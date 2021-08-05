CHAMPAIGN — Even before Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Chase Hayden, Reggie Love or any other Illinois running back started training camp this week, one concept was clear.
They’ll get plenty of chances to carry the ball this fall. Again. And again. And again.
Yes, Brandon Peters will have multiple opportunities to show the work he’s done this offseason under new offensive coordinator Tony Petersen will result in improved accuracy. The Illini quarterback has shown glimpses of his potential during his two seasons so far in Champaign after transferring from Michigan, but not enough consistency.
Bret Bielema, though, has developed a consistent pedigree during his college coaching tenure. A trademark of some sorts. His teams run the football. And run it well.
In Illinois’ history, 13 times running backs topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season. J.C. Caroline was the first, hitting 1,256 yards back in 1953. Reggie Corbin was the latest, compiling 1,085 yards in 2018.
In between Caroline and Corbin’s accomplishments, Jim Grabowski (1964-65), Thomas Rooks (1984), Keith Jones (1988), Howard Griffith (1990), Robert Holcombe (1995-97), Antonineo Harris (2002), Rashard Mendenhall (2007) and Mikel Leshoure (2010) all achieved what is considered a successful standard for college running backs with at least 1,000 yards in a season while playing at Illinois. All of that has transpired in the last 70 years.
But in the 12 seasons Bielema has led a college football team, he’s witnessed his own running backs hit at least 1,000 yards 14 different times. That’s all since 2006, with P.J. Hill (2006-08), John Clay (2009-10), James White (2010) and Montee Ball (2011-12) accomplishing the feat with Bielema in charge at Wisconsin. Alex Collins (2013-15), Jonathan Williams (2014) and Rawleigh Williams III (2016) followed suit during Bielema’s Arkansas tenure.
Illinois has had flashes in the recent past where it showed it can run the ball. Bielema’s first year as a head coach in the league with Wisconsin in 2006, after all, saw Illinois lead the Big Ten in rushing at 188.8 yards per game, but Ron Zook’s second team finished 2-10. Bielema’s Badgers were fourth that season in the league in rushing.
Illinois led the Big Ten again in rushing in 2007, averaging a blistering 256.8 yards en route to the program’s last Rose Bowl appearance. The team that finished behind Illinois that season? Bielema’s Badgers.
Wisconsin paced the Big Ten in rushing in three of Bielema’s last five seasons at Wisconsin, topping the league in 2008, 2009 and 2011.
But by the time both Bielema and Ron Zook were out of the Big Ten — say what you will about Zook, but his Illinois teams at least believed and stuck with the run game — the two neighboring Big Ten programs started to veer in opposite directions when it came to their run-first approach.
Wisconsin stuck with it, first with Gary Andersen and then with Paul Chryst. Illinois started to abandon it, first with Tim Beckman, then with Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith. In the decade since Mike Thomas fired Zook in 2011, Illinois has finished ninth or worse in rushing in the Big Ten in seven different seasons.
Ironically, though, Illinois enters this season having rushed for more than 400 yards more than Wisconsin last season (1,569 in eight games for the Illini compared to 1,152 yards in seven games for the Badgers). Take that for what it’s worth since 2020 was such a strange season.
Every coach, Bielema included, speaks publicly with high expectations and praise for his athletes at this time on the calendar. Hope and optimism helps sell tickets, after all, and college athletic departments across the country are eager for ticket revenue after a mostly lost season last year in that regard.
So it’s not like Bielema was going to come out last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis and criticize the Illini running backs. No sane coach would do that.
“We had 15 practices with them in the spring,” Bielema said, “but this type of offense that we’re running and the variety that we can bring, I think they will fit into that well.”
Bielema has proven his teams will run the ball on a consistent basis — and wins will follow. Bielema didn’t overwhelm the SEC powers during his five-year stop at Arkansas, but the guy has 10 winning seasons and only two losing seasons during his career. Go back in Illinois history, start counting the last 10 winning teams and the last one you’ll stop on happened in 1985. When Bielema was just starting high school in Prophetstown.
Maybe Bielema is finally the coach to reverse the decades-long run of inconsistency with the Illini. Maybe it starts this year in fact. If it does, count on Brown, Epstein, Hayden and other future running backs to get their share of carries. Again. And again. And again. And again ...