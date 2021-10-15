Rest up, high school sports fans.
Athletes, coaches, administrators and officials can feel free to follow that unsolicited advice.
The fall sports season is about to hit overdrive. A year ago at this point on the calendar, it was anything but. The golf postseason had just come to an end at the sectional level, with no state tournament.
Cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving were all dealing with the same feeling: It was great to compete again after months of uncertainty going on around the world, but ...
It just didn’t feel the same.
Because it wasn’t.
The main headlines in October 2020 when it related to high school sports in Illinois geared around whether a basketball season would tip off on time (it didn’t), how area football coaches were dealing without a normal fall season (not well) and would fans be allowed at sporting events when they resumed (not really).
We’re all living amid the COVID-19 pandemic still, but what a difference 12 months makes.
After all, golfers just wrapped up state tournament play last weekend, the first fully uninterrupted season of a high school sport in Illinois to be completed from start to finish in more than 18 months.
Several highly anticipated football games are on the docket for this Friday night, with the lone two undefeated Champaign County programs both playing on their home fields.
Expect big crowds in Mahomet — for when Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) welcomes in Apollo Conference opponent Mattoon (3-4) for the Bulldogs’ first home game at Frank Dutton Field since Sept. 17 — and in Tolono — for when Unity (7-0) kicks off against Illini Prairie Conference opponent Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-2) at Hicks Field. M-S is the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A in this week’s Associated Press poll, with Unity checking in at No. 3 in 3A.
Win on Friday night, and both programs are almost assured of hosting first-round playoff games on Halloween weekend.
Don’t sleep either on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-0), the state’s fifth-ranked team in 2A, traveling to Westville’s sparkling Memorial Field to face the Tigers (6-1) in a key Vermilion Valley Conference game.
Or another intriguing Illini Prairie game in Fairbury, with Monticello (6-1) trying to avoid its first two-game losing streak since the 2014 season when it plays talented Prairie Central (6-1).
And these highlights are just on the football field. Postseason hardware is at stake for five area boys’ soccer teams this weekend.
Two Class 1A regional championship matchups transpire on Friday afternoon, with sixth-seeded Oakwood/Salt Fork (18-7) making its third trip to St. Thomas More this week to take on Monticello (18-5-1) at 4 p.m. A half-hour later, just up the road, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (19-0-1) will host Uni High (10-7) at 4:30 p.m. at the Fisher Fairgrounds in another championship match.
Oakwood/Salt Fork, riding an eight-match win streak, will try to keep its successful week going against a Monticello team it lost to 4-3 on Aug. 30 and 4-0 on Sept. 11. The Sages, meanwhile, are also playing well and have won six straight.
Despite its record, Fisher/GCMS is actually the third seed and Uni High is the second seed. Seeds were handed out before the Bunnies defeated the Illineks 2-1 on Oct. 2 to win the Uni High Shootout, but expect plenty of inspired play from both teams before the sun starts to set at the Fairgrounds.
Can’t forget about the Cornjerkers, either. Hoopeston Area won the VVC boys’ soccer championship in the regular season and is one victory shy of hitting the 20-win mark this season.
The Cornjerkers have a difficult task at 10 a.m. Saturday, facing Bloomington Central Catholic in the 1A Iroquois West Regional championship match, with BCC already owning a 7-0 win against the Cornjerkers on Sept. 10. But the possibility of the Cornjerkers and Bunnies meeting next Tuesday in a sectional semifinal match is too good for any sportswriter to pass up, considering the opportunity of getting both those nicknames together in the same sentence.
Looking for some tennis to watch this weekend? Then head over to Danville Tennis Center for a Class 1A sectional meet that starts Friday and concludes Saturday. Two of the area’s top players in St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher and Danville’s Lexi Ellis are both in the field. They are the top two seeds in singles play and seem destined to meet in the sectional title match before likely playing next week at the state tournament in suburban Chicago.
Even with all the possible sporting events to take in this weekend — the first one this school year where Illinois football isn’t playing — it’s still not at its peak.
Both the volleyball and cross-country seasons are starting to wind down, with postseason action starting on Oct. 23 for cross-country before volleyball regional matches swing into action starting on Oct. 23.
Not to mention the fact the football playoff pairings show happens at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, with WCIX broadcasting the event locally.
Big-school boys’ soccer, featuring the likes of quality programs this season in Urbana, Champaign Central, Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour, gets its postseason underway next week with regional action.
Plus, the Twin City girls’ swimming and diving meet makes a splash next Tuesday afternoon and evening at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign.
It’s a jam-packed next few weeks on the local high school sports scene. After a year without all of these events and signature moments, take a step back and enjoy what’s about to unfold.
But more importantly, rest up. The real fun is about to begin.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.