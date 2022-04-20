URBANA — Let’s hope the projected rain holds off Wednesday.
Because Tyra Perry’s Illinois softball team has emerged from its nonconference slumber to have the rest of the Big Ten take notice.
A month ago, the Illini seemed destined for a possible mediocre season, coming back to Champaign with a 13-11 record following a 4-3 loss at Georgia on March 20.
Whatever was said or worked out on the trip home from Athens, Ga., must have, well, worked.
The Illini have vaulted themselves into the conversation among the country’s top teams, with Illinois checking in at No. 25 in this week’s D1softball.com poll. They’re third in the 14-team Big Ten standings, taking advantage of a balanced offensive approach with a lineup that makes constant contact and a pitching staff that commands the strike zone.
Winning 10 of the past 11 games certainly helps those talking points and strengthens the Illini’s chances to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and the eighth time since the program’s first season in 2000. The Illini did, however, see their 10-game win streak end on Tuesday with a 4-2 extra-inning nonconference home loss against Louisiana at Eichelberger Field.
The venue along Florida Avenue, right next to the ongoing construction of the new Rex and Alice A. Martin training facility, will host arguably its two most important games of the season on Wednesday afternoon. In-state rival Northwestern visits for a doubleheader, with the first pitch of the first game set for noon followed by a 2:30 p.m. start for the second game. The doubleheader was initially set to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but first pitch was moved up four hours because bad weather might roll through the area.
Even with the mid-week, afternoon start, Eichelberger Field is the place to be Wednesday for Illini fans. What better way to spend a few hours either waiting or analyzing Kofi Cockburn’s decision if he’ll play a fourth season at Illinois than watching a Top-25 matchup?
The Wildcats (30-6, 11-1 Big Ten) are ranked seventh in the latest D1softball.com poll and feature one of the country’s top home run hitters in Rachel Lewis. Northwestern’s right fielder has 18 home runs this season and 60 for her career, becoming the Wildcats’ all-time home run leader during last weekend’s three-game sweep of Purdue.
Illinois (26-14, 9-2) boasts two capable pitchers in right-hander Sydney Sickels (9-6 record, 2.59 ERA, 132 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings) and left-hander Tori McQueen (11-4, 2.63 ERA, 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings), with Sickels winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday and McQueen doing so the previous week.
But Northwestern doesn’t have a slouch in the circle. Far from it. Danielle Williams was leading the Big Ten in ERA (1.40) and was tied for first in strikeouts (213) entering Tuesday, with the left-hander sporting a sterling 18-2 record.
Illinois and its .319 team average, second-best in the Big Ten, will need big games from leadoff hitter Avrey Steiner (.387 average), slugger Delaney Rummell (team-high nine home runs, 27 RBI) and cleanup hitter Kelly Ryono (.370, five home runs, 25 RBI).
Illinois has become a rather consistent presence in the NCAA tournament since Perry arrived on the UI campus back in June 2015, landing a spot in the 64-team field on three separate occasions so far in her tenure.
Arguably the most successful coaching hire former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas made during his four years in C-U, Perry has the Illini poised to hear their name called again on May 15 when the NCAA tournament selection show is televised on ESPN2.
The popularity of softball has expanded dramatically in the two-plus decades since Terri Sullivan’s first Illinois team took the field at the start of the century. More games are televised and streamed than ever before, creating a new audience of aspiring college softball players.
Illinois has fewer than three weeks left in the regular season and won’t get a crack at Big Ten leader Nebraska (33-9, 13-0) this season unless it’s at the Big Ten tournament from May 11-14 in East Lansing, Mich.
So Wednesday is shaping up as a potential marquee moment for the Illini this season. Enjoy.