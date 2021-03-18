Illinois doesn’t win the Big Ten tournament without Ayo Dosunmu’s superb all-around game.
Or grab a No. 1 seed without Kofi Cockburn’s physical presence inside.
Or win 16 Big Ten regular-season games — the most in program history — without the acrobatic finishes and passes from Andre Curbelo.
Or become a legitimate national championship contender without the lockdown defense and efficient three-point shooting from both Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier.
Or play in the program’s first NCAA tournament game on Friday since 2013 without the efforts of Giorgi Bezhanishvili off the bench. Not to mention the development of Adam Miller. Or the spark Jacob Grandison has provided in his first season with the Illini.
Heck, add in the emotional support Brad Underwood’s bench brings to the game, too. The list goes on and on.
In essence, it takes a team. Which is what we’ve got here at The News-Gazette.
The cover of our 16-page special section plays off a familiar refrain Underwood has said all season long: keep chopping wood.
It’s a message that stuck with Managing Editor Mike Goebel, who came up with the idea and concept for the cover.
“I think like many folks in C-U who have been following this Illini team, I’ve enjoyed seeing the behind-the-scenes videos that have been posted on the team’s social-media pages,” Goebel said. “I’ve especially enjoyed the locker-room celebrations and postgame speeches from Coach Underwood. One of his favorite lines has been to ‘Keep chopping wood.’”
Hence, the idea for our cover.
“My buddies and I enjoy sitting around a bonfire drinking adult beverages,” Goebel said. “One friend in particular, Andy Brantner, makes sure we don’t run out of supplies. When I pitched the photo idea to him, he offered everything we needed — the ax and the lumber.”
Add in assists from photo editor Robin Scholz and a Photoshop assist from N-G staffer Eric Bartell and, voila, a cover is created.
This is our second special section this month devoted to the successful Illini. We’ve got plans for another if Illinois reaches the Final Four — and more if they win the whole thing.
“Here’s hoping the Illini cut down the nets in Indy,” Goebel said. “If they want to go the non-traditional route, I know a guy with an ax they can borrow.”