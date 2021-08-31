CHAMPAIGN — Good news on the injury front, Illini football fans.
Chase Brown is back in the mix.
Or should be when those wily Roadrunners (the football version of Texas San Antonio, not the Looney Tunes one) head into town for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff this Saturday against the Illini at Memorial Stadium.
“Chase was a guy that going into the (Nebraska) game was fully cleared,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday afternoon. “He actually aggravated an injury that shouldn’t be long to recover, but we didn’t want to put him in harm’s way in the latter third and fourth quarter on Saturday. He should be fully accessible and ready to roll on Saturday.”
More good news: Illinois did just fine in the run game without Brown this past Saturday during its 30-22 win against Nebraska.
Brown led the Illini with 540 rushing yards during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.
Became one of the team’s more polished interviewees, too, and reshaped his body heading into the 2021 season.
Big expectations were placed upon the 5-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ontario. Only one Illini running back garnered recognition on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, and that was Brown.
Brown played in the win against Nebraska, rushing five times for 24 yards. Looked effective. But his availability was a question early on during the season opener.
Especally because he didn’t see the field until the second quarter and played sparingly after that.
Illinois has had better rushing performances than the 167 yards on 48 carries it accomplished against Nebraska. They’ll likely have better ones, possibly in multiple games, the rest of the season.
But for Bielema’s first game — and the Illini coach is well aware of what a quality running game looks like dating back to his time at Wisconsin — in charge of his new program, the run game looked solid.
The sight of Mike Epstein looking like Mike Epstein during the 2017 season, before injuries started to wreak havoc on his career, was a positive stride. Just like the quick strides he took during a 45-yard dash off the right side of the offensive line late in the first quarter that stands as the Illini’s longest run of the season so far.
The trust offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has in Reggie Love and Chase Hayden was rewarded. Those two were called upon to deliver key runs late with Illinois clinging to its 30-22 lead. The Illini couldn’t salt the game away until Adrian Martinez’s fourth-and-10 desperation heave ultimately hit the steamy turf with 10 seconds left.
But on a drive that started with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, a 9-yard run by Love on first down and a 4-yard gain by Hayden on the next play picked up a crucial first down, making the Cornhuskers waste all three of their timeouts Scott Frost had saved until Nebraska got the ball back with only 54 seconds left and 87 yards to cover.
Even Jakari Norwood got in on the fun. The speedy Floridian, now in his fourth season with the Illini, has flashed potential in his brief moments of playing time. He did so again on a 12-yard run in the second quarter against Nebraska and almost scored the first touchdown of the season (that honor went to Epstein) after a 7-yard catch of his was reviewed to indicate he kicked the pylon, but the ball didn’t break the plane of the goal line for a touchdown.
The point is this: Illinois used five running backs in high-leverage situations against Nebraska, and all five had their moments. Sure, it’s not the same as seeing Robert Holcombe carry the ball a school-record 49 times (mind you, the Illini’s all-time rusher only had 130 yards on all those carries in a 7-0 win by the Illini against East Carolina in 1995). Or Mikel Leshoure finish with a school-record 330 yards (running one way at Wrigley Field) on 33 carries in a 2010 win against Northwestern.
College football teams don’t rely anymore on just one standout running back. Iowa State’s Breece Hall led the country with 1,572 rushing yards last season, but quarterback Brock Purdy and Kene Nwangu each rushed for more than 300 yards, too.
On a hot and humid day like it was this past Saturday, it made sense for Petersen to divvy up the workload among his running back room.
Temperatures are expected to be a bit more reasonable by the time this Saturday night rolls around. So maybe Brown or Epstein or Love or Hayden or Norwood becomes the one dominant running back for the Illini this season.
But since Leshoure became the standard bearer for single-game performance by an Illini running back almost 11 years ago, only one other Illini has had at least 30 carries in a game.
Former quarterback now receiver Isaiah Williams had 31 carries in producing an Illinois single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (192 yards) during last November’s win at Rutgers.
That’s a span of 122 games, by the way.
So expect more parity. And distribution of carries spread throughout the entire running back room.
It’s already worked once, so why not do it again?
