TOLONO — Reece Sarver has the best view of every pitch Taylor Henry throws for the Unity softball team.
The perks, essentially, of starting at catcher for the Rockets.
“She does rise to the moment every game,” Sarver said. “When we need her, she delivers.”
Time and time again, Henry has done just that this season for the state-bound Rockets. Especially in the last two weeks, during another epic postseason run by Unity that has landed coach Aimee Davis’ program back in the Class 2A state tournament for the second consecutive season.
The Rockets (26-8) will try to improve upon last season’s fourth-place finish this weekend at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, getting Freeburg (32-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in a state semifinal game.
When the Rockets take the field against the Midgets, expect Henry to stand tall in the pitcher’s circle. The 5-foot-6, three-sport athlete for Unity — she also shined on a 22-win girls’ basketball team and a 33-win volleyball team this school year for the Rockets — has been at her best in the playoffs.
The right-hander carries a 16-6 record into the state tournament with a 2.05 earned run average to go with 192 strikeouts and 40 walks in 123 innings.
But Unity hasn’t just relied on Henry for pitching this season. Junior left-hander Ashlyn Miller has given the Rockets some quality innings, too, going 7-1 with a 2.68 ERA, 59 strikeouts and seven walks in 68 innings.
In five postseason games, though, Henry has thrown all 35 innings for the Rockets, going 5-0 with two shutouts, a 0.40 ERA, 61 strikeouts and nine walks.
On top of her pitching success, Henry is the No. 3 hitter in Unity’s lineup and carries a team-best .491 average with one home run and a team-high 42 RBI.
“She’s just a good ballplayer,” Davis said. “I’m just glad she’s wearing a Unity jersey at this point.”
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year didn’t let her junior success go to her head. Simply put, how Henry goes is more often how Unity goes.
She didn’t get discouraged after Macomb took a 1-0 lead early in Monday’s super-sectional victory at the Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur, when the Bombers went ahead on some uncharacteristic sloppy defense by the Rockets.
She remained unflappable, too, after catching a hard line drive hit right back at her in the fourth inning. And, more times than not this postseason, she responds with a strikeout on the rare instances opposing batters make solid contact off her.
“She does it all,” Davis said. “She’s a gamer.”
Henry’s confidence in the circle and batter’s box is felt by her teammates.
“It’s very reassuring,” Unity senior left fielder Gracie Renfrow said. “At this point, I’ve played with Taylor for over 10 years now. I know exactly what she can do and how good she can be. She’s doing awesome right now.”
Henry and the rest of her teammates who were part of the 2021 team to reach the state tournament will get a different state tournament experience this year. The Rockets practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before planning on an 11 a.m. departure on Thursday for Peoria. Instead of last year’s one-day state tournament in Peoria because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockets will get the full experience of a traditional state tournament weekend.
“Last year, we were so new to it,” Henry said. “We didn’t really understand what it was like. Now, we know. There’s going to be ups and downs, but we know how to play at state, and I think it’s going to be really good for us.”
Henry will put on her maroon or white Unity softball jersey at least twice this weekend, with Unity either playing again Saturday at 1 p.m. in the third-place game or at 3:30 p.m. in the state championship game.
She’ll undoubtedly get the ball again against Freeburg on Friday night, attempting to add more noteworthy moments in a legacy Henry has taken time to cherish during the final week of her high school softball career.
Especially when she talked with Unity assistant coach Matt Reed earlier this week.
“Our go-to song is ‘Center Field,’” Henry said of easily identifiable mid-1980s tune by John Fogerty that prompted a generation of ballplayers telling their coach to put them in. “We always listen to it. He told me, ‘You’re going to listen to it 30 years from now, and I’ll be half-dead, but you’ll think of me.’
“He’s right. I’m going to think about how when I was in high school, I went to state twice. It’s so cool to me that I’ll get to tell my kids and my grandchildren someday that I went to state. It’s the best.”
Just like Henry.