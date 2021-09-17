CHAMPAIGN — Nine games remain on the Illinois football schedule.
Starting Friday night against Maryland.
Let’s face it. September has not gone according to plan for Bret Bielema’s program. Texas San Antonio looked more like possible national title contender Texas A&M and less like fledgling Texas in handling the Illini on Sept. 4.
The first road trip of the Bielema era didn’t end with a happy flight back to Champaign after Virginia walloped the Illini.
Now, Illinois comes back to a place where they should find comfort. Memorial Stadium is their home, after all.
But ... the Illini are just 48-56 at the house Red Grange built since Ron Zook coached his first game at Illinois 16 years ago.
Why bring up the 67-year-old Zook? Well, the Illinois coach with the fifth-most wins in program history is back in the building on Friday night, working his first full season as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Have to imagine Zook will make sure his position groups are fired up to beat his old employer after former Illini athletic director Mike Thomas unceremoniously fired Zook 10 years ago this November.
Maryland (2-0) is off to a strong start, but needs all the wins it can get before the calendar flips to October. Four Associated Press Top 25 teams — No. 5 Iowa, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 25 Michigan — all greet Maryland before Thanksgiving.
Illinois (1-2) needs all the wins it can get, too. No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Iowa all loom.
So is Friday night’s game a must-win for Illinois? Absolutely.
Brandon Peters is set to start at quarterback for the first time since playing 13 snaps against Nebraska before a left shoulder injury derailed the start of his season. Chase Brown appears fully healthy. Deuce Spann seems to just catch touchdown passes, and another former Illini quarterback, Isaiah Williams, leads the Big Ten in receptions with 19.
Maryland will score points against a struggling Illini defense. Former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has unearthed all the potential in quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who must have liked what Locksley did with his older brother, Tua. Both former Alabama transplants seem poised to deliver to Maryland what the state does best: crab cakes and football, according to the classic quote from “Wedding Crashers.”
What does this Illinois football team do best? Good question. Maybe the Friday night lights provide some answers.
If not, more people will start to tune out this season. Even with more than two months left on the schedule.
