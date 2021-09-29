CHAMPAIGN — Buckle up, Illinois fans.
Another three-hour-plus window of anticipation, joy, frustration, despair and second-guessing is nearly here when the Illini football team hosts Charlotte at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
No matter the outcome on Saturday against the 49ers — who Illinois is paying $1.2 million to come play at Memorial Stadium — the Illini will still have a losing record. Bret Bielema’s program needs to win all four of its October games in order to have its first winning record since the halcyon days of beating Nebraska in Week 0.
While you may gnash your teeth since the prospect of a potential bowl game is nearly impossible this season, this fall isn’t all doom and gloom regarding the Illini.
Honestly. Scout’s honor. Good items are transpiring besides the uncertainty of what is about to happen whenever Brandon Peters drops back to pass.
Like ... the Illinois men’s basketball team. Brad Underwood’s team will land a spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 when it’s released on Oct. 18. And have a preseason AP All-American in center Kofi Cockburn when those teams are unveiled next month, as well.
Underwood will give us sports writers here at The News-Gazette — and any other person who wants to stop by — the lowdown on his fifth Illini team when he visits the Esquire in downtown Champaign next Monday night for ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM.
The Illini coach has always made it a priority to mingle with fans and take their questions, and ours, by being a guest on our radio show. It’ll be good to have him back in person at the Esquire for the first time in almost two years, as the slow rush of excitement starts to build for what his program can accomplish this winter.
Just like it’ll be good to see fans inside State Farm Center again this upcoming season. The home nonconference slate isn’t all that appealing, with Notre Dame (Nov. 29) and Arizona (Dec. 11) the clear winners of big-name teams visiting Champaign.
But all of that is just an appetizer for what should be a memorable January, with Michigan (Jan. 14) and Michigan State (Jan. 25) set to play at State Farm Center during the thick of the Big Ten schedule. Have to think the Orange Krush will have ample time and material ready for Hunter Dickinson and Mady Sissoko. Just keep it PG-13 and don’t be a fan that is the lead item on SportsCenter that night.
Other accomplishments to puff your chest about? Two words: Steve Stricker.
The 54-year-old former Illinois men’s golfer, serving as the United States captain, seamlessly guided some of the world’s top golfers to a dominating display of excellence in overwhelming Europe and winning the Ryder Cup this past weekend. For him to achieve the feat in his home state of Wisconsin, too, is a script even Hollywood couldn’t likely pull off without a hitch.
If Stricker was able to have Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau get along for the betterment of the team, have him lead the process if his alma mater ever wants to unveil a new mascot.
On a more realistic and less divisive note, name Stricker captain indefinitely of the U.S. team.
Sure, it would set a precedent, but look what Mike Krzyzewski was able to do with USA basketball. Stricker could do the same for American golf at the premier team event in the sport.
Speaking of winning teams, Chris Tamas’ Illinois volleyball program has put together a quiet five-match win streak. True, it’s not even one-third of the run the St. Louis Cardinals have produced this month, but, just like the Cardinals, the real tests await in October.
The Illini are 10-3 and 2-0 in the Big Ten. But the proud program is still unranked in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll. Their two opponents this weekend, however, aren’t.
Illinois volleyball will try to leave West Lafayette, Ind., better than the Illinois football team left this past weekend when it plays at No. 4 Purdue (10-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then, fewer than 48 hours later, the Illini are back in the friendly confines of Huff Hall for a Sunday showdown at noon against No. 5 Wisconsin (9-1, 1-1). The Badgers have won their last three matches against Illinois since the Illini knocked them off inside Huff to advance to the Final Four in 2018, so the motivation is obvious.
Much like it’s obvious how different the south part of the UI campus looks today than it did even two years ago. The Smith Center and Demirjian Park aren’t just hulking steel structures like they were a few years ago.
A few years from now, the same will be said once the ongoing work at Ubben Basketball Complex, the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center and the Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is complete. Josh Whitman’s tenure as Illinois athletic director is still being written, but a large chunk of it for the history books will focus on the massive construction projects he has made a focus since he arrived back at his alma mater more than five years ago.
So, see, good items are actually happening around Illinois athletics.
Just don’t get your hopes up when Illinois football kicks off.