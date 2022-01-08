ST. JOSEPH — One-day high school basketball events are becoming the norm.
Pick a random Saturday on the calendar and you’re bound to find one.
Like the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday. The 14-team, seven-game event tips off at 11 a.m., with games every 90 minutes until the finale — and most-anticipated game — featuring the host Spartans and Tuscola. Both area small-school programs feature top-flight talent, with Tuscola senior guard Jalen Quinn a Loyola Chicago signee and SJ-O junior wing Ty Pence a D-I recruit with a dozen offers.
Making all of this possible is work between SJ-O athletic director Justin Franzen and SJ-O boys’ basketball coach Kiel Duval to keep the showcase going after it first debuted in 2015 from the idea of former SJ-O boys’ basketball coach Brian Brooks.
The shootout didn’t happen last season, obviously, because of the pandemic. Getting it back on the 2021-22 schedule was a priority, with the lineup of teams unveiled initially in late May.
And plans are already underway to keep this tradition going at SJ-O.
“Normally, what I like to do is have all the teams for next year’s shootout done by the time that Saturday starts,” Franzen said. “We already have a good lineup for next year that is going to have some very powerful local schools that are matched up with schools that are pretty far away.”
The shootout features a nice blend of area teams — seven of the 14 reside within The News-Gazette’s coverage area — and teams hailing from different parts of the state. All in an effort to bring different types of basketball to St. Joseph. Which is impressive, too, considering the Christie Clinic Shootout is the only one-day boys’ basketball event of its kind held in Champaign County this season.
“We kind of shoot for the schedule of having eight teams that are 1A and 2A matching up against each other, and then having six 3A and 4A schools that match up against one another,” Franzen said. “We just think that’s a good mix of good basketball. To be able to watch talent at each level is special, and to be able to do it in a small town is really cool. We look at it, whether it’s a team from the north, south, east or west part in this state, of being able to come together and watch good basketball in St. Joe is really the culmination of what we want to do.”
Franzen credits a large amount of the shootout success and keeping the event intact to Duval.
“Coach Duval does a great job on analyzing and researching and trying to figure out who are definite good matchups that we could bring in,” Franzen said. “You want to bring in quality teams that have good fan bases.”
All interested fans should stick around to see Quinn and Pence go at it late Saturday night. SJ-O has typically always played the last game of the shootout, but the Spartans haven’t had a player like Pence — who has an Illinois offer along with notable ones from schools like Loyola Chicago, Iowa State and others — in generations. Same for Tuscola, with Quinn already the program’s all-time leading scorer who is capable of single-handedly controlling a game.
“Tuscola was going to come last year, but with us not being able to host last year, they came back this year,” Franzen said. “It just made nothing but perfect sense to do that, and we’re really looking forward to a great game. With the Quinn and Pence matchup, that’ll be great, but I know all of our kids are looking forward to it, as well as both of the communities.”
Another smart ploy by the SJ-O organizers: having seven junior-varsity games in the practice gym at SJ-O involving 13 of the 14 schools taking part in the varsity event right down the hallway.
“I think we’re maxed out as far as the amount of games we can play. I don’t see that changing,” Franzen said. “But I hope five to 10 years down the road, it gains more steam. It’s all about how you run things and if it’s organized and if people are having a quality time. Not just the players and the coaches, but also the fans. If you do a good job of doing those things, then more and more people are going to want to come. That’s our goal.”