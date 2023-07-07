Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
ST. JOSEPH — Tim Dillman had a hard time believing the sight at first.
The construction of Meier Field along Route 150 just before you reach the town limits of St. Joseph started in the summer of 2021. The first games took place in the spring of 2022 when the St. Joseph-Ogden High School baseball team started playing at the new facility built on a previous farm field.
But Dillman has a long and deep connection with the Royal Giants, the Eastern Illinois League team he manages who calls Meier Field home in the summer. So seeing most of the outfield fence flattened as a result of the heavy thunderstorms and strong winds that whipped across the area on June 29 caught him off guard.
“I actually was down in Florida for the week, but my wife was at home, and she was texting me and sent me some pictures of the storm out of our back window and I saw the trees blowing,” Dillman said on Thursday. “A couple hours later, after the storm moved, I got a text from one of my ballplayers that lives in St. Joe. He had went out there and sent me pictures of the fence. I’m like, ‘Holy cow. It must have been a bad one.’”
It was. The portion of the black outfield fence looks normal in left field and near the left-field foul pole. But start walking along the warning track towards center field, and that’s when the damage is noticeable, continuing in that vein towards right field and the right-field foul pole.
“When I got back from Florida and went out there, we had a little bit of rain and irrigated everything,” Dillman said. “The infield and the outfield grass is as green as it’s looked the entire season. It’s just a beautiful facility. It hurts my heart when you drive by and see the fence all laid over, but you can’t control those things, so you just kind of deal with them.”
Which is what Dillman and the Giants are doing. Royal (10-2) is scheduled to host the Paxton Swedes (6-4) at 1 p.m. this Sunday in a crucial doubleheader for both teams if they want a chance to catch the undefeated Buckley Dutch Masters (8-0) in the league standings. That’s right. They’re planning on playing this Sunday at Meier Field. Even with the fence looking like Paul Bunyan stomped on it and pushed it to the ground.
“We went out there and inspected the fence and talked to the fence company,” Dillman said. “I was shocked because I can’t imagine what the actual clocked wind speeds in St. Joe were in order to take down a fence like that after it was set in three feet of concrete. It kind of made me sick when I pulled up there and saw the fence all down.
“The fence is leaning over really good, but it’s actually solid. You can’t really move it. The poles didn’t break off the concrete. They just kind of bent over, and the company recommended that we don’t try to stand it up or push it up because, at least at this point, all the poles are intact. They’re not snapped off, so there’s no sharp edges or anything to cut somebody up if someone falls on it.”
When Dillman meets with the umpires before Sunday’s game, they’ll go over some new ground rules they never thought they’d have to deal with until the storms that still have tree limbs scattered throughout various area communities.
“We’ll probably establish a ground rule where if the ball is hit hard in the gap and rolls up and over the fence, it’s a ground-rule double,” Dillman said. “The guys are just going to have to hit it five feet farther to have it go over the fence.”
The Giants are off next Sunday and play a key doubleheader on July 23 against the Dutch Masters at Scheiwe Field in Buckley, with the potential for another regular-season game on July 29 at Meier Field as part of a make-up jamboree.
Meier Field may get the chance to host some playoff games in August, too. The five-team league, in its 88th year of existence, begins its playoffs the first weekend in August, with the top-two teams hosting semifinal games before the best-of-three championship series takes place on Aug. 12-13.
Either way, the Giants will play the remainder of their home games this season with a fence that has seen better days.
“The fence company gave us a minimum of eight weeks before they could get out there and have a about a week or so to spend on it and do it right to fix it,” Dillman said.
The fence was about the only part of the Meier Field facility that was damaged by the storms. Dillman said a tiny bit of soffit damage around the construction stand happened, but said it’s an easy repair. All the LED lights and the videoboard worked when the team checked on it recently.
The Giants have a solid lineup, too, this summer that’s capable of getting plenty of balls in the outfield and near the now crumpled fence. Former area high school baseball products like SJ-O graduates Colton Carr (.550 average, 12 RBI), Blake Hoveln (.500, two home runs, 15 RBI) and Adam Price (.455, one home run, 17 RBI), along with Rantoul graduate Thomas Wolken (.515, two home runs, 13 RBI), are some of the Giants’ top hitters this summer.
Rantoul graduate Nolan Roseman (4-0, 0.95 ERA) is the team’s ace, with former Rantoul product Jesse Remington likely to fit that bill at the start of the season before the 30-year-old left-hander signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the independent Atlantic League.
“Our last home game, we hit four home runs and five ground-rule doubles,” Dillman said. “Of course, that was a windy day where the wind was blowing out at about 30 mph. I always keep an eye on the forecast, and right now, the forecast is calling for a north wind on Sunday, so the wind will be blowing in a little bit. I don’t anticipate a whole lot of activity in the outfield.”
Still, outfielders on both teams could have new challenges to encounter if a ball is hit into the gap this Sunday.
“I always expect them to run through a wall,” Dillman said with a laugh. “Now, they might get the chance to actually do it.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.