CHAMPAIGN — Janet Rayfield envisioned this possible moment for months.
Even years.
The thought of a boisterous crowd on hand at Demirjian Park helped lift the veteran Illinois soccer coach’s spirits during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday night, Rayfield and her Illini program will get a chance to make a memory. Well before Illinois welcomes in national powerhouse North Carolina at 8 p.m. in this season’s home opener for the Illini.
This is the third season Illinois has played matches at Demirjian Park, but the first full season where some semblance of normalcy should hopefully, fingers crossed, transpire. The 2019 season featured Illinois playing several matches with the new facility still under construction, while the winter and spring season earlier this year were played without fans because of the pandemic.
A full house might await the Illini on Thursday night. Or close to capacity. Just the possibility of such a spectacle under the lights at the venue located off St. Mary’s Road creates a smile on Rayfield’s face.
“Even the Notre Dame scrimmage we had (on Aug. 14), you saw fans in the stands,” Rayfield said. “One of my thoughts then was, ‘Wow, when we pack this place, what will that environment look like?’ I would say Thursday night might be one of the best environments we’ve ever played in.”
Bringing the second-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) to town certainly helps.
North Carolina is the gold standard for women’s college soccer, having won an unprecedented 21 national championships since 1982. They have a legendary coach, Anson Dorrance, who has overseen the program since its inception in 1979 and guided the U.S. to its first-ever Women’s World Cup championship in 1991.
Rayfield knows him well. After all, she played for Dorrance in the early stages of North Carolina’s dynasty, serving as captain of his first national title team in 1982.
She has yet to beat her former coach, going 0-3 against the Tar Heels. But this is the first time North Carolina has come to Champaign. Rayfield hopes it leaves a lasting impression, both with the venue and the result.
“To bring them in with their storied history and to compete in Demirjian, it says volumes,” Rayfield said. “We’re excited that they can come here, and hopefully we can celebrate late into the night.”
Illinois has done its share of celebrating this season. The Illini (2-0) outscored Missouri and Illinois State by a combined 9-1 margin last week during two road wins. For comparison’s sake, Illinois finished with 14 goals in 12 matches during its condensed season last school year. Midfielder Hope Breslin (four goals) and forward Makena Silber (two goals, two assists) will look to continue their early success on Thursday night.
The season narrative for Illinois won’t be defined by the outcome of the match against UNC. The fact the Illini’s shiny new stadium is ready for this showdown, however, and is ready for others to enjoy is a moment for Rayfield to cherish.
“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that Demirjian Park has been life-changing,” Rayfield said. “Everything we need, from film rooms to ice baths to training, is all right there. It’s top quality.”
Now, Illinois hopes the soccer matches its fancy new digs. If it does, watch out.
“The expectations that come with that is we have everything with our facility in order to be successful,” Rayfield said. “When you look good and feel good, you have to put that last piece in and play good. There is certainly a feeling of excellence when you walk in and out of the building. You add the crowd energy to that, it’s going to have a lasting effect on this program.”