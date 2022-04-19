CHAMPAIGN — The best part about college basketball recruiting is the future potential.
Consider Illinois. Monday brought about the verbal commitment of guard Zachiah “ZZ” Clark, a Class of 2024 prospect out of Florida who is the younger brother of recent Illini signee Skyy Clark.
Just as soon as Clark sent the social media post announcing his commitment and people started to click the “like” button by the thousands, the recruiting hype train chugged along to C-U. The younger Clark and St. Rita forward Morez Johnson Jr. won’t suit up for the Illini until the 2024-25 season at the earliest, but high school sophomores don’t commit to Power Five programs every day. Johnson, in fact, pledged to the Illini more than five months ago.
But the recruiting bandwagon that showed up again in Champaign on Monday was already in town based on the four-man class Brad Underwood signed ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Illinois has the 11th-best class in 2022, according to Rivals, ranking fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (fifth nationally), Michigan (ninth) and Indiana (10th).
The folks at 247sports have Underwood’s latest class ranked ninth in the country, again good for fourth in the Big Ten behind Indiana (fifth), Ohio State (sixth) and Michigan (eighth).
All positive signs for a program that has only beaten Chattanooga and Drexel in the NCAA tournament during the Underwood era. Imagine what the recruiting rankings would look like if the Illini could play beyond the first weekend of March Madness, something Illinois hasn’t done since 2005.
Yet the spin factor of potential future success at Illinois will spin rather rapidly and pick up in intensity before next season arrives.
Even when ...
— The Illini won’t have the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year from the 2020-21 season on its roster next winter. Andre Curbelo will try to recapture his freshman form at St. John’s instead.
— The Illini won’t have the program’s fourth-best scorer (1,794 points) and second-most prolific three-point shooter (310 makes) in Trent Frazier. Granted, the Florida native achieved those marks in five seasons.
— The Illini won’t have the program’s all-time leader in games played, either, with Da’Monte Williams and his 163 games (again, just like Frazier, he did that in five seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic) having used up all of his eligibility.
— And if Kofi Cockburn doesn’t return (he has less than a week to make his decision by Sunday’s deadline of whether the big man is entering the NBA draft), the leading returning scorer next season is Coleman Hawkins. The 6-foot-10 versatile forward averaged 3.9 points last season.
Weighty and lofty expectations will fall upon the shoulders of Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers well before the 2022-23 season tips off.
All superb high school talents who put up gaudy numbers at their respective schools while winning a boatload of games, including an Ohio state championship in the case of Harris, and adding extensive individual accolades to the list of stars attached to their names.
But they’re also incoming freshmen who have not gone through the grind of a Big Ten schedule in the heart of winter. Who haven’t committed a turnover. Missed a crucial three-pointer. Or faced the wrath on social media when Illinois loses a game.
Illinois isn’t the home of future of one-and-done players who vault a superb single season in Champaign directly into the NBA draft. While Kentucky (27 first-round picks) and Duke (15 first-round picks) have cornered that market since 2010, the Illini have produced exactly zero such players during the same time span.
Small sample size aside, take a glance at the three freshmen Illinois used this past season.
RJ Melendez left a solid lasting impression with his play against Houston in the Illini’s second-round NCAA tournament loss, but the athletic 6-7 wing did not play in 11 of the Illini’s 33 games during his freshman season, albeit missing three late in the season because of an emergency appendectomy.
Luke Goode made a couple needed three-pointers in the first half against Houston, but the soon-to-be sophomore is still 1,444 points away from becoming the 1,500-point scorer Underwood predicts he’ll become by the time his Illini career ends.
And Brandin Podziemski’s time with the Illini didn’t even last a full calendar year, with the Wisconsin native committing to the Illini on April 13, 2021, and then announcing he would enter the transfer portal on April 12, 2022.
Who knows what the Illini careers of Skyy Clark, Epps, Harris or Rodgers will entail at the mid-point of this decade when ZZ Clark and Johnson are expected to join the ranks in Champaign. The four signees in the Class of 2022 are coming into a completely different situation with the Illini than what Melendez, Goode and Podziemski encountered last season.
Yet one constant remains and reigns on the day whenever a high school basketball player picks a fan’s favorite college program.
And that’s future potential.