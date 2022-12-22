Oh, the weather outside is frightful.
Much like the Illinois men’s basketball team’s half-court offense. Or their defense. Or their ability to hold on to the basketball. Or their ability to win meaningful games.
The latest dramatic episode of what’s become a soap opera this season unfolded in easily the most-anticipated nonconference game every winter for Illinois.
But not much was delightful for the Illini or the dedicated orange-and-blue supporters who braved the bitterly cold temperatures and snow to make it into Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on Thursday night.
Missouri established the tone early, made its presence felt even more in the first half and showed no letup in the second half. The end result? The Tigers headed home for the holidays with bragging rights after a decisive 93-71 victory against Illinois.
The Illini (8-4) didn’t look like the 16th-ranked team in the country against the Tigers (11-1). More like the 260th-ranked team. Help defense from whatever players Brad Underwood trotted out was not evident for most of the night. Or any kind of defense. Missouri essentially did whatever they wanted to do offensively, with Kobe Brown filling up the stat sheet with 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds to go along with 20 points from D’Moi Hodge.
What was evident well before Missouri players made a beeline for the tall Braggin’ Rights trophy and made those wearing black and gold feel all warm inside just before Christmas: These Illini have never met a three-point attempt they don’t like.
The problem is Cory Bradford, Trent Frazier, Dee Brown, Luther Head and any other prolific, efficient three-point shooter in Illinois history is out of eligibility.
If Illinois can’t get an easy basket in transition, it can’t get an easy basket. The best offense for the Illini on Thursday night was Dain Dainja securing an offensive rebound and then going back up.
Other than that, Illinois just went through the motions. Missouri wanted this game a whole heck of a lot more than Illinois. With the way the Illini played on Thursday night, they looked like they’d have a hard time winning a pickup game at the ARC.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a team-high 22 points, with Matthew Mayer adding 16 points in likely the only Braggin’ Rights game of their brief Illinois careers.
That will become the norm rather than the exception for future Braggin’ Rights games with the transfer portal in full effect. About the only bright spot for Illinois on the night? This only counts as one loss, and Sencire Harris played hard like Underwood says he does consistently. The freshman guard didn’t seem overwhelmed by the pomp and circumstances.
So, why not start Harris against Bethune-Cookman next Thursday night? Maybe put Dainja in the starting five, too. Underwood has emphasized he doesn’t care who starts games, but rather who finishes them. In order to have meaningful finishes, though, the Illini have to start better. They haven’t in their last three games since stealing a win from Texas at Madison Square Garden.
Something has to change for Underwood and his program.
Because more nights like Thursday will transpire this season. And that’s not something to brag about.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.