Friday morning if his Wolverines top the Hoosiers on Thursday) this season. So Brad Underwood’s players should have added confidence in those results.
Plus, they should feel good about what they’ve had to weather this winter. And we’re not just talking about the unpredictable weather of east central Illinois from November to March.
No Kofi Cockburn at the start of the season meant an increased role for Coleman Hawkins early and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in the middle. Hawkins delivered late in the season when Illinois needed him most, playing the best all-around game of his college career in the Sunday night win against Iowa, and Illinois doesn’t beat Michigan State in late January without Bosmans-Verdonk.
No Andre Curbelo for two months meant added responsibilities for Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer on the offensive end. Both flourished in their roles.
No Austin Hutcherson meant more playing time for Jacob Grandison. Where would the Illini be without the Holy Cross transfer this season?
Throw in the roles for the three freshmen in R.J. Melendez (athleticism and solid defense), Luke Goode (three-point option) and Brandin Podziemski (energy), and it signifies a team greater than just one or two players.
Combine the moxie and unflappable nature of this veteran-laden team, and it spits out a team capable of cutting down the nets again on Sunday evening, minutes before the NCAA tournament selection show starts.
If those scenarios play out this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, get ready for another party on Sunday night.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.