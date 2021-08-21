CHAMPAIGN — Cliff Hastings did what any dad would do in the situation.
Seeing his twin 5-year-old daughters, Alex and Sydney, on the verge of a potential meltdown, he asked if they wanted a cookie.
The reason? Explaining to them the process of how quickly the Parkland volleyball players he coaches progress through the program.
Emotional moments are bound to happen every two seasons for the community college in Champaign that seems to annually compete for volleyball national championships.
But the Hastings household featured even more emotions this week besides the fact the Cobras are starting their season on Saturday with four matches at the McHenry Tournament in Rockford.
See, Alex and Sydney had their first day of kindergarten on Tuesday. Hastings and his husband, Parkland assistant coach Ron Hoppe-Hastings, were anticipating all sorts of feelings coming out.
Except ...
“Our kids didn’t cry at all when they had to leave us for their first day of kindergarten,” Hastings said.
Yet, the opposite happened when Hastings began telling his daughters why they wouldn’t see Parkland’s All-American setter last season, Summerlyn Smith, around at any practices or matches this fall.
Smith, a Mattoon native who helped lead Parkland to a 33-2 record in the winter and spring before the Cobras finished national runner-up for a third straight season, begins her first season playing at Eastern Illinois next Friday.
“When I explained that Summer wasn’t coming back to Parkland this year and she moved away, the crocodile tears started flowing from both,” Hastings said. “Ron and I now can confirm that we rank below Summer in their priority list, but that’s OK. I just like to know where I stand.”
Parkland volleyball stands near the top of NJCAA Division II. And it’s a reputation that’s not going away anytime soon.
During Hastings’ 12 seasons on the sidelines, the Cobras have compiled an absurd 578-53 record that includes two national championships and five national runner-up finishes.
This year’s group, featuring, once again, a mixture of key returnees from the previous season and a batch of newcomers who are adapting to the college game on the fly, is expected to be right up there with past Parkland programs. The Cobras are ranked second in the preseason NJCAA Division II poll, only behind the team they lost to in April’s national championship match, Johnson County (Kan.).
The uncertain nature of when last season would begin is now behind Parkland. But moving the season later in the school year like the NJCAA did last year affected how Parkland approached its preparations for this fall season.
“I was a bit concerned that we might experience some burnout, so we truly gave everyone, including ourselves, the full summer off,” Hastings said. “We went our ways in hopes of finding excitement to then see each other again in July and not have it feel like now 11/2 years straight of being in the gym. I think the plan was successful because it feels fresh, fun and exciting again. The freshmen have brought in some fun new personalities while the returners bring high expectations and work ethic.
“So that combination has been really engaging for everyone.”
Outside hitter Halle Everett, a First Team All-American last season, should lead the charge again this season. Other key returnees include middle hitter Jayden Sortor, St. Thomas More graduate Kayla Brandon and defensive specialist Isabella Classen. Brandon, who led the Cobras with 424 digs last season, is one of five local players on the roster along with middle hitter Kanay Benschneider, defensive specalist Ella Goodsell (Unity), defensive specialist Josie Hess (Mahomet-Seymour) and right-side hitter Katy Shockey (Champaign Central).
Through the first few weeks of practice, what does this group of Cobras look more like: national-title contender or national-title pretender?
“I know the politically correct thing is to be humble and downplay your team, and then you’re supposed to let their play do the talking for you,” Hastings said. “I’ve tried that the last few years, and I don’t know if I do humble well, so I’m going contender.”
Hastings never shies away from placing lofty expectations on his team. He expects Parkland volleyball to win every match they play, and his track record backs it up.
Knock on wood, his latest team will get to navigate the course of a normal 53-match season that includes a slew of tournaments in Illinois, Iowa and Ohio.
“I’m looking forward to a more typical fall schedule,” Hastings said. “The other night, I asked the returners what their favorite parts of the hotel stays for tournaments were and if they had advice for the new players, and they reminded me that the only hotel they stayed in last year was for nationals. There’s so much team camaraderie and memories to be created from these road trips. It definitely got stale last year where it felt like rinse-and-repeat with practice, play, lift and study. A typical fall season provides a lot more opportunities for us all to smile and enjoy the experience as well.”
Whatever volleyball experiences the Hastings household goes through this fall is combined with the emotions of sending their daughters off every morning to school. It’ll likely get easier with each passing day. They’ll learn new skills, form new bonds and make lasting memories.
Kind of like a volleyball season. Even when it ends.
“Seeing your kids go off to kindergarten and seeing sophomores play their final match are similar emotional experiences,” Hastings said. “They both start with a hug and a few held-back tears from me, but then I get a big smile, and my soul fills up with joy knowing that I’ve given them the best of me leading them to this next chapter in their lives. I just hope they remember how amazing, special and important they are so when they tackle some rough experiences, they know how to battle through it and persevere.”
Well said.
Now pass the cookies.
