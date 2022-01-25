CHAMPAIGN — Nearly every Illinois men’s basketball season has them.
Brad Underwood has dealt with this aspect in each of his five season in charge. Same for John Groce in his five seasons in Champaign.
Bruce Weber only avoided them once in his nine seasons. Bill Self also avoided these in one of his three seasons with the Illini. But all four seasons of Lon Kruger saw Illinois go through these.
And only twice in 21 seasons at Illinois did Lou Henson’s team miss out of these.
What exactly is this unnamed element? Big Ten losing streaks.
Underwood and his latest Illini team are mired in one right now, falling short during an epic duel last Monday with Purdue and then falling flat during a forgettable loss this past Friday night at Maryland.
Illinois, newly minted at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday, will try to avoid a three-game skid when No. 10 Michigan State and the dean of Big Ten coaches, Tom Izzo, visits State Farm Center on Tuesday night for what should be another electric atmosphere in Champaign.
With a primetime audience on one of the biggest platforms as Illinois makes its season debut on ESPN at 6 p.m., right after SportsCenter ends. Maybe with Cockburn back in the lineup, but maybe not.
Underwood was noncommittal on Monday when asked by reporters about the status of the Illini center. Without Cockburn, the Illini looked lost offensively in the second half at Maryland when they weren’t pushing the ball up the court off a turnover.
The lack of a half-court offensive plan was alarming at times. Yes, the presence of a 7-foot, 285-pound All-American center greatly enhances what Illinois can do. Not having the option to throw the ball to the big man in the post, attract double teams and then find open shooters is a detriment.
Even with Alfonso Plummer hitting nearly 50 percent of his three-point attempts against Maryland, many of the off-balance variety, Illinois can’t just turn into a three-point shooting team.
But that’s part of their identity, right or wrong, even with Cockburn on the floor. Illinois has attempted 468 three-pointers this season and entered Monday with the 65th-most attempts in Division I, and they’re a solid 29th in three-point field goal percentage.
But shooting open three-pointers in rhythm with Jacob Grandison spotting up in the corner or Trent Frazier is a lot different than frantically trying to force one, which Illinois did several times in the closing minutes.
Help-side defense and awareness needs to improve, too. Maryland took the lead for good on Friday night on a simple play. Following one dribble from forward Julian Reese beyond the three-point line, Reese hit guard Eric Ayala in stride with a bounce pass on a back cut for a layup and a 59-58 lead by the Terrapins.
Omar Payne was guarding Reese on the play and within a few feet of him to potentially block a shot if Reese decided to rise up and attempt a three-pointer. The Maryland freshman forward had only made four three-pointers all season going into Friday night, but had drilled two in the second half prior to this play.
Da’Monte Williams was face-guarding Ayala and was a step too slow once Ayala made his cut. But Ayala had a clear path to the basket with the other three Illini on the court — Andre Curbelo, Frazier and Coleman Hawkins — nowhere near the paint in a position to help out. Williams recovered in time to get a late contest on Ayala’s layup attempt, but the other Illini were all staring at their man.
Another example of effective half-court offense that was missing by Illinois and flourishing for Maryland.
With the Terrapins leading 64-60 and fewer than six minutes to play, forward Donta Scott set a downscreen for forward Hakim Hart. Hart popped out to the right wing and received a pass from guard Fatts Russell beyond the three-point line. As soon as Hart caught the pass from Russell, Ayala — stationed on the right block— set a cross screen for Scott in the lane.
Williams was face-guarding Scott and Frazier was face-guarding Ayala, with Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk guarding Reese, who had floated out to the left elbow.
A clean pick by Ayala, with no switch by Frazier, allowed Scott a free lane to the right block. Where Hart hit with him a pass as Bosmans-Verdonk was slow to react and Williams was trying to catch up after getting caught in the screen. An easy four-foot, layup for Scott ensued and Maryland had a 66-60 advantage.
Again, it’s just two plays broken down.
And maybe, if Cockburn is on the floor, Maryland doesn’t feel confident enough to run these set plays that resulted in layups around the basket.
Basketball is a game of adjustments. On the fly adjustments made by Underwood and his coaching staff. Yes, it’s too bad Cockburn didn’t play against Maryland, and it’s too bad if he doesn’t play against the Spartans.
But if other adjustments don’t happen on Tuesday night, the latest game against Michigan State won’t end well.