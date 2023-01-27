CATLIN — Discussing what a Salt Fork boys’ basketball practice is like, Blake Hettsmanberger broke into a grin on Thursday morning inside the high school he’s called home the last four years.
“We get into shell defensive drills, which is my favorite drill,” the 6-foot senior Storm guard said. “We just work on our defense, find out what the other team is doing and how to stop it.”
Generations of past Vermilion County basketball players can smile at this sentiment. Baskets are hard-earned each and every night.
Defense is valued.
Effort plays are rewarded.
Salt Fork will need all those aspects clicking on Friday night after it makes the long bus ride north from Catlin to Gilman, where a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown with Iroquois West awaits.
The Storm (20-2, 6-0 VVC) and Raiders (17-3, 7-0 VVC) are two of the area’s top small-school programs this season with aspirations to play well into March, and whoever wins Friday night controls their destiny in the race for a VVC regular season title.
“On our limited experiences going to Gilman, I expect a hostile environment,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “I don’t expect us to be welcomed. I expect the gym to be packed. There’s a lot of conference season still left, but it has a lot of conference championship implications.”
A deep postseason run is ultimately what Johnson’s program wants to achieve this winter. Same goes for the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team, coached by Brian Russell. Both programs were featured on Thursday during the latest episode of The News-Gazette’s ‘Extra Prep,’ podcast, with fellow seniors Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor joining Hettsmanberger and Johnson for an in-depth dive into their program. Russell, senior Karlie Cain, junior Macie Russell and sophomore Alexa Jamison did the same with the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team.
One aspect both programs are valuing this season is winning. And playing hard. It’s a standard that seems to resonate in the hallways and community.
“We have one of the more competitive areas just because of the close proximity of these schools,” Johnson said. “When you come and watch Vermilion County basketball, you tend to see the rivalry stuff really come out of it. The juice and the energy in the gyms are really fun environments that these kids feed off of. The basketball that’s being played just has a high intensity level. It’s not always pretty, but that’s OK because you know it’s going to be fun.”
Norton, a 6-foot-2 forward, and Taylor, a 6-5 center, are the unquestioned leaders for the Storm this winter. Both are multi-sport standouts, with Norton set to play baseball at Illinois Central College and Taylor mulling possible college football options. Taylor is also a force in track and field, winning the last two Class 1A state titles in the discus.
“They have that killer instinct that scorers have as far as good technique, being under control and then using that assets they have, like Garrett’s strength and Blake’s size,” Johnson said. “Both of them have good hand-eye coordination. Those two guys have been staples for us for the past three years, but we’ve had other guys who have stepped up and had double-digit scoring games.”
Like sophomore guard Jameson Remole, junior guard Evan Webb, junior forward Hayden Chew and junior guard Ty Smoot, among others.
“Our defense really fuels our offense,” Norton said. “We like to get up in the passing lane and get some big steals, but sometimes rushing the ball isn’t our forte. We like to work the ball to get it inside.”
Mainly to Taylor, who isn’t easy to move off the block. But he’ll have a challenge on Friday night trying to score against and defend Iroquois West senior center Cannon Leonard. The 6-9 future Iowa football offensive lineman is capable of posting a double-double every game.
And, according to Johnson, a missed shot isn’t necessarily bad for the Storm.
“One thing they have always done, and I can remember watching them in junior high, their ability on the offensive glass is, in a way, almost unprecedented,” Johnson said. “Sometimes, a missed shot for us is our best offense because these guys just kill it on the glass. It gives us opportunities to get closer to the rim and get the other team in foul trouble.”
A 44-40 win at Tuscola on Dec. 2 gave Hettsmanberger and his teammates confidence about what type of season could unfold for the Storm. And they understand they have bigger aspirations no matter what happens on Friday night in Gilman.
“This year, our main goal is to go get a regional title,” Taylor said of a program that won the 1A state title in 2010 and has won four regional titles since Johnson took control of the program in 2012, the last happening in 2020. “There’s more to look forward to. The postseason is way more important. Everything you do all year is just building up to that.”
