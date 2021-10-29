ST. JOSEPH — Biscuits and gravy.
Pancakes.
French toast.
Eggs.
Fruit.
Bacon. Lots and lots of bacon.
“We feed them 15 pounds of bacon every week,” Jennifer Tuttle said with a laugh,” and 15 pounds of sausage.”
So, clearly, the St. Joseph-Ogden football team eats a hearty breakfast the morning of every game. Mainly because of Tuttle.
Tuttle, the mom of SJ-O senior fullback and linebacker Coby Miller, is the quarterback of the Spartans’ weekly team breakfast held throughout the past two months in the commons area at SJ-O.
The routine will have a slight tweak this week with SJ-O (5-4) playing a Class 3A first-round playoff game at Mt. Carmel (9-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. But breakfast will still be served at roughly the same time — 7:30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. like they’ve done each of the last nine Fridays — before the Spartans depart at 9 a.m. on Saturday to make the 2 1/2-hour trip to southeastern Illinois.
Feed the beasts is common in football vernacular. Well, Tuttle literally feeds the beasts SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner relies on, from Miller to running back Keaton Nolan to quarterback Evan Ingram and others on the Spartans’ 37-man roster.
Oh, and the 40 freshmen who joined the program this season are invited to every breakfast, too. Same for the cheerleaders.
“It’s a good way for them to be able to be more involved,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle is involved with more than just team breakfasts when it comes to feeding the SJ-O program. She comes up with meals for players to take on the buses for road games — Lunchables is her go-to option this season after she felt the bread for sandwiches would dry out too quickly — and then helps with meals on late Friday nights after SJ-O home games are done at Dick Duval Field.
Tuttle has had both her sons, Coby and Jaden, play football for SJ-O. Jaden graduated in 2020, with Coby set to do so next spring.
The role of Tuttle volunteering to essentially become the team mom for team meals the last six years happened early during Jaden’s playing career at SJ-O. Her day job — she’s the general manager of the Red Lobster in Champaign — might have played a role in the decision, too.
“I think they figured out I knew what I was doing with the food stuff my second year,” Tuttle said. “I pretty much took it over the end of my second year. My third year, I had solely taken it over, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Like coordinating what’s on the menu for each week’s breakfast. Gathering the necessary food. Communicating with other parents about who is responsible for a particular item each week. Setting up for the breakfast and then cleaning up.
“I get to the school around 6:30 in the morning, and the other parents get there at 6:45,” Tuttle said. “The boys zoom in at 7, and they’re like hawks when they come in. They eat very quickly, and they’re usually done by 7:30 or 7:40, and we’re cleaned up and out by 7:50.”
For Tuttle, though, the breakfast last Friday and the one this Saturday — along with any others next month SJ-O may have if the Spartans upset Mt. Carmel and get the proud program its first playoff win since 2015 — will have a bittersweet feeling.
Coby, who has rushed for 387 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries and caught 12 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns while contributing 54 tackles on defense, is out for the rest of the season. He broke his right leg in a Week 8 win against Rantoul and had surgery on Tuesday.
“The anticipation of the surgery was the roughest thing,” Tuttle said. “He did fine in surgery, and he didn’t seem too scared. I was scared of it more than he was. He’s in a lot of pain, and the pain is worse than what both he and I anticipated being, but he’ll be OK, thankfully. It could have been a lot worse.”
Coby, like his older brother, also plays baseball for SJ-O and was the Spartans’ starting catcher last season on a 33-3 team that won a Class 2A sectional championship. Rest assured, Mom says. Coby should be fully recovered by the time the successful Spartans’ baseball program has its first game next March.
But for now, Tuttle — who credited Julie Roesch for being a huge asset this season with the team breakfasts — and the rest of the SJ-O football parents want to see their sons’ season extend at least another week.
“I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do when all this is over,” Tuttle said. “My kids have been my life, so that’s all I know, and I love it. The football program has been good for both of my kids, and it’s something they’ve really enjoyed.”
Just like those homemade biscuits and gravy.