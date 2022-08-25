Unlike Cully Welter, I’ve never coached a high school football team to a state championship.
But I can relate with the affinity the Hall of Fame Monticello coach has to the late, great Tupac Shakur.
Picture the Sages rollin’ this fall. Along with Unity. Mahomet-Seymour. Centennial. Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Salt Fork.
And countless other area programs who make Friday nights pop underneath the lights in their respective communities.
Programs spend late August dreaming they’ll go on a long playoff run that stretches all the way to late November. The eight IHSA state championship games are back at Memorial Stadium in Champaign again, the first time since 2018.
Not every program will have a dream season. But every program has reasons to celebrate.
So that was the goal this year with The News-Gazette’s annual high school football special section: shine a light on what makes these teams a must-watch event every fall weekend.
Thus, reasons why we love high school football are filled throughout this 22-page section featuring 34 area teams.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas, like he does so often, broke down each team in only the way a dedicated sportswriter like himself could.
He wrote more than 27,000 words to describe not only who will start at quarterback, but what the players like to do before games (listen for some Tuscola football players busting out some song lyrics before the Cola Wars), during games (check out Mahomet-Seymour’s turnover throne or Unity’s pound of salt) and after games (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin players sure do enjoy those bus rides home after road wins, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond players are quick to jump in the handshake line after a Knights victory).
Anthony Zilis lent his artistic talents to make sure the photos that appear in these pages show off these high school football players proudly representing their schools.
Hungry for more content?
Why wait, right?
Postgame and pregame meals are just as important as who makes a game-changing play.
You’ll find nuggets like that sprinkled throughout this section, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior offensive lineman Kendall Swanson giving praise to the haystack at Arcade Cafe in Paxton to the praise St. Thomas More coach Nathan Watson and his players have for their team meals.
Listen up, too: you’ll find out some eclectic musical choices made by several programs (none more surprising to The News-Gazette sports staff than learning Welter is a Tupac fan, according to his players).
And you’ll find out so much more in the accompanying pages.
Like why we love high school football just as much as the players, coaches and fans who make it possible.
