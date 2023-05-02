CHAMPAIGN — Before they wind up at Spalding Park to get ready for a home baseball game they’ll play a key role in for Champaign Central, Mitchell Crompton and Owen Hobbs will head just a bit further north on Prospect Avenue.
Pregame meals are mighty important to the two senior captains for the Maroons. Crompton, the Maroons’ 5-foot-9, 175-pound center fielder, opts for Chick-fil-A.
Hobbs, a 6-6, 190-pound right-handed pitcher, usually selects Chiptole.
“I’ll get a double wrap burrito with double steak. Brown rice, queso and a little bit of lettuce,” Hobbs said. “I like to eat a lot on gamedays to make sure I’m filled up and ready to go.”
Hobbs, Crompton and the rest of the Maroons (15-5) will need little motivation on Tuesday night when they open a two-game Big 12 Conference series against Centennial (8-12). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Spalding Park before the series shifts to Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday for the second game.
“They are definitely games we look forward to,” Crompton said. “It’s a highlight of the season.”
Crompton and Hobbs offered up these insights on Monday afternoon, sitting in the classroom of Central baseball coach John Staab to record the latest podcast episode of ‘Extra Prep,’ for The News-Gazette. History books filled the walls since Staab is a social studies teacher, with light gray desks lined up in orderly rows.
But baseball is never far from the mind of Staab, in his 21st season leading the Maroons from the dugout. He’s the school’s all-time winningest coach with 445 victories that includes eight straight seasons of at least 20 wins and five Class 3A regional titles since 2014.
“You couldn’t ask to play for a better coach than Coach Staab,” Hobbs said, sitting a few feet away from his coach. “He definitely holds us to a higher standard.”
Staab only grinned and chuckled at that thought, but he had to like what Hobbs had to say about facing off against the Chargers.
“Obviously, a lot of people are talking about it and a lot of stuff on social media, but at the end of the day, it’s another game against a pretty good opponent,” said Hobbs, who will get the start on the mound for Central on Tuesday night against Centennial. “We’ve got to take it very serious.”
Hobbs, like Crompton, also understands the differences that pop up when Central and Centennial face off in a sporting event.
Hobbs rattled off Centennial seniors Brody Stonecipher and Kam Ross among the players he knows who are on Centennial’s roster. Stonecipher will play college baseball at Millikin and Ross will head to Franklin College in Indiana, with both Chargers holding college signing ceremonies on Monday.
“Obviously, they’re our opponent during the game and we’ll talk after,” Hobbs acknowledged, “but it’s hard not being able to talk with them if you’re standing on second base or whatever.”
Tuesday night will also hold special significance besides the fact the Maroons and Chargers are vying to beat one another. Central will hold what’s become an annual tribute to Drew Adams prior to the game. Adams, a 2020 Central graduate who played baseball and football with the Maroons, died in a boating accident in late May 2020 in Wisconsin.
A tree was planted in Adams’ honor at Spalding Park, with a plaque nearby. His name is in Central’s locker room and his initials are at the on-deck circle at Spalding Park.
“We’ll honor his family again before the first pitch and take a moment of silence to remember him,” Staab said. “The pain doesn’t go away, for sure, and he’s still a big part of our program, but It’s cool to take a little bit of time to remember him. The community has always done a great job of rallying around him, so it’s just another opportunity to honor him.”
The Maroons would like nothing better to celebrate under the lights on Tuesday night at Spalding Park with another win against the Chargers. Central won the season series last year, winning both games by a combined 22-4.
But it’s Central-Centennial, after all, so good luck predicting what will happen.
“There’s a little extra juice, right?” Staab said. “We always tell our teams, and Owen hit it on the head, you just can’t make it more than it is. That’s the trick. It’s usually the team that plays the cleanest, regardless of the opponent. Just trying to grind each day and take it as it is and don’t make it bigger than it is. The team that’s traditionally been able to do that has been successful. That’s our goal again this year.”
