CHAMPAIGN — The final basketball games of 2022 are here for both the Illinois men’s and women’s programs.
Brad Underwood finds his men’s team unranked for the first time all season after a 93-71 debacle against Missouri last Thursday night in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.
Shauna Green’s women’s team is unranked as well, but a different vibe is coursing through her program than at any other time in recent history. Winning 11 games by Christmas will do just that.
So before both the Illini men tip against Bethune-Cookman at 7:30 tonight and the Illini women do the same at Wisconsin at 6:30 tonight, here’s a few New Year’s resolutions both coaches and fans of both teams could absolutely root for.
Illinois men
1. Find an identity. Position-less basketball was the buzzword all offseason from Underwood and his players. It’s true. Illinois doesn’t have a dominant big like it’s had the last three seasons in the form of Kofi Cockburn, although Dain Dainja has shown flashes of his potential. Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer and Sencire Harris, among others, have shown off their athleticism in the first month-plus of the season. But if Illinois doesn’t get out in transition recently, its half-court offense is stagnant. And nonexistent. Much like its defense in losses to Missouri and Penn State earlier this month.
2. Stack wins. Illinois should get one tonight against Bethune-Cookman. And probably again next Wednesday at Northwestern. But many thought the Illini would do the same against Penn State and Missouri. Illinois (8-4) can ill afford a potentially damaging nonconference loss if it can’t beat Bethune-Cookman (4-8). Same if it can’t top Northwestern (9-2) for the ninth straight time.
3. Soft touch. Illinois is shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range this season, good for seventh in the Big Ten. Yet they’ve attempted 330 three-pointers this season, second in the Big Ten, and their average of 27.5 three-point attempts entering Wednesday ranked 19th in the country. They need to stop chucking so many off-balance and seemingly desperation three-pointers. Conversely, Illinois isn’t a great free throw shooting team, making 65.2 percent of its free throws to rank 12th in the Big Ten. They need more drives to the basket by RJ Melendez, Shannon Jr. and even Harris.
Illinois women
1. Beat Wisconsin. The Badgers, like the Illini, have become accustomed to playing on the first day of the Big Ten tournament in recent years. Wisconsin (4-9, 0-2) is struggling again this season, so Illinois (11-2, 1-1) has a chance to earn its second Big Ten win of the season before the schedule intensifies rather quickly. Illinois only mustered one Big Ten win last season and only two Big Ten wins each during the 2020-21 season, 2019-2020 season and 2018-19 seasons.
2. Keep shooting. Illinois is the best three-point shooting team in the Big Ten and second nationally, having made 42.2 percent of its three-pointers. Only Connecticut is better at 42.7 percent. By getting out in transition and playing solid defense (the Illini have only allowed 57.3 points, good for third in the Big Ten), it allows opportunities for guards like Jada Peebles (52.7 percent) and Genesis Bryant (50.0 percent) to find open spots beyond the three-point line.
3. Fill up the arena. Illinois fans have a chance to do this Sunday when No. 12 Iowa and All-American guard Caitlin Clark visit State Farm Center. Illinois drew 8,141 fans for its Nov. 16 game against McNeese State, but the majority of them were elementary school children there on Field Trip Day. Other than that, Illinois hasn’t had a crowd of 2,000 at any other of its six other home games. That needs to change. Starting Sunday.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.