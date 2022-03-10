Daniels | IHSA tournament is back in Champaign. Don't take it for granted
CHAMPAIGN — Drive by a place enough times, and it’s easy to take it for granted.
State Farm Center, known as the Assembly Hall the last time the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament graced Champaign with its presence in 1995, is such a place.
View it from afar on Windsor Road, amid the farmland nearby, and all one can see is the top of the recognizable white concrete dome.
Drive down St. Mary’s Road or Kirby Avenue and one gets an up-close view of the glass windows encompassing the structure that opened in 1963.
A venue that is a far cry from what it was in 1995.
Gone are the gray seats, along with the A, B and C sections.
In are the 100 and 200 levels, blue seats spread throughout and a smattering of orange seats near the floor. Along with a host of luxury suites that weren’t around prior to the massive $170 million renovations done in the mid-2010s.
Renovations that helped pave the way for Champaign to make another run at an event that, quite frankly, it took for granted by the time the mid-1990s arrived.
Division I recruits like Glenbard West senior forward Braden Huff (Gonzaga), Yorkville Christian senior guard Jaden Schutt (Duke), Whitney Young senior forward AJ Casey (Miami), DePaul College Prep senior forward Dylan Arnett (Milwaukee) and any other player who steps onto the floor at State Farm Center this week will get to do something high school players used to dream of doing.
Winning a state title in Champaign, a sentiment not expressed since 1995.
It’s why standout players of yesteryear, like Ted Beach of Champaign High (now Champaign Central), have fond recollections of their time playing in the state tournament. Although 76 years have passed since Beach, Jim Cottrell, Rodney Fletcher and Earl Harrison, among others, led the Maroons to their only state championship so far in school history in 1946, the feeling never seems to fade away.
The 92-year-old Beach, who is pictured on the cover of this 16-page special section complete with the state championship trophy he helped win, still gets giddy when discussing what he and his teammates accomplished.
Craig Anderson understands why the allure of Champaign hosting the state tournament has such an appeal to a certain age group. The current IHSA executive director had that vision growing up shooting hoops in western Illinois.
He came agonizingly close to playing at Assembly Hall in 1987 when his Cambridge Spartans advanced all the way to the Sweet 16. But despite a game-high 23 points from Anderson, Pearl City topped Cambridge 56-53 in a Class A super-sectional game 35 years ago today in East Moline.
“This absolutely brings that hope back to youngsters in the driveway or wherever they’re honing their game to go play on that floor, especially with the renovation and what they’ve done at State Farm Center,” Anderson said. “We anticipate the experience and the environment created in there will be special.”
The past few weeks have seen folks in places you likely haven’t heard much about rally around their high school teams.
Like Scales Mound and Steeleville, two small Illinois towns separated by 370 miles who could meet in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday morning.
And has seen Chicago powerhouses, like Simeon and Whitney Young, assert their dominance once again so they can go downstate.
The goal 735 high school boys’ basketball teams in Illinois had when their first practice started is now whittled down to just 16 teams.
Tuscola was almost one of those 16, falling in agonizing fashion after Meridian senior Graham Meisenhelter swished a 60-foot buzzer-beater to top the Warriors 82-79 in double overtime last Friday night during a 1A sectional championship game in Effingham.
But before that indelible March moment struck, Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth took a moment to survey his team, practicing in the Douglas County school’s gym, and offer up this wise perspective about what a postseason boys’ basketball run brings about.
“It’s wild. You’ve got to take times to enjoy it, too, because if you get so caught up in what’s next, you don’t get to savor the process of it,” Bozarth said. “You see the entire community at games, and with everything that’s gone on the last two years outside of athletics, to see a town rallying together around a basketball team is just special. It’s people of all different opinions and backgrounds coming together. You can see everybody rally for a cause.”
So, enjoy the weekend. Enjoy having the state tournament back in Champaign.
And, most importantly, don’t take it for granted.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.