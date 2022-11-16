TOLONO — It’s a scene local high school football fans have witnessed time and time again for the parts of four decades now.
Scott Hamilton leading his Unity football team on to the field before a game.
And then his Rockets enjoying another win a few hours later.
The latest example happened this past Saturday at Lewis Field in Fairbury. Undefeated Prairie Central stood in the way of the Rockets continuing their season. But not for long.
Unity added another playoff victory to its impressive history under Hamilton’s watch, shutting down the high-octane Hawks 14-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game.
The latest win improved Hamilton’s career record in charge of the Rockets to 273-66. That’s an absurd .805 winning percentage for the area’s longest-tenured coach — he’s in his 29th season leading the Rockets — who has shown no signs of slowing down.
“I only know one way to do it,” Hamilton told me last November outside a classroom at Unity High School, as he was preparing the Rockets to play in another state championship game. “I don’t want to do it any other way.”
Hamilton has admitted in the past he probably has mellowed a bit from the brash, confident 24-year-old he was when he first got the Unity job in 1994. Most people who have gone through their 20s, settled into middle age and raised a family like Hamilton has can probably agree they’re not the same person they once were.
But the burning desire to win and intensity radiating from him was on full display this past Saturday. After a big fourth-down stop by the Rockets, he gave out a fist pump Tiger Woods would appreciate. Before the fourth quarter started, he turned to the bundled-up Unity fans behind his team’s bench and urged them to stand up, eliciting even more roars and clanging of cowbells from the Rockets’ faithful.
For all the wins and deep playoff runs Unity has accomplished under Hamilton’s watch, it’s not like a litany of Division I players are roaming the hallways of the high school in Tolono.
Most of Hamilton’s players won’t go on to play college football. And if they do, it’s far from the spotlight of the FBS glare. But the kids from Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Pesotum and Sadorus take to the coaching he applies and the steady, workmanlike demeanor many of his long-time assistant coaches deliver on a daily basis.
It’s why senior outside linebacker Austin Langendorf moved to the defensive line ahead of the Prairie Central game, helping set the edge for his teammates to come downhill and make plays against the Hawks’ prolific run game while Langendorf finished with six tackles himself.
“Our whole defense is just about hitting someone,” Langendorf said. “We all love hitting people. That’s what we like to do.”
It’s why 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior tight end Taylor Warfel came down with two catches for 41 yards and two crucial first downs that helped keep Prairie Central’s defense on the field.
“The kind of the kids we have right now are willing to do whatever we need them to do,” Hamilton said. “Warfel made two big catches, and we hadn’t thrown the ball to him that much all year.”
He’s correct in that last assessment. Warfel only had one reception all season prior to last Saturday.
Hamilton has coached Unity teams with better offensive production. Not that this fall’s group is a slouch by any means, with the Rockets averaging 36.2 points and having a senior running back in Matt Brown who boasts 1,831 rushing yards to go along with 22 touchdowns heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game at Williamsville.
But what makes this playoff journey so impressive is the discipline and attention to detail this group currently possesses.
The Rockets will play in their 12th state semifinal game since 1999 and try to reach their seventh state championship game when Saturday’s matchup with coach Aaron Kunz’s Bullets kicks off at 2 p.m. in Sangamon County. It’s an almost unheard of accomplishment for the majority of high school football teams in our area, but Hamilton is still chasing his elusive first state title. It’s about the only item he hasn’t checked off in his Hall of Fame coaching career.
He’s two wins away from doing so. He knows it. His players know it, especially starters like Brown who had to endure a 35-7 loss to Byron last November in the state championship game in DeKalb.
“That loss last year, we just really want to get back,” Brown said. “Here we are.”
Here they are. Williamsville (11-1) stands in the way, though, and either Byron (11-1) or IC Catholic (11-1) is the next foe if the Rockets (11-1) advance and play for the state title at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Kunz, and we’ve played in some big games against each other,” Hamilton said. “He’s got a great program, but we’ll be ready. Our kids will be ready to go. I look forward to the challenge.”
It won’t be easy for the Rockets to win Saturday afternoon on the turf at Paul Jenkins Field in Williamsville.
Just don’t be surprised if Hamilton and his players are enjoying another milestone win by the time the sun sets on Saturday.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.