TOLONO — Before the conversation begins, Tom Kimball offers up a bit of a warning.
“This is going to be hard for me to get through without getting emotional,” he said.
Understandable. He’s the only father in Champaign County who will wake up Friday morning and wonder if his son will quarterback his high school football team to a state championship by Friday night. His son, Blake Kimball, is an outgoing, energetic senior at Unity High School who loves sports and is full of leadership.
Leadership fully on display during the past month as the 17-year-old quarterback for the Rockets has played a significant role in the program’s most recent playoff run that culminates on Friday when Unity (13-0) meets Byron (13-0) at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the Class 3A state championship game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with the Rockets trying to win their first state championship.
“He greatly understands what one more win would mean for the program,” Tom said.
It’ll mean history. Unity has played in five previous state championship games, all under coach Scott Hamilton, but has never once returned home with the trophy that says “state champions.” Now, Hamilton and his Rockets get a sixth chance.
How the 6-foot, 170-pound Blake plays late Friday afternoon and into Friday evening on a cold night three hours north of the place he first developed and then fostered his appreciation for the successful tradition of Unity football will be key in whether residents in Tolono, Pesotum, Philo, Sadorus and Sidney who love their Rockets will have reason to celebrate well into Saturday.
Blake has more than held his own this season, completing 155 of 237 passes for 1,873 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 1,041 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 159 carries. And he’s doing so at a position he wasn’t sure he would play for the Rockets. Blake suited up at wide receiver as a freshman before making the switch to quarterback before his sophomore season.
“I thought I was going to be too small to play quarterback, but I kept growing more and more,” Blake said. “It was definitely weird catching balls and running routes as a freshman. We had a quarterback graduate and the position opened. I always saw myself as a leader and a role model. Coach asked if I wanted to play the position, and I said, ‘Sure, yeah, I’ll try it.’ I went to winter workouts and threw the ball pretty well. Coach said, ‘Yeah, we’ll stick with it.’ I just kept working on it and working on it. Here we are now.”
‘He was a gamer’
Blake will make the trip to DeKalb with the rest of his teammates when they depart Friday morning. Tom and his wife, Amanda, will leave shortly thereafter. Tom will drive. Even if, Amanda says, he might have a few jitters.
“Last week, he was more nervous than Blake was,” Amanda said with a laugh. “It’ll probably be a quiet ride.”
The Kimball family is all in on what Unity football has accomplished this season. Blake’s younger sister, Blair, is a sophomore at Unity and part of the team’s film crew.
Her older brother has given his younger sister plenty of highlights to watch, too. Whether it’s connecting on a well-run route with Dillon Rutledge, Jay Saunders or a handful of other capable Unity receivers or keeping the ball himself on a read-option play and following his offensive line, Blake is the catalyst for what Unity accomplishes on offense.
Despite the fact he didn’t enter high school with those lofty expectations put on his shoulders.
“The No. 1 thing that was really easy for us is that he had been around sports forever. He was a gamer,” Hamilton said. “He was very knowledgeable about sports in general. Even though he didn’t have a lot of true quarterback background, he had, over the course of time, the skills you need to play quarterback. That made it pretty easy.”
‘It’s been amazing’
Blake also plays basketball and baseball for the Rockets, serving as a guard on Matt Reed’s boys’ basketball team in the winter and seeing time at shortstop, second base and pitcher for Tom Kimball’s baseball team in the spring.
You read that right. The dad who may have trouble keeping his emotions in check from the bleachers at Huskie Stadium on Friday will count on his son for production in his lineup next spring.
“Being a coach, you always hope that your son will be an athlete,” Tom said. “Sports were very important to me growing up. I knew when we got here that Unity had a strong tradition with football and was just a great place to be an athlete. Did I envision this? When Coach Hamilton gave him the opportunity to be the ball boy for the football team, and he was out on the field every Friday night since he was 8 or 9 years old, you started thinking about those things and wondering that it would be really cool for our son to play in a game like this.”
Well, the moment is here. Even if Mom and Dad have processed a cavalcade of feelings since their son rushed for three touchdowns in Unity’s comeback 28-21 home win last Saturday against Mt. Carmel in the state semifinals.
“I have never been a very emotional person, and I’ve been the biggest crybaby the last month or so,” Amanda said. “It’s been amazing to see him out there and be a leader for his team. They’re such a great team and to see him so happy and doing so well for his last year has been awesome.”
Blake said he welcomes the opportunity to play in a game of this magnitude on Friday. Relishes it even.
“This sounds weird, but pressure doesn’t really get to me,” Blake said. “I’ve got a bunch of teammates who are a lot of light-hearted guys who can keep me on my toes. They really keep the mood in the locker room really goofy and not high in pressure.”
‘We got lucky’
Blake will undoubtedly face some tough moments in Friday’s game. An incomplete pass. A designed run where the Byron defense breaks through. Hamilton questioning his decision-making.
But those scenarios have played themselves out all season. And the outcome has ended the same way every time. With a Unity win and a happy Kimball family.
It’s what Tom and Amanda, both of whom grew up in Mattoon, pictured when they moved their young family from New Berlin to Tolono 12 years ago.
“We saw an opportunity with a great school system, great sports and just a great place to raise a family,” Tom said. “We got lucky.”
“It’s been a great fit for us,” Amanda added.
‘He’s just doing his thing now’
Not that there haven’t been hard times. Mainly when Tom and Blake would butt heads, with Tom as his baseball coach.
“There’s been ups and downs, mostly because I’m too over the top many times and would make his life miserable,” Tom said. “I think it turned a little bit a couple years ago when I finally came to the realization that I’ve got to let him be a little bit. He was looking over his shoulder a lot, always wondering what I was thinking. That’s over. He’s just doing this thing now.”
Mom concurs a shift in the father-son dynamic has transpired.
“When he was younger, Tom was very hard on him,” Amanda said. “I think now that Blake has gotten older, he understands that he was hard on him for a reason.”
Don’t worry, Mom and Dad. Blake does. He said so earlier this week standing in Osborn Gym at Unity after a football practice ended.
“He’s been really hard on me, but now looking back on it, I’m super thankful for it,” Blake said. “He’s helped shape me into who I am today. I’m just lucky to have him.”
His old man feels the same way.
“More than anything else, the way he’s gone about it and the way that he handles himself is what,” Toms starts to say before having to compose himself for a few seconds.
No sobbing commences from Tom. Just a few deep breaths and a few seconds of silence. But the pride coming across the other end of the phone is evident. It’s what all dads strive for and want for their children.
“What makes me the most proud,” Tom said, able to finish his thought now, “and what I think makes his mom really proud is that he’s just a good kid.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.