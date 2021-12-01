The silly season is upon us.
Even with the college football season still happening.
Coaching changes and transfers happen every offseason in the sport.
Folks in Champaign-Urbana know this routine well since Illinois has had five head coaches in the last 10 years (seven if you count one-game interim coaches Vic Koenning and George McDonald). Quarterbacks who began their college careers elsewhere have started 37 of the Illini’s 45 games during the last four seasons.
Just when Illini fans started getting used to Littyville (the mayor, Thad Ward, is now the interim coach at Temple after the Owls fired Rod Carey on Monday), the spelling of family changed to FamILLy and a whole new slogan for the program.
Change is constant in college football.
Yet the dizzying pace those transactions have transpired since Sunday morning is eye-opening. And it won’t stop anytime soon.
The two biggest moves — Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for Southern California and Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU — will have ripple effects across the coaching industry. Sure, USC and LSU are two of the most prestigious jobs in college football with rich history and proud fan bases at both places.
But the same is true at Oklahoma and Notre Dame, both of which will likely pluck an established head coach — either from the NFL or the college ranks — and lure them to Norman and South Bend. Then, more openings take place and the carousel will continue to spin well into December.
Is all this good for the sport? Let’s dive in.
Recruiting never has a day off. Smart move by Bielema and his Illinois staff to have Class of 2022 commits like quarterback Donovan Leary, tight end Owen Anderson and others post photos to their social media accounts on Monday night, showing the Illini coaches in the living rooms of their future players with family nearby. All decked out in Illinois gear and showing everything all is good.
Trust is a hard commodity to find in college football these days. Recruits and their families aren’t seemingly caught off guard in 2021 when life-altering decisions by millionaire middle-aged men take place than they might have been even a few years ago. Living through a pandemic has allowed all of us to adapt to changing circumstances.
Recruiting is at the crux of these hirings and firings coming days after everyone was supposed to spend a day being thankful for what they have.
The early signing period is a good concept for the sport, and the majority of prospects will sign with their respective programs during a three-day window from Dec. 15-17. By the time these millionaire coaches plop down to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones, prepare for bowl games or unwind from a bowl game, they’ll know a large chunk of their latest class has already officially joined the program.
One concern, though, is all the attention is geared around what’s happening in the future. Instead of enjoying the present. Notre Dame, even without a coach right now, could wind up in the College Football Playoff. If Iowa beats Michigan in the Big Ten championship game night, Baylor defeats Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game and Houston upsets Cincinnati in the American Athletic championship game, true chaos would reign in college football on Saturday before the four-team field is set on Sunday.
It’ll create all sorts of drama. Plenty of intrigue. And, for a moment, the focus will rest where it should: on the players and the actual games.
This year has seen all sorts of seismic shifts in the sport, from name, image and likeness (turns out, the world didn’t end when college football players got paid to post Cameo videos) to the possibility of the playoff expanding (go to eight teams sooner rather than later, please) to conference realignment (how ironic it was of Oklahoma administrators wanting more advance notice from Riley before he departed the Sooner state to the bright lights of L.A.).
Maybe the fact no clear-cut Heisman frontrunner has emerged this season — right now, it appears either Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will hoist the 45-pound trophy on Dec. 11 in New York — means the spotlight has shifted to coaches wearing headsets and speaking into laminated pieces of paper on Saturdays.
Another silly aspect for those involved in the silly season. With no signs of the silliness slowing down any time soon.
