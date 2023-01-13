CHAMPAIGN — Walk in the Champaign Central boys’ basketball locker room and history practically oozes out of the white and maroon walls.
Nestled inside the old-school Combes Gym, it’s only a few steps away from the baseline overlooking the board listing the all-time win total for the Maroons. Which currently sits at 1,763.
Second-year Central coach LeConte Nix and his players would love to come back Friday night and put the win total at 1,764. But in order to do so, they’ll need bring attitude, effort and focus. They’ll need to play with emotion, but not emotionally. And they’ll need to expect to win.
All of those positive sayings are reinforced within the Maroons’ carpeted locker room by signs adorning those aforementioned walls. They won’t get to see those on Friday night, though, before they run out of the locker room.
That’s because Central (4-10) is the visiting team on Friday night when it runs out on the Coleman Carrodine Gym floor to play rival Centennial (10-8), with the Big 12 Conference game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
“This crosstown rivalry game is always a big game, but we’re focused on just trying to improve and get better,” Central senior guard Chris Chen said Thursday afternoon, sitting inside Central’s aforementioned locker room recording the latest episode of The News-Gazette’s ‘Extra Prep,’ podcast. “We just want to play our game and get the best out of us.”
The Maroons carry a three-game losing streak into Friday night against the Chargers, who had their five-game win streak end with a 58-44 loss at Normal Community on Tuesday night.
And it starts a busy stretch of basketball for Central, with five games in the next 72 hours.
The Maroons play Quincy Notre Dame at Bloomington Central Catholic at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday before taking a short drive down Interstate 74 to play Washington at 6 p.m. in the Morton MLK Tournament.
Then, it’s back to Bloomington Central Catholic on Monday for games against the host Saints and then one against Farmington.
So, Friday night’s game against Centennial won’t define Central’s season. Nor will it define Centennial’s season, either.
But the chance for city bragging rights — at least briefly — is there on Friday night. Central and Centennial are set to meet again on Feb. 7 at Combes Gym.
“It’s just really exciting,” Central junior forward Axel Baldwin said. “Everyone I know is going to be there. I’ll be playing against people I’ve played against my whole life.”
When did it hit Baldwin about what a Central-Centennial game can feel like?
“I’d have to say last year when I saw both student sections at the game and how big they were and how loud they were,” Baldwin said. “It just brings a lot of energy, and I feel like that’s the best environment to play in.”
While thousands of basketball fans in Champaign on Friday night will pay attention to what is happening inside State Farm Center with Illinois squaring off against Michigan State in a Big Ten men’s basketball showdown, Central-Centennial has a special place in this city’s lore.
Nix understands. He played it in during his high school career at Central and has coached in these games for two-plus decades. Yet he doesn’t want his players to get immersed in all the extra noise that can accompany a night like this.
“It’s one game for us,” Nix said. “We’re focused on us. We’re focused on getting better. That’s all we can do right now. We can’t control what they do over there. We can just control us. That’s the main focus.”
This season’s game lacks a marquee headliner like it has in the past, with previous Division I talents such as Clyde Turner, Roger McClendon, Carvell Ammons, Sonny Walker, Anthony Figueroa, Coleco Buie, Anthony Coomes, Trent Meacham, Verdell Jones, Rayvonte Rice, Michael Finke and Tim Finke either suiting up for the maroon and white of Central or the columbia blue and white of Centennial.
Either way, a full slate of basketball accompanies the Maroons this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Adding a few more wins to their season would make an enjoyable weekend for Nix. Along with seeing his beloved Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
“I’ve got Peacock on my phone, so on the bus ride home, I’ll be watching it and be locked in,” Nix said with laugh.
Until then, he’ll be locked in on making sure Central maybe pulls a surprise on Friday night.
Because nothing feels better than beating your rival.
That’s something Central and Centennial can both agree on.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.