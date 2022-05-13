CHAMPAIGN — Bust out the sun screen.
Put the lawn chairs in the car.
Grab an extra Gatorade (or six).
The first full high school sports postseason for spring sports since 2019 is in full effect.
With small-school girls’ soccer (shouts to St. Thomas More for making Saturday’s Class 1A regional final at Williamsville by winning on penalty kicks Wednesday night) and girls’ track and field (props to the area athletes who have advanced to state so far) starting the process, the next three weeks will be frenetic.
Fast-paced. Full of highs. And lows.
And full of fun, too.
The spring sports don’t necessarily get the spotlight they deserve, with the Friday night lights of football in the fall and the warm, sold-out gyms in the winter catering to the basketball crowds.
But the area has a bundle of programs and individual athletes who are looking to cement their legacy in the coming days and weeks.
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball has yet to win an elusive state title under coach Josh Haley, although the Spartans got close in 2016 and 2017 by placing second in Class 2A. Is this the year the Spartans, who carry a 20-game win streak into Friday’s showdown at rival Unity in Tolono, can break through?
Same for Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer. Cayla Koerner, this newspaper’s choice for its female athlete of the year based on her two-sport prowess in basketball and soccer, leads the way for a Bulldogs’ program eager to get over the sectional hump.
Soccer isn’t the only girls’ sport at M-S having a banner spring season. The Bulldogs’ softball program could be a force in 3A given the powerful right arm of senior ace pitcher Karley Yergler.
Not to mention the possibility of area softball stalwarts like Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola and relative newcomer Westville (it helps when you have an stud pitcher like sophomore left-hander Abby Sabalaskey) wanting to have a postseason party on a softball field near you.
The blue track at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston will likely have multiple area state champs once the girls’ track and field state meet descends upon the Eastern Illinois University campus from May 19-21, followed by the boys’ state meet a week later on May 26-28. Senior star Alyssa Williams and freshman sensation Lia Patterson have proven capable of posting top times in the sprints and hurdles for the Tuscola girls’ program, giving the Warriors a dynamic duo to lean on.
Jackson Gilbert and the Urbana boys’ track and field team is determined to show last year’s third-place finish in 2A wasn’t a fluke. The Tigers have a worthy cast of sprinters, led by Gilbert, and a bevy of quality distance runners, paced by Sam Lambert.
And don’t overlook Centennial boys’ tennis. The Chargers have the defending Class 1A singles state champion in Max Braun, who’s only a sophomore. Centennial might have the pieces to leave the Chicago suburbs on the final weekend in May with a team state championship, too.
So buckle up. The next few weeks will be worth the ride.
Hosts with the mostsKudos to the area high schools who are hosting regional and sectional meets in the coming weeks.
It’s a huge time commitment for the various athletic directors, not to mention a plethora of volunteers needed to pull off such large-scale events.
Take, for instance, what will transpire in Tolono during the next nine days. Unity hosted a Class 2A girls’ track and field sectional on Thursday. The Rockets will do the same for a 2A boys’ track and field sectional next Thursday. Along with hosting a baseball regional and softball regional next week. Scott Hamilton, Unity’s long-time AD and football coach, might be more busy in this stretch than he typically is during a deep football playoff run by Unity.
Schools don’t have to host these IHSA events and IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said, with the exception of track and field and swimming, the majority of sports do not have a set rotation among which schools will host postseason events.
“Track and swimming are two sports that typically do have a three-year rotation set in advance because they both require intricate timing systems, and it is generally helpful for the schools to have time to reserve those systems and the personnel required to host such a big event,” Troha said. “For most other sports, it is generally up to the administrator of that sport if they want to set a rotation or not. I would say for the majority of sports, we do not have a rotation, so the administrators reach out annually to recruit schools to host, while being cognizant of who has host recently.”
Repeat champs?A national championship in golf could be coming back to Champaign this month.
And we’re not talking about the Illinois men’s golf program coach Mike Small has built up, either.
The Parkland men’s golf team is the defending NJCAA Division II national champion. Led by coach and Monticello native Corbin Sebens, the Cobras are back in the mix again this season and will tee off next Tuesday during the first round of this year’s national meet held at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.
The Cobras backed their way into this year’s national tournament, placing second at the Region 24 Championships on May 3. Still, Parkland has won seven tournaments this school year, both in the fall and spring seasons, so don’t be shocked if Sebens and his team are celebrating again when the final round concludes next Friday.
Coming full circlePretty cool moment on Tuesday night when Reid Detmers threw the second no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season.
The Illinois native led the Angels to a 12-0 win against the Rays, needing only 108 pitches to achieve the rare milestone in only his 11th MLB start. Detmers is a name familiar in central Illinois since he starred at Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood in high school before continuing his rise at Louisville.
He may have no-hit the Rays, which featured Parkland graduate Kevin Kiermaier in Tampa Bay’s lineup, on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif., but five years ago, his final high school start at Chatham Glenwood didn’t go as planned.
Champaign Central tagged Detmers early in an eventual 9-7 win against Chatham Glenwood in a Class 3A sectional title game in 2017. It was part of a memorable spring by coach John Staab’s Maroons that saw Central eventually finish fourth in state.
Detmers recovered quite nicely from his loss against Central, embarking upon a stellar three-year career at Louisville where, ironically, he was teammates and part of Louisville’s pitching staff with Champaign native and Centennial graduate Luke Smith before Detmers was the 10th pick in the 2020 MLB draft. Small world.