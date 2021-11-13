MAHOMET — Nick Golden has seen miles upon miles of various interstates this fall.
Not just from his travels with the undefeated Mahomet-Seymour football team. But from multiple trips with his parents to check out prospective college campuses and programs he’d love to play for.
So departing Mahomet-Seymour High School at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday with his teammates to make the 71-mile trip west along Interstate 74 for the Bulldogs’ 1 p.m. Class 5A state quarterfinal game at Morton isn’t a big deal.
“No problem at all,” Golden said with a laugh.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior doesn’t have any Division I offers yet. But he wants to play college football. Badly. And has started to take the recruiting process in his own hands.
“I’ve sent out my highlight reel to a couple coaches and have had a couple people reach out to me and stay in contact with me every few weeks,” Golden said, “that’s how I got invited to a couple game day visits.”
To three Power Five programs, no less.
Golden took in Nebraska’s 56-7 win against Northwestern on Oct. 2 in Lincoln, Neb., the Illini’s 24-0 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 9 in Champaign and Kansas’ 41-14 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 16 in Lawrence, Kan.
“I slept a good portion of that trip to Nebraska, but it was an incredible atmosphere there,” Golden said. “The fans are very passionate about their team. I had an overall great experience.”
He expressed similar sentiments about his quick trip to Champaign to check out Bret Bielema’s Illini and his longer trip to watch Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks.
“Coach Bielema, he’s building something special there,” Golden said. “It may take a few years to get it all built up, but I really liked what I saw there. Same with Kansas. Their new coach didn’t have a lot of time before the season, and it may take a while there, too, but I think he’s building something special, too.”
Much like Golden and the Bulldogs have accomplished this fall. M-S hasn’t won a state quarterfinal game since 2005, but third-year coach Jon Adkins has the Bulldogs two wins away from their first state championship game appearance since the 1977 M-S team won a Class 2A state championship under Frank Dutton.
The Bulldogs’ home field is now named after Dutton, and this year’s M-S defense is a main reason why the Champaign County community is experiencing a football run into at least mid-November again. M-S has outscored its foes 449-137, with the defense producing two shutouts and holding three other teams to a single touchdown.
“We don’t have the biggest guys on our defense, but we’re a very gritty team,” Golden said. “I have confidence on every other guy on that defense.”
Golden plays a significant role, leading M-S in tackles (88) and sacks (13). He got in on the offensive fun during last Saturday night’s 49-14 second-round home win against Triad, returning an interception 76 yards for a touchdown.
“I dropped back and I saw the quarterback was rolling out to make his throw, so I kind of rolled out with him,” Golden said. “I got the ball in my hands, and as soon as I caught it, I knew I was taking it to the house. I think my speed is a little underrated facet of my game, and I wanted to showcase it there.”
Adkins said Golden’s speed stands out to he and his fellow coaches on the Bulldogs’ staff. M-S defensive coordinator Henry Turek said another attribute is easy to see when Golden is flying around making plays.
“When he diagnoses where the ball is going, he’s going to stop at nothing to get to it,” Turek said. “As a sophomore in our shortened season, there were some times until we had the pads on, we weren’t sure what type of player Nick would be. Once we got the pads on and once we started going up against other teams, his ability to hit stood out. He brings a lot of force in that tall frame.”
Golden still has at least one game left with M-S his junior season, with the potential to play two more after Saturday. More chances to possibly add more highlights to the videos he sends out to colleges. More chances for college coaches to possibly take a glance at what Turek said is a player who epitomizes what a middle linebacker should be, a position Golden started playing in fourth grade when he lived in the suburbs of Milwaukee before his family moved to Mahomet when he was in fifth grade.
“He’s a tough son of a gun,” Adkins said. “He’ll stick his nose in there. He loves sacks and tackles for loss, and not everybody with size and speed does. When you put that all together, he’s got the complete package for a linebacker.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.