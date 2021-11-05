TOLONO — Dillon Rutledge ran across the goal line and crossed into the end zone painted maroon with ‘ROCKETS’ spelled out in white.
The short pass over the middle of the field from Blake Kimball was on target.
Even with a Newton defensive back matching Rutledge stride for stride, it looked like a sure touchdown catch. The 5-foot-10, 145-pound Unity senior receiver had sealed off a window for Kimball to hit him in stride.
Kimball did. Rutledge dropped the ball.
Scott Hamilton noticed. This one play in last Saturday’s Class 3A first-round playoff game between Unity and Newton at Hicks Field didn’t define the outcome. Unity easily won 46-6 to advance and host Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at 2 p.m. this Saturday in a second-round playoff game. But this one play drew the ire of Hamilton, Unity’s Hall of Fame coach in his 28th season guiding the Rockets, and promptly gave Rutledge a view from the Rockets’ sideline for a few plays.
“I was being a little lazy,” Rutledge admitted a few days later before a Unity practice on Tuesday afternoon. “It did fire me up a little bit. I don’t like being taken out in situations like that.”
No worries.
Hamilton put Rutledge back on the field the next possession.
And he’ll count on No. 11 again against PBL, with Rutledge’s blond hair flowing out underneath his helmet as he leaves defenders grasping at air with his decisive cuts and speed.
If Unity (10-0) wants to keep its November run intact and make a deep run in the playoffs, Rutledge is needed. He leads the Rockets in receptions (66), receiving yards (801) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
“He’s probably as good a route runner as we’ve ever had,” Hamilton said. “Shifty. Quick. He works very hard at his craft. For his size, he’s way ahead of anybody that we’ve had. He’s just a different type of kid.”
A multi-sport athlete, Rutledge helps the Rockets’ basketball team out as a guard and is a center fielder on Unity’s baseball team.
Those attributes benefit him on the football field. Especially when his quarterback, Kimball, is a teammate on the other two sports’ teams at Unity, as well.
“Playing other sports with the other guys, you get to build bonds that are unbreakable, and you’ll probably be friends for the rest of your life,” Kimball said. “By just working together in big moments creates something that’s really hard to break.”
Rutledge played football for the first time in fifth grade, but didn’t pick up the sport back up again until he was a freshman at Unity. With near-daily urging from Unity assistant coach Patrick Striegel.
“Coach Striegel actually convinced me in his class. He talked to me about it almost every day freshman year,” Rutledge said with a laugh. “I couldn’t think of anything better. With the memories I’ve made playing football, I’ll never forget them. I’m certainly glad I made the decision to come out my freshman year.”
So are the Rockets. Rutledge established a Unity single-game record for receptions with 13 when he hauled in 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the Rockets’ 55-21 win at Chillicothe IVC on Sept. 10.
Kimball — who has completed 122 of 178 passes for 1,528 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 680 yards on 98 carries and 10 touchdowns — can throw the ball to multiple options in a passing game that favored intermediate routes and screen passes against Newton.
Senior Tyler Hensch (18 catches for 214 yards, four touchdowns), junior Cale Rawdin (13 catches for 243 yards, three TDs), sophomore Jay Saunders (13 catches for 156 yards, one TD) and senior Damian Knoll (12 catches for 128 yards, two TDs) are solid complements. But Rutledge gets the Rockets going in the air whenever Matt Brown (1,416 rushing yards on 194 carries, 20 TDs) isn’t gashing opposing defenses on the ground.
“We have this connection,” Kimball said. “He knows where I’m going to be at all times, and he always finds a way to get open. If I can get the ball to him, he’s going to catch it. He’s got a knack for making big plays.”
Case in point: a broken play earlier in the game against Newton before Rutledge’s unfortunate drop in the end zone. Kimball looked to the left side of the field for a bubble screen. But Newton covered the play well, leaving Kimball with no room to complete a pass. So he started moving to his right, where Rutledge was at. He lofted a pass maybe 10 yards in the air towards Rutledge’s direction, who then took off down the sideline, made a couple Newton defenders miss and turned what looked like a broken play into a 58-yard completion.
Hamilton didn’t have choice words for Rutledge after that play. He just was able to zero in on giving the Rockets’ offense the next play he wanted his prolific offense to run.
“You don’t have to really coach him all that hard, because he’s harder on himself than I ever could be on him,” Hamilton said. “He’s a perfectionist at practice. He goes about it the same way warming up. He’s had a really nice career here, and our job is to make sure we can get another great week out of him for about another four weeks.”
That’s all Rutledge wants. A chance to head up to DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium in late November and play for a 3A state championship. It’s a moment he’s recreated in his head playing backyard football in Tolono and going to Unity games his whole life.
Just like how he spent parts of Sunday and Monday thinking about the dropped touchdown.
“I’m over it now,” Rutledge said. “I’m ready to get after it this Saturday.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.