Good high school boys’ basketball is out there in Champaign County this winter.
It’s just not rampant with every program. Big 12 schools Centennial (4-5), Champaign Central (1-4) and Urbana (0-8) are off to rough starts.
But get away from C-U a bit, and the expectations are high at both St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0) and Unity (4-2).
The two rivals, who met last season in a Class 2A regional championship game that the Spartans won, aren’t scheduled to play this season until Feb. 10 in St. Joseph.
Both Illini Prairie Conference programs registered impressive home nonconference wins on Tuesday night, with SJ-O defeating Danville 66-55 and Unity knocking off Champaign Central by an almost identical score of 65-56.
Illinois State signee Ty Pence headlines a talented SJ-O roster, with the 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing improving even more from an impressive junior season.
Free from some of the external pressure with his college future secure, Pence is averaging 27.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals so far. He’s also making 60.6 percent of his shots from the field, 46.2 percent of his three-point attempts and 82.6 percent of his free throws.
Plus, he’s got a legit chance to become SJ-O’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Pence is already third in school history with 1,667 career points and needs just 73 points to pass former Illini and 1971 graduate Rick Schmidt (1,739 points). He’ll have to do a bit more work to surpass the 2,115 career points 2017 graduate and current Lindenwood guard Brandon Trimble established, but it’s within reach.
He’s 449 points shy of surpassing Trimble right now, and with at least 22 games left to go in the season — possibly more, depending how far the Spartans go in the postseason — he would need to average close to 20.5 points per game to become the all-time record-holder.
Unity, meanwhile, has a plethora of scoring options so far this season. Henry Thomas is a key returning starter and the 6-0 junior guard worked his way to a game-high 25 points in Tuesday night’s win against Central. It’s the third game he’s either led the Rockets in scoring or tied for top honors.
Thomas is averaging a team-high 15.3 points, but he’s not the only scoring option for coach Matt Reed’s team. Thomas’ twin brother, 6-3 guard Andrew Thomas (4.7 points, 4.2 assists), 6-4 junior forward Jay Saunders (9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds) and 6-0 senior guard Will Cowan (6.5 points) also have led the Rockets in scoring during a particular game in the first two weeks of the season.
A season that will see a quick influx of games in the coming two weeks. The Rockets travel to play at Clifton Central this Friday night before hosting a quality Pleasant Plains team at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Osborn Gym in Tolono, and then hosting Paris next Tuesday night at the Rocket Center.
That’s all before possibly playing four games in four days at the 16-team Williamsville Holiday Tournament from Dec. 27-30, in which the Rockets placed second last season.
Hall callUnity football is back to reloading each season.
A key reason why the Rockets seemingly compile double-digit win totals every fall and continue playing well into November? A Hall of Fame coaching staff.
Coach Scott Hamilton, who will enter his 30th season in charge of the Rockets in 2023, is already an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, receiving the honor in 2017.
Now, Hamilton’s longtime defensive coordinator, Dave Fink, is also getting his own Hall call.
Fink just wrapped up his 26th season on Hamilton’s staff and is one of 18 individuals who will become part of the 2023 IHSFCA Hall of Fame class when it is recognized on April 1 with a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign, part of the annual IHSFCA banquet and three-day IHSFCA clinic that starts March 30 in Champaign.
Other area ties to this year’s Hall of Fame class: Monticello native and current Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar, along with University of Illinois director of high school football relations Pat Ryan.
Ryan, the longtime Metamora football coach who is in his second season on Bret Bielema’s staff, will receive the Ray Eliot Award to recognize his involvement and service with the IHSFCA.
On the matSticking with Unity sports for a bit longer, Rockets wrestling coach Logan Patton will once again welcome teams from all around the state to Tolono this weekend.
The Unity Duals take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the host Rockets grappling along with wrestlers from Benton, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Carterville, Mt. Carmel, Olympia, Peotone, Tremont and Vandalia.
Then, once the action wraps up Friday night, it continues again at 9 a.m. Saturday with the start of the 16-team Unity Invitational. Finals would likely start mid-afternoon on Saturday, with five of the teams from Friday night (Benton, Carterville, Olympia, Peotone and Tremont) sticking around for Saturday’s slate. They’ll be joined by teams from Charleston, Decatur Lutheran, Hoopeston Area, IC Catholic, Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Prairie Central, Rochester, St. Joseph-Ogden, Springfield Lanphier and Urbana.
Milestone winJustin Bozarth grew up attending Tuscola boys’ basketball games and later playing in them with the Warriors once he hit high school.
Now, he’s added another anecdote to a program that’s meant so much to him.
Bozarth, in his sixth season coaching his alma mater, picked up his 100th win at Tuscola when the Warriors’ boys’ basketball team beat Heritage 54-22 on Tuesday night in Broadlands. He collected his 101st victory with a 61-41 home win against Cerro Gordo/Bement Wednesday night.
Bozarth is now 101-48 in his tenure with Tuscola and gets two more chances to add to his win total this week, with Tuscola playing at Argenta-Oreana at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at Tri-County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
He’s the fifth Tuscola boys’ basketball coach to register at least 100 wins in charge of the Warriors, joining Kerry Kincaid (school-record 216 wins from 1985-96), Bryan Smith (176 wins from 1997-2006), William Burress (170 wins from 1967-77) and Gene Murray (114 wins from 1978-85).
Cola WarsSpeaking of Tuscola, an intense girls’ basketball game should tip off Thursday night inside the Warriors’ gym. State-ranked and unbeaten Tuscola hosts Arcola in the latest version of the Cola Wars. (Sadly, no football game is on the docket between the two schools in 2023.)
Both Douglas County teams are having successful seasons up to this point, with the Warriors the lone remaining undefeated area girls’ team at 12-0. Arcola is 6-1 and has rattled off five straight wins going into Thursday night.
Whoever emerges with a win from this rivalry game will not only have bragging rights, but also head into its holiday tournament with a good shot to win.
Tuscola will stop by Monticello for the Holiday Hoopla that runs Dec. 26-28, while Arcola goes south to the Dieterich Holiday Tournament, also slated for Dec. 26-28.