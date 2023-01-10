CHAMPAIGN — She walked into the back part of the Esquire Lounge with fanfare, getting a warm round of applause with every set of eyes watching her every move.
And there Shauna Green was still, nearly 30 minutes after making a 30-minute WDWS radio appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ mingling and interacting with fans who couldn’t wait to get a minute of her time.
Apologies to Deb Feinen. And Diane Marlin.
But Green, the first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach, is the toast of Champaign-Urbana right now. And would win any local mayoral race with her name on the ballot.
The Illini do find themselves on a ballot these days. One they haven’t in more than two decades.
Monday evening brought about the good vibe and times Green experienced in front of a packed crowd at the Esquire, where Green answered questions with ease about her gameday attire, her locker room dance skills and the amount of success the Illini team she coaches is having these days, among other topics.
Monday afternoon brought about Illinois and its 14-3 record landing at No. 24 in the most recent Associated Press poll, the first time the program has done so since Nov. 27, 2000.
“Obviously being ranked for the first time in 23 years, that’s a long time,” Green said. “For our team, it means a lot. For some programs, that’s the expectation — and that is our expectation — but for us to achieve that so quickly, I want our kids to be proud about it and enjoy it because of the work they’ve put in to achieve that.”
Only one player on Green’s roster, senior reserve post presence Geovanna Lopes, was even alive the last time Illinois could call themselves a Top 25 team. The 24-year-old Lopes is a 6-foot-3 graduate student who was 1 years old back in November 2000.
The fact Illinois found itself ranked on Monday is even more impressive considering the Illini are coming off a loss. Illinois led No. 3 and unbeaten Ohio State by double digits on Sunday afternoon in a road game before eventually losing 87-81. Illinois first started receiving votes in the Jan. 2 poll after upsetting then-No. 12 Iowa 90-86 on New Year’s Day.
“I really didn’t overthink any of it, but I thought last week we could be (ranked) coming off that big Iowa win,” Green said. “After a loss, I wasn’t really thinking about it, but as I told our team, if you lose to a top-five team, it’s not usually going to hurt you in your rankings, but if you lose a game you’re not supposed to, that can get you to fall out of the rankings.”
The Illini can get to enjoy the rewards of their newfound celebrity all week. They don’t play a game again until 2 p.m. on Sunday at Minnesota. The Gophers (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) are struggling this season and just lost at Wisconsin on Sunday, giving the Badgers their first Big Ten win. If Illinois can’t beat Minnesota, this AP Top 25 ranking might be a blip, a mirage, though.
But it sure doesn’t feel that way. Even though Green admitted Monday evening some of the success the Illini — who are fifth in the Big Ten standings and 29th in the NET rankings, a primary tool the NCAA uses to evaluate teams — are having has perhaps even surprised her a bit.
“Those are things that coming into this year, I didn’t even think we had to address any of those things,” Green said. “Now, I want our kids to understand what NET means and how going on the road and winning a big game affects their NET ranking and the Big Ten standings. As we go, our expectations have even changed.”
Green noticed a difference in her team on Sunday after the loss to Ohio State. It was the second Big Ten loss this season for Illinois, with the only other one happening in a 65-61 setback at then-No. 5 Indiana on Dec. 4. The Hoosiers (14-1) are sixth in this week’s AP poll.
“After Indiana in the locker room, we’re still trying to figure ourselves out,” Green said. “I was really happy that we were there and had chances to win. Now, after Ohio State, in the locker room, we don’t want to just be close. We want to win those games.”
Green will spend Tuesday evening up in Chicago recruiting, with practices unfolding the rest of the week to prepare for the Gophers. The objective for Green, her staff and her talented cast of players is to wind up in next week’s AP Top 25 poll. And the week after. And the week after.
The ultimate goal, though, is to have Illinois in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2003. Green said she’s touched on the topic of playing meaningful basketball in March beyond just the Big Ten tournament with her players.
“It hasn’t come up a lot, but now that we’re progressing, we talk about it,” Green said. “I want them to understand what’s at stake. I want them to understand where we want to get to. It’s better to be open about it, so let’s talk about it.”
If an NCAA tournament berth happens, the popularity of Green around C-U will keep growing.
Nowhere was it more evident than Monday night at the Esquire.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.