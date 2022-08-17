ARCOLA — Well before the sun rises, Nick Lindsey is awake.
Working away. Getting his day ready. Preparing, as best he can, for what’s in store.
Lindsey holds a collective title no one else in the area does this fall: junior high principal, high school principal and high school football head coach.
With classes underway at Arcola High School and Arcola Junior High School this week, Lindsey is entering his second year with the principal title attached to his name. With practices well underway for the Purple Riders’ football team, Lindsey also is embarking upon his sixth season in charge at one of the area’s most consistent and successful programs.
On top of these job responsibilities, he and wife Morgan are the proud parents of a 7-year-old son, Kendon, and a 3-year-old daughter, Macklin.
So, when exactly does the 34-year-old Lindsey sleep?
“I’m usually up until 11 p.m. or midnight,” he said with a slight grin, “and then up by about 5 a.m.”
His days this month and the next three months will start with football on his brain.
He’ll go through practice plans from home and script out how he wants that afternoon’s workout to go, also helping his wife get their kids ready for the day before setting foot into his office at the school later that morning.
Coaching always was a desired profession for the 2006 Heritage graduate, a former high school quarterback with the defunct East Central co-op program who later played at Eureka College.
Adding administrative duties, however, wasn’t the initial plan.
“I never thought I would get into administration as quick as I did,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey also is the athletic director at Arcola, a position he previously held before he was promoted from assistant principal to principal in February 2021 to succeed the late Lisa Sigrist. Sigrist died this past May after battling a rare form of cancer.
Like any good quarterback and coach, Lindsey spreads praise around to those who help him juggle two high-pressure roles in the small Douglas County community of 2,927 residents.
“I’ve got a great staff,” said Lindsey, quick to credit superintendent Tom Mulligan, assistant principal Amber Behrends and office secretary Christy Johns. “If it weren’t for them and the people who help run our school day-to-day, I don’t think I would have done it, but they’re such good people.
“Our superintendent and our school board are just awesome to work with, and it’s one of those things that I’ve wanted to continue to do. I’ve enjoyed it. There are definitely challenges, like finding time for everything, but the benefits outweigh the negatives.”
Drive through Arcola — any time of the year — and it’s clear football is a big deal.
Telephone poles along Route 133 leading to the high school are painted in purple, with players’ names and numbers touched up in white paint. Thomas-Bradford Field is the town’s go-to spot on Friday nights in late August, September and October, with a palpable buzz in the air when the Purple Riders are playing underneath the lights.
Winning, like the Purple Riders have done with an area-best four state championships in 1978, 1985, 1988 and 2015, is expected. Lindsey has continued the tradition, too, compiling a 37-13 record in his time on the sidelines.
Arcola kicks off another season — and another edition of the Cola Wars — on Aug. 26 by traveling nine miles up Interstate 57 to play rival Tuscola.
The Purple Riders have made four playoff appearances during Lindsey’s tenure and went 4-1 during the condensed 2021 spring season that didn’t feature any IHSA playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re coming off a 9-3 record last fall that included a trip to the Class 1A state quarterfinals, the 18th time Arcola has reached that stage in the postseason.
But Lindsey, like other football coaches at small schools, realizes the work to maintain a football program, let alone a competitive one like Arcola has, requires daily attention.
“It’s constantly keeping kids engaged,” Lindsey said. “This year, we’ll be around 210 students, and we’ve got 40-45 kids out for football. For a school our size, that’s great. Our kids have really bought into the weight room, and we try to preach to our kids to play multiple sports and to not specialize.”
Case in point: sophomore Tanner Thomas, this season’s likely starting quarterback for Arcola. The Louisville baseball commit also plays basketball for the Purple Riders.
Lindsey arrived at Arcola in the fall of 2017 after previously teaching and working as an assistant coach at Unity. What he learned during his seven years in Tolono through his close relationship with Scott Hamilton — who is Unity’s high school football coach, high school athletic director and assistant principal at Unity Junior High School — can’t be understated.
“Being a player is one thing, but being a coach and maintaining a successful program is a completely different ballgame,” Lindsey said. “I learned a lot from Scott and his staff. Just being able to pick his brain on a lot of different topics is nice.”
Getting to serve in the principal role has benefited Lindsey from a coaching standpoint. Just ask Arcola senior offensive lineman and linebacker Braden Shonkwiler.
“We go down and visit him sometimes during the during the day and go into his office,” Shonkwiler said. “It’s interesting, because at most schools kids don’t really have a relationship with their principal like we do. Because everybody knows Coach Lindsey as the football coach and the athletic director.
“It’s a lot better, but also worse because if you get in trouble, you’ll have to deal with it at football practice, too.”
Both Shonkwiler and Lindsey shared a small laugh after that last comment. But Lindsey understands he’s in a different role than most of his other coaching peers this fall.
“You see things from different perspectives,” Lindsey said. “One thing we’ve talked about with our football team is I appreciate that I get to coach them. Going to the principal’s office isn’t always a bad thing, and I’ve created a lot of good relationships with kids and families.”
It makes those long nights — and early mornings devising that day’s football plans — worth the time and effort.