CHAMPAIGN — If you see the one player in Illinois football history with more touchdown passes than anyone else who’s ever worn an Illini uniform get into a bounce house at Grange Grove on Saturday morning, don’t be alarmed.
It’s just Kurt Kittner. The 41-year-old family man these days is long removed from his time starring as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play at Illinois.
Not that he doesn’t have big plans once he and wife Leila, along with their three kids — 10-year-old Mya, 7-year-old Carter and 4-year-old Isla — descend upon his old stomping grounds before Illinois and Nebraska kick off the college football season at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“Definitely going to the Custard Cup,” Kittner said of the Champaign establishment that he is part-owner of. “We’ll just drive around campus and look at all the places that have changed, too. We try to run the kids through the Quad and talk to them about what college life is like. It’ll be a good weekend.”
A weekend Kittner and a large majority of his teammates on the 2001 Illinois football team will certainly enjoy. It’s been 20 years since Ron Turner’s group took the Big Ten by storm, rebounding from a 5-6 season in 2000 to finishing 10-2 and winning the Big Ten title a season later. The gang is back in town to celebrate and enjoy a reunion, having last met together in 2016 for the 15-year anniversary after first meeting in 2011 to commemorate the 10-year mark of the last Big Ten football title won by Illinois.
“Life for everybody has changed drastically. I have three kids and live in the Chicago suburbs,” Kittner said. “This should be a pretty big group, not just in terms of the players coming back, but their plus-ones are now plus-fives. We’re starting to multiply.”
Memories abound from 2001Kittner, Brandon Lloyd, Rocky Harvey, Walter Young, Jerry Schumacher and a host of others on the 2001 Illini team made sure they could celebrate 20 years ago with a Big Ten title.
But, without question, the face of that team belonged to Kittner. The Schaumburg native put together a brilliant final season at Illinois, throwing for 3,256 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He still holds fond memories and can recall them with ease 20 years later.
Like ...
➜ The season-opening win at California and traveling a day early to get out to the West Coast
➜ Watching the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks unfold with his roommates at a house on Lincoln Avenue
➜ Coming back from a one-week hiatus and beating Louisville to help Illinois improve to 3-0
➜ Rallying for a win against Penn State under the Memorial Stadium lights
➜ Following up the win versus the Nittany Lions with a win at Ohio State the next week
➜ And, most notably, holding the Big Ten trophy on the Memorial Stadium turf on Thanksgiving after Illinois beat Northwestern
The 2001 season was the culmination of a lengthy process that saw him commit to the Illini before his senior season at Schaumburg unfolded. That was by design.
“I made it clear in high school after my junior year that I wanted to commit somewhere before I take a snap my senior year of high school,” Kittner said. “I got a couple offers in the spring. My high school coach would come by and say, ‘If you had to decide today, where would you go?’ I said, ‘Illinois.’ He asked me that a couple weeks in a row and he’s like, ‘OK, why don’t we just do it then?’”
Staying true to the IlliniSo Kittner did on July 1, 1997. Two months before Illinois would embark upon its worst season in school history — Turner’s first team finished 0-11 — and after he received offers from Nick Saban at Michigan State and Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin.
Two eventual coaching legends who were leading successful Big Ten programs by the time the late 1990s rolled around. Kentucky, coached by Hal Mumme, had also offered Kittner, but he wanted to play in the Big Ten. Plus, the Wildcats had eventual No. 1 NFL draft pick Tim Couch setting all sorts of records.
“Illinois, to me, was a good school and Ron Turner’s system seemed to be the best one for me,” Kittner said. “You could run the bootleg at Wisconsin for four years and they won a bunch of games with Ron Dayne. Michigan State, with Saban, it’s just like he is today, where he’s like, you can come, you can go. He didn’t care. I felt there was better connection with Coach Turner and the system he ran suited the type of game I wanted to play.”
Some looked at Kittner and questioned why he was staying committed to the Illini given their woeful 1997 season. But he didn’t. One reason? He knew he would have the chance to play right away. The other reason? His mom, Lee Trantin.
“I was raised this way: If you said you were going to do something,” Kittner said, “then you’re going to do it.”
A clear example happened with Kittner still going through the recruiting process early in 1997. He had made plans to visit Iowa during its spring game, but Illinois had intensified its recruiting efforts.
“I told my mom, ‘Hey, let’s cancel the trip to Iowa and go to Illinois, because Illinois just offered me a scholarship. We should go down there,’” Kittner recalled this week. “She said, ‘No, you said you’re going to Iowa, so we’re going to Iowa.’ But I didn’t want to go to Iowa, because they didn’t offer me, so I thought it would be better to spend our time at Illinois. We ended up going to Champaign at a later date, but she made me go to Iowa first.”
Following through on his decisionStill sold on Illinois, Kittner moved to Champaign a week after graduating from Schaumburg High School in 1998. More than two decades later, he doesn’t regret the choice.
“That was the smartest decision I probably ever made in my life besides getting married,” Kittner said.
Or the decision to stay. Illinois struggled through a 3-8 season in 1998, with Kittner starting five games as a true freshman. He didn’t let go of the starting job once the 1999 season began, which saw the Illini finish 8-4 and win the Micronpc.com Bowl, and stuck with it even after the 2000 season saw the Illini finish with a 5-6 record and miss out on a bowl berth.
If those same circumstances took place today with a college quarterback at a Big Ten school, it’s a good bet said quarterback transfers. That wasn’t Kittner’s style, though.
“The transfer portal, especially with the rule changes now, has just made for a completely different world in college football,” Kittner said. “Kids are different than the way they were 25 years ago. Now, I just think kids are given too many choices. There’s something to be said about when you make a decision that’s well thought out, you don’t turn back.”
Eager to see Bielema era kick offBefore the pandemic hit, he would come down to a few Illini home games each season. He still keeps tabs on what his former program is doing, too, because a tight end he threw often to, Josh Whitman, is leading the Illinois athletic department. The two were teammates from 1998 to 2000, with Whitman catching all seven of his college touchdown receptions from Kittner.
“He’s so busy, so you don’t get to see him or catch up with him as often as you’d like, but when the Illini are playing well, everything is just more fun,” Kittner said. “It’s not just football. Watching the basketball team last year was cool. They were a fun team to watch. Josh pours his heart and soul into it. He’s obviously really passionate about football given his history. He wants it just as bad as anybody else.”
Kittner is a fan of the Bret Bielema hire and is cautiously optimistic about what this season could bring.
“I’m hoping that the product on the field is one that will cause people to come back more often,” Kittner said. “It’s easy to do the first couple games of the season with a new coach, but sustaining that in Year 1 is tough. I think they’re going to have a decent team. He’s a tough coach. It’s just a different demeanor, and I think that’s what we need. I hope it produces wins.”
Only a handful of people know what it’s like to quarterback the Illini when the program is racking up wins early and often. Kittner is one of them.
Just don’t ask his kids yet to know exactly what their dad accomplished during his college football career.
“During the early part of the pandemic, they were re-running games on BTN. I recorded one and after work, I went down to the basement and said, ‘Kids, let’s watch the game. It’s Dad,’” Kittner said. “They watched maybe two plays and then went back and played with their Legos. They just know me as Dad. They’ll have fun running around Grange Grove and going to a football game, but they don’t really understand.”
It’s OK, though. Thousands of Illinois fans do. And they have Kittner to thank for the memorable 2001 season.
