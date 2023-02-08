CHAMPAIGN — The weather has brightened a bit around these parts this week.
But Friday will likely bring about some more gray skies and temperatures in the 30s like we’ve seen so much this winter.
The Illinois softball team, though, won’t experience those winter doldrums. Tyra Perry’s eighth team opens its 2023 season in Clearwater, Fla., with temperatures in the high 70s — along with a potential chance of rain — greeting the Illini at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
It’s a three-day event with five games for Illinois this weekend, with the 2023 season opener at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Southern. The Jaguars are coached by Perry’s younger sister, Brittney Williams, who played for Perry when Perry coached Western Kentucky.
The Illini will have a quick turnaround after the season opener against Southern, playing Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Volunteers finished 41-18 last season and reached the NCAA tournament.
Of course, playing meaningful softball in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament when warmer weather is a near constant is the end goal for Perry. She’s guided Illinois to four NCAA tournament appearances in her tenure that started in 2016.
But the Illini will have a first happen in May when the program hosts the Big Ten tournament from May 10-13 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
“We’re pumped,” Perry said. “I can’t go a day without our alums saying, ‘Coach, we’re coming. We’re going to be there.’ We need the community to support us in that particular endeavor. It’s going to be an exciting atmosphere. We’re pretty centrally located, so we believe a lot of fans from different schools will be there, but we don’t want to have a situation where Northwestern has more fans in the stands than us. We can’t have that. Come watch us play.”
Perry isn’t just selling usual preseason optimistic coach speak, either. The Illini finished 34-22 last season, return its top seven hitters and of the 377 1/3 innings thrown by Illini pitchers last spring, 369 innings return with Sydney Sickels, Tori McQueen and Lauren Wiles a commanding trio for a pitching staff that ranked third in the Big Ten with a 2.50 earned run average.
So while Perry’s players have spent the better part of the last month getting ready for the season in the team’s new Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center and binging episodes of ‘The Captain,’ focusing on Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame career with the New York Yankees, Perry has spent time pondering this question with her coaching staff. A staff that includes a new pitching coach in Vann Stuedeman, who was Mississippi State’s coach from 2011-19.
“We have a veteran group,” Perry said. “In our coaches meetings, we’re all like, ‘How do we not mess this up?’ I’m very excited.”
All the bells and whistlesThe Illinois baseball team has a little more than a week left still to prepare for its season opener. The Illini face Youngstown State at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 in Winston-Salem, N.C., part of a four-game weekend series with two games against the Penguins and two games against the host Demon Deacons.
Giving coach Dan Hartleb and his players more time to fiddle with some new gadgets in their new training facility, as well, the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center.
Like a TrackMan system.
And HitTrax. And Rapsodo. And Spiideo.
Here’s how Hartleb, in his 18th year overseeing the Illini and 33rd season on the coaching staff, explains all the new technology available to his team:
➜ TrackMan: “If you’ve ever seen the Golf Channel, it shows a golf shot and basically outlines the shape of the shot and how far it goes. It tells us distance, launch angle, exit velocity and a number of other things. It shows the spin rate of the pitches. It basically will tell you everything you need to know. We have three of those that are portable at the indoor, and we have one mounted up on the pressbox at (Illinois Field).”
➜ HitTrax: “It’s basically a glorified video game is about what it amounts to. It’s a little system that sits in one of the cages. It’s got a camera and projects what it’ll look like on a particular field. Guys can take a swing, look up and ... it’ll show you every time you hit a ball, where you hit it and whether it would be a hit or not. You can basically play games with it, and it’s a fun way to see exactly what the result is of each and every swing.”
➜ Rapsodo: “We have a $10,000 camera that is used more for pitchers. You can get a frame by frame shot and it’ll show how the seams actually come off the fingertip and the actual rotation of the ball. It’s pretty cool.”
➜ Spiideo: “It’s not all hooked up yet, but this is a video system and we have all the equipment in our possession. We’ll have six different cameras that are mounted that have 180-degree views. It allows us to save videos any time we’re using that, and you can hook up as many iPads to it as you want. If I’m working with a hitter, I can actually pan in on them while the same camera system can pan in on the pitching coach if they’re working with a pitcher.”
And a fancy $16,000 pitching machine to boot.
“It’s amazing,” Hartleb said. “You have to put two balls in it and make sure it’s regulated in the middle of the strike zone. From that point on, you can put different sequences in, and it’ll pitch you. You can throw an inside fastball at 92 mph and then throw an 81 mph slider. It’s tough. It’s really tough.”
Hartleb wouldn’t mind trotting out this particular piece of equipment against the Illini’s opponents this season.
“I’m trying to see if we can use that pitching machine for our Friday night starter because it’s nasty,” Hartleb joked.
The new technology and analytics is common in baseball these days. Hartleb said the program has spent about $250,000 modernizing the program with the technology, and he said it was all raised by the Illini’s Dugout Club, the booster club for the program.
“So that’s great generosity by people in the community,” Hartleb said, “and it’s put us in the position to have one of the nicest indoor facilities in the country.”
Court reportChris Tamas and his Illinois volleyball program won’t play a regular-season match for nearly seven months.
But work on the 2023 campaign is underway.
“We just wrapped up a couple weeks of spring training,” said Tamas, in his seventh season in charge of the Illini. “We have a couple different segments where we can practice eight hours a week. Now, we’re in a session where we can practice 20 hours a week.”
Tamas said Illinois will plan on playing three spring matches in March, with a home match at Huff Hall on March 4. Other matches are planned in Chicago and southern Illinois, with opponents for all three still to be announced.
Whoever Illinois faces in these glorified scrimmages, it’ll give Tamas a chance to see how the Illini offense operates under a new setter. Diana Brown is out of eligibility after starting the last four seasons. Brooke Mosher, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore who finished with 228 kills when pressed into duty at outside hitter last season, is set to emerge as, pun intended, the Illini’s new setter.
“We’ll get some players who haven’t seen the floor yet,” Tamas said, “and see how they fare.”
Two key cogs to the Illini offense — outside hitter Raina Terry and middle hitter Kennedy Collins — will return. Terry paced Illinois with 441 kills, and Collins is a fifth-year senior who has started for the better part of the past four seasons while dealing with nagging injuries last fall.
Speaking of injuries, it’s not good news for former Illini All-American Jordyn Poulter. The setter who helped spark Illinois to a Final Four appearance in 2018 and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo in the summer of 2021, won’t be playing volleyball anytime soon.
“Jordyn was playing professionally in Italy for a bit. Unfortunately, she tore just about everything in her knee, and so she’s out for the year,” Tamas said. “Just a random play out there that was unfortunate where she just kinda landed funny, and the prognosis wasn’t very good. She’s had surgery and is recovering.”