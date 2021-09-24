MAHOMET — Driving home to Wisconsin after a weekend trip visiting friends nearly 17 years ago allowed Nadalie Walsh and her husband Victor a chance to talk.
Five months pregnant at the time with the couple’s third child, Nadalie didn’t have a name chosen yet for their unborn son. Nor did Victor.
But they both had a similar idea. Even if they didn’t know it at the same time.
“My husband and I were in a church message group, and somebody was giving a story about a dream for an angel, and the angel was there with a big sword,” Nadalie recalled on Thursday. “The person asked who it was, and the angel responded, ‘I’m here. I’m Valiant.’ My husband listened to that story, and I listened to it, but we both listened to it separately.”
Together, though, they arrived at the same conclusion. Their new son would have the heroic, brave name. But with a twist — Victor wanted to go with Valient for the spelling.
“When you give a kid a name like that,” Nadalie said, “it really becomes his identity.”
With a confident voice and a strong handshake, Valient Walsh is now a 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior wide receiver on the undefeated Mahomet-Seymour football team. He’s out to make a name for himself under the Friday night lights, not just because of his first name or the fact his mom is in her fourth season as the Illinois women’s gymnastics coach.
“I’ve always liked my name, because it’s not very common, and I don’t know anybody with my name,” Valient said. “It’s cool to be a little different.”
He’s not the only M-S football player, though, with a different first name as the Bulldogs (4-0) prep for a Friday night Apollo Conference game at Charleston (1-3).
Meet Dream Eagle. Yes, that’s what teammates, friends, teachers and coaches call the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior wide receiver who has turned into one of the Bulldogs top options in the passing game this season.
It’s his real name, too, and not a nickname.
Dream has caught 19 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns through four games, forming a dynamic tandem with junior Quenton Rogers (17 receptions for 322 yards, five touchdowns) that M-S junior quarterback Wyatt Bohm frequently targets.
“My dad always told me that no matter what, if I was born a boy or a girl, my name would be Dream,” the forenamed Dream said. “I get a lot of compliments on it.”
Valient gives M-S a change-of-pace option, with his speed helping him collect seven receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.
“Valient is faster, but Dream’s got the best footwork I’ve ever seen at receiver,” said Bohm, who is 54 of 95 for 960 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception going into Friday night’s game. “They bring different things to the table, and they make the defense commit to different facets of the game.”
Valient also aids in the run game for M-S, picking up 45 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown as a complement to standout sophomore running back Luke Johnson. The 5-10, 180-pound Johnson has 440 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 80 carries this season.
But back to Dream and Valient. They both moved around quite a bit before finding a home with the Bulldogs.
Dream grew up in Montana, moved to San Antonio in middle school and then to Illinois before his sophomore year of high school, landing at St. Joseph-Ogden. But he transferred from SJ-O to M-S before his junior year and has settled in nicely, both on and off the football field, with the Bulldogs.
“About a year and a half ago, I got a Twitter message from a kid named Dream, and it said, ‘Hey coach, I’m moving to Mahomet and want to play football.’ I thought it was a joke and said, ‘There’s no way,’” third-year M-S football coach Jon Adkins said. “But I clicked on his profile and saw that he made some plays at St. Joe. Did some more research. Called some St. Joe people and asked about him. Then I’m like, ‘All right, we got a Dream now. I love it.’”
Valient moved to Mahomet in seventh grade once his mom became the Illini’s new women’s gymnastics coach after the family previously lived in Wisconsin, Indiana and Utah, coinciding with Nadalie moving up the coaching ladder after stints leading women’s college gymnastics programs at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Ball State and Utah State.
“When Valient moved here,” Bohm said, “I thought that was the coolest name ever.”
Until, that is, he met a real-life Dream.
“When Dream moved here,” Bohm said with a laugh, “I thought that was the coolest name ever.”
Both Dream and Valient said they haven’t endured too much ribbing about their first names. Even if they know people they’re meeting for the first time might ask about the origins of their names.
“I’ve always just rolled with it,” Dream said. “It’s unique, and I like the fact you can spot me in a crowd.”
“Luckily, no one has really said anything bad about it,” Valient said. “They usually just like, ‘Oh, cool name, cool name.’”
Both are leaving their mark known on the football field this fall beyond just their non-traditional first names. Playing for a tradition-rich program like M-S and playing a part in the Bulldogs — who are 10th in the most recent Associated Press Class 5A statewide poll — one win away from playoff eligibility already is a source of pride for both.
Just like high school football is in the Champaign County community of 9,434 residents. Players’ names are painted on wooden signs attached to power poles leading up to the entrance of the high school. A sold-out crowd at Frank Dutton Field greeted them, too, for the Bulldogs’ home opener on Sept. 10.
If M-S wants to win its first playoff game since 2014, they’ll need to rely heavily on Dream. And Valient.
“Those two are a huge part of our offense, whether it’s Dream on the outside getting us that first down that we need because he’s more like a possession receiver or Valient getting a handoff and getting us those tough extra yards on maybe a jet sweep,” Adkins said. “Those kids are just dynamic in what they can do and certainly help our offense in more ways than one.”
Adkins said all this while observing the start of Wednesday evening’s practice at the school, with a crisp, cool breeze in the air and a sunny, blue sky overhead. Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” blared from the nearby speakers.
But M-S won’t need a prayer to achieve two goals Adkins’ program established before the season: make the playoffs and win the Apollo Conference championship.
They’ll just need to hold on to what they’ve got. Which is Valient effort. That’s enough to make sure their Dream comes true.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com