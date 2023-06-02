CHAMPAIGN — T.J. Otzelberger delivered words last spring that should have Illinois supporters excited this winter.
Of course, Otzelberger never was able to experience what watching Jeremiah Williams in an Iowa State uniform was like.
“Jeremiah is a dynamic playmaking guard,” Otzelberger said after Williams announced his transfer from Temple to Iowa State more than 14 months ago. “His gift for passing is contagious, and he also possesses a tremendous basketball IQ. Defensively, Jeremiah has the length and instincts to be highly disruptive.”
Brad Underwood sure hopes so. Because the seventh-year Illinois coach will now get an up-close view of what Williams can bring to arguably the most important position and biggest question mark surrounding the Illini heading into the 2023-24 season.
Williams committed to the Illini on Thursday afternoon, with seemingly no buzz and little anticipated fanfare. No special video of highlights posted to social media before it or a video announcement declaring his intentions.
Just a simple photo of Williams wearing a No. 5 script white Illinois uniform under the words ‘Committed,’ in the background that Williams posted to his Twitter account, his first tweet in more than 14 months. Williams added what people refer to him as, JWill, but wrote it so it read JwILL with a subtle nod to his future school, along with an orange heart and blue heart emojis.
So Illinois got its point guard on Thursday. It just wasn’t the one most thought the Illini might get. But Williams committing roughly three hours after reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year RayJ Dennis announced he would transfer to Baylor ahead of the likes of Illinois, Michigan and Utah, provided a bit of closure at the position Illinois has coveted most since its season ended March 16 to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The 6-foot-4, 177-pound Williams didn’t have the hype surrounding him these past few months like Dennis did. People probably thought, ‘Jeremiah who?’ when he announced his decision on Thursday afternoon. Yet the Chicago native — who starred in high school at St. Laurence before spending his senior season at Simeon averaging 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks for the powerhouse Wolverines — is no stranger to college basketball.
Even if he didn’t play in his lone season at Iowa State this past winter. Williams suffered a left Achilles tendon injury in last October, forcing him to miss his only season with the Cyclones before he entered the transfer portal again this spring.
Again because Williams initially went to Temple to begin his college career, where he was a solid option for the Owls. Temple isn’t the program it once was under John Chaney, but Williams still put up respectable numbers in two seasons playing under Aaron McKie. Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals while playing nearly 33 minutes a game as a true freshman during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season that saw Temple finish with a 5-11 record.
The Owls improved to 17-12 the following season, with Williams making 21 starts and averaging 9.5 points to go along with 4.3 assists. He’ll need to improve his outside shooting — don’t all the Illini, though — after only making 23 of 86 from beyond the arc in his two seasons at Temple.
Williams will have to address questions about his health coming off his season-ending Achilles injury at Iowa State, but he only has the rigors of 38 college games under his belt and will celebrate his 21st birthday on June 21.
A dynamic playmaking guard can change the direction of a college program. It’s far-fetched right now to think Williams will arrive in Champaign and become, say, Deron Williams or Frank Williams.
His addition, though, gives Illinois a solid foundation now for the upcoming season. A high-octane, electric wing in Terrence Shannon Jr. A versatile forward in Coleman Hawkins. Veteran transfers in Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier.
A promising big man in Dain Dainja. Potential-bursting big guards like Ty Rodgers and Luke Goode. A defensive menace in Sencire Harris.
Now, the Illini have someone to bring the ball up the court, initiate offense, handle pressure, create opportunities for his teammates, score when the opportunity presents itself and get after it on the defensive front.
How all this collection of talent meshes together will start to form in the coming weeks and months. With a capable point guard along for the ride.
