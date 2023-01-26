Looking for a high school basketball team bandwagon to hop on?
Tuscola has room.
The IHSA girls’ basketball postseason tips off Feb. 11 with regional quarterfinal games spread throughout the state. When Tuscola will play its first postseason game won’t be known until Feb. 3 when pairings are unveiled, but the undefeated and state-ranked Warriors have to like their chances in February.
All Tuscola has done is rack up 25 consecutive wins, hold down the No. 2 ranking for the second straight week in the Associated Press statewide Class 1A poll that was released on Wednesday and take control of the top spot in The News-Gazette’s weekly area rankings.
Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s team will try to make it 26 straight wins when it faces a talented St. Teresa team at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the championship game of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament at Warrensburg-Latham High School.
Tuscola will head to either Catlin or Arcola for a 1A regional next month, with the Warriors in the Casey-Westfield Sectional and hopes to play in the Effingham St. Anthony Super-Sectional on Feb. 27. Neoga, ranked eighth in the 1A poll this week, and St. Anthony, ranked 10th, are potential stumbling blocks in the sectional, while seventh-ranked Christopher could loom in a super-sectional appearance.
But those are potential foes for Tuscola to concentrate on in the future. Knowing how the amicable, yet competitive Kohlbecker operates his program, all the 19th-year Tuscola coach will want out of his players, led by senior guard and Illinois State softball signee Ella Boyer, is to worry about St. Teresa on Thursday night.
They’re good, tooBut it’s not just the girls’ basketball players walking the hallways at Tuscola who are having success. The Tuscola boys’ basketball team carries a 19-3 record, a five-game win streak and a No. 2 seed into the CIC Tournament when it tips off Saturday at St. Teresa. Coach Justin Bozarth’s Warriors play Sullivan at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
Outside of a clunker in a 52-31 home loss to Shelbyville on Jan. 6, Tuscola has found itself in every game this season.
Junior forward Jordan Quinn is arguably Tuscola’s top player, but the Warriors have also received steady contributions lately from junior guard Josiah Hortin and the sophomore guard tandem of Kam Sweetnam and Parker James. Tuscola, which received votes in Wednesday’s 1A AP poll, is hosting a 1A regional. That should bode well for a team with seniors in Colton Musgrave and Chris Boyd and should help calm the nerves of some key underclassmen.
Over in Vermilion CountyThe Salt Fork boys’ basketball team has only lost to one team, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, by a combined six points. Coach Andrew Johnson’s program got to 20 wins with a close road victory against a sneaky good Westville team on Tuesday night, but a chance to vie for the top spot in the Vermilion Valley Conference is there for Salt Fork’s taking in arguably our area’s top game on Friday night.
The Storm (20-2, 6-0 VVC) will hit the road, traveling to Gilman to take on a red-hot Iroquois West team. Salt Fork’s senior duo of guard Blake Norton and forward Garrett Taylor will be tested against the Raiders, who are led by 6-foot-9 Iowa football signee Clayton Leonard and a steady senior guard in Sam McMillan. Iroquois West (17-3, 7-0) hasn’t lost since Dec. 17 and brings a 10-game win streak into the matchup. Enjoy.
Don’t forget about themThe Salt Fork girls’ basketball team is feeling good this week. Winning the Vermilion County Tournament title like the Storm did last Friday night at Mary Miller Gymnasium on the Danville Area Community College campus will do just that.
Coach Brian Russell’s team was a trendy preseason pick among the area’s best teams, especially with sophomore guard Alexa Jamison returning after a standout freshman season. But the Storm struggled against some quality teams, and only carried a 7-6 record into January after three tough losses in between Christmas and New Year’s Day at the Blue Devil Classic in Bismarck.
Since then, however, the Storm (15-7, 7-0 VVC) has only lost to Tri-County, has won eight of its last nine games all by double digits and has a legit shot at winning the VVC title.
Standing in their way?
Watseka. The Warriors boast a similar 7-0 VVC record going into Thursday night’s home game against Armstrong-Potomac before they take the trip to Catlin next Monday.
Meanwhile, closer to C-U
Of the 10 high schools who boast a boys’ and girls’ basketball program this winter in Champaign County, only two have both boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball teams with winning records.
The Unity boys’ basketball team is 13-8 going into Friday night’s game at Prairie Central, the state’s third-ranked team in 2A, while the Rockets girls’ basketball team is 14-9 and trying to snap a three-game losing skid when it hosts Chillicothe IVC at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Thomas More’s boys’ basketball team is 13-8 and has a stern test on Friday night at Bloomington Central Catholic. The STM girls’ basketball team is 17-5 before the Sabers play at Rantoul on Thursday night.
All told, only seven of the 22 basketball programs playing this season in Champaign County — Centennial and Judah Christian aren’t fielding varsity girls’ basketball teams this winter — have winning records entering the final week in January. The St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team (17-4), which is ranked seventh in the 2A AP poll, is one. The Centennial boys’ basketball team (11-10) and the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team (18-7) are the other two besides the teams at STM and Unity.
So, if you’re looking for a team from Champaign, Urbana or the surrounding small towns in Champaign County to make a state tournament run to either State Farm Center or CEFCU Arena, they’ll need to pull a few upsets along the way.
