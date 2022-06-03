Opinion: Matt Daniels
TOLONO — Aimee Davis realizes she’ll have 19 Unity softball players watching her every move this weekend.
The perks and responsibilities a coach has with a roster full of impressionable teenagers.
Davis, in her eighth season leading the Rockets, will try to guide Unity to its first state championship this weekend. Making it only the second Champaign County program to win a state softball title, with St. Joseph-Ogden’s 2006 team the only one to pull off the feat so far.
Davis undoubtedly will be front and center for any celebration the Rockets go through at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Whether it’s on Friday night after the Rockets (26-8) play Freeburg (32-1) in a Class 2A state semifinal game slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Or on Saturday, with the state championship game set for 3:30 p.m. in Peoria and the third-place game at 1 p.m. Either Rockridge (33-0) or Pontiac (27-7-1) will be Unity’s final opponent this season.
But don’t expect any Unity players to jump into Davis’ arms for a back-breaking hug in any postgame melee. Because she’s pregnant. With twins — one boy and one girl — who are expected to arrive on Aug. 3. If not sooner this summer.
“I just had a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday, and I told her I need one more weekend,” Davis said with a laugh. “They don’t want me coaching third base, but I can’t give that up at this point, and I’m reassuring the doctors that I’ll be OK.”
Davis and her husband, Collin, are already the proud parents of 2-year-old son Will. Davis happily celebrated with Will in the moments after Monday’s super-sectional win against Macomb in Decatur.
Her parents, Rick and Sherrill Houchens, were also in attendance to soak up the latest postseason victory by the Rockets.
And even when she found out she was pregnant, with twins no less, Davis didn’t think about not coaching this talented group of Rockets, who are back in the 2A state tournament for the second straight season.
She has had assistant coaches Matt Reed and Dave Ellars help out more this spring, especially at practices. Being a mom with more children on the way has changed the way the Urbana High School graduate and former Parkland College softball player handles her time coaching the Rockets.
But make no mistake about it. Davis is the clear leader of the Rockets. Even if she admits she has mellowed out.
“I think I’ve lightened up quite a bit. I’ve had to this year because I’m pregnant. I don’t want my blood pressure to get crazy,” Davis said with a laugh. “I used to be so wanting to have control over everything, but it has allowed me to understand that I do have great assistant coaches and that if I need to miss for sickness or doctor’s appointments or anything like that, Matt and Dave have been great.
“It’s allowed me to give some of that control up, and it’s helped our program because it’s three different eyes and three different thoughts.”
Davis has compiled a 150-73-1 record in her tenure so far at Unity, leading the Rockets to four seasons of at least 20 wins and four 2A regional titles. Prior to her arrival before the 2015 season, Unity had only won three regional titles in the sport.
“She has a great relationship with the girls,” Reed said. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s her strong suit.”
Senior designated player Hailey Flesch echoes the sentiment.
“The way she coaches, she pushes us all to get better,” Flesch said. “She’s able to make a personal connection with each of us that makes us feel special. It’s just easy to play for her.”
Davis, who is a physical education teacher at Unity High School, didn’t know much about the Rockets or other small-school area teams — outside of the tradition-rich St. Joseph-Ogden program — before she became Unity’s new coach. She had previous assistant coaching stops at Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial in the early 2010s before she applied to become the new coach at Unity.
“Going to Urbana, we just didn’t worry about the small schools because we weren’t going to play them,” Davis said. “It wasn’t anything where I had a lot of background. I just wanted to be a varsity softball coach, and I knew this was a good opportunity.”
One Davis and the Rockets have taken full advantage of.
Even though Davis’ life will change in the coming months — she said she won’t help coach the Unity junior-high softball program in the fall or work as an assistant girls’ basketball coach with the Unity High program in the winter — she still plans on coaching the Rockets’ high school softball program next spring.
Maybe she’ll get to throw more batting practice or hit more infield to the Rockets in 2023. With Will and his two younger siblings in tow.
“I bring my son around here, so it’s great for the girls to see the family aspect of it, too,” Davis said. “I think it’s powerful for them to see that I can be a mom, I can be a wife and I can be a coach.”
Devoted coach, wife and mother.
For the 19 Unity girls’ softball players who will represent the Rockets this weekend in Peoria, they don’t need to look beyond their dugout to find a better role model than the one they have in Davis.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.